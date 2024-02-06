Kitchens, replete as they are with hot surfaces and sharp edges, can be dangerous places, so it's best to do everything possible to avoid accidents in the cookhouse. Except when it comes to the food itself, for not a few great dishes started out as flukes.

For example, puff pastry was invented by accident. So were Crepes Suzette, fudge, Worcestershire sauce and gooey butter cake. Probably the most famous of such happy mishaps, however, was the chocolate chip cookie which, according to legend, did not turn out initially anything at all like the cook had intended.

But to my mind the greatest of all culinary misadventures is the chocolate truffle, a sweet concoction which is to the chocolate kiss as a Cadillac is to a Chevrolet.

A chocolate truffle is essentially nothing more than a ball of ganache, the multipurpose combination of chocolate and cream that can be variously a glaze, sauce, icing, filling, even a beverage, or the fudgy nucleus of a truffle, depending on the ratio of ingredients.

Ganache was more or less unknown until some clumsy cook, not paying attention, stumbled upon it. At least that's the story the French like to tell. According to them, the concoction was created in Escoffier's kitchen by an assistant who absent-mindedly poured a container of hot cream meant for a bowl of sugared eggs into a bowl of chopped chocolate. When the Chef of Kings noticed the error, he screamed "ganache" at his apprentice, a word that means idiot.

Tom Harte and cooking pal Georganne Syler put the automatic chocolate tempering machine through its paces. Submitted photo

Though others give credit for inventing ganache and hence truffles to different Frenchmen and even to the Swiss, today it is clear only an idiot would turn down the offer of them as a token of love on Valentine's Day next week.

Though truffles can come in a variety of shapes and sizes, traditional ones are spherical and merely dusted in cocoa powder. This gives them the earthy look which explains why they are called truffles: they look like the famous underground fungus of the same name. Little more needs to be done to them, though that doesn't keep some, like chef Barbara Passino, from gilding the lily with her Chocolate Truffle Fritters, frozen chocolate truffles battered and fried.

Another way to gild the lily when it comes to truffles is to coat them in chocolate. This, however, takes some doing because, as truffletier Adrienne Welch observes, "Chocolate is highly temperamental." Consequently, cocoa butter in chocolate used for enrobing must be coaxed into a stable crystalline form through a process called tempering. This gives it a glossy sheen and a crisp texture.