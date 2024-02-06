Chipped Nails: Silence a squeaky floorboard

In the picture, I am carefully pounding a nail into a split floorboard while Daddy supervises my work through reading glasses.

Thirty-eight years later, I still remember how excited I was as I used both hands to control the hammer while I tapped that nail into that little sliver of wood.

I thought of that project earlier this year, when one of the many creaky floorboards in our 90-year-old Craftsman bungalow developed a small split and began to feel unnervingly spongy.

I wasn't keen on taking a shortcut to the basement at some inopportune moment, so I decided it was time to shore up the floor.

If you have easy access to the underside of your floor -- as we do -- the simplest and least conspicuous way to silence a squeaky board is to reinforce it from below with plywood scraps and 2-by-4s.

A sheet of half-inch plywood, mounted from the bottom and reinforced with 2x4s screwed to the floor joists, will quiet squeaky floorboards.

I started by measuring the space between the floor joists.

Next, I cut sections of plywood about half an inch narrower than that space and as long as I felt like wrangling into place, keeping in mind that I'd be working above my head, in an awkward position.

I measured my floorboards, which are 3 inches wide, and drilled rows of holes 3 inches apart in the plywood.

When my plywood was ready, I cut sections of 2-by-4s roughly the same length as the plywood sections and drilled several holes through the middle of each one.