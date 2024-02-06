Chipped Nails: Silence a squeaky floorboard

In the picture, I am carefully pounding a nail into a split floorboard while Daddy supervises my work through reading glasses.
Thirty-eight years later, I still remember how excited I was as I used both hands to control the hammer while I tapped that nail into that little sliver of wood.
I thought of that project earlier this year, when one of the many creaky floorboards in our 90-year-old Craftsman bungalow developed a small split and began to feel unnervingly spongy.
I wasn't keen on taking a shortcut to the basement at some inopportune moment, so I decided it was time to shore up the floor.
If you have easy access to the underside of your floor -- as we do -- the simplest and least conspicuous way to silence a squeaky board is to reinforce it from below with plywood scraps and 2-by-4s.
I started by measuring the space between the floor joists.
Next, I cut sections of plywood about half an inch narrower than that space and as long as I felt like wrangling into place, keeping in mind that I'd be working above my head, in an awkward position.
I measured my floorboards, which are 3 inches wide, and drilled rows of holes 3 inches apart in the plywood.
When my plywood was ready, I cut sections of 2-by-4s roughly the same length as the plywood sections and drilled several holes through the middle of each one.
I found a rickety spot and laid one of the plywood pieces against it, lining it up so the holes were in the centers of the floorboards.
Using a drill fitted with a screwdriver bit, I attached the plywood to the boards with 1-inch drywall screws.
Then, with the plywood securely installed, I laid a section of 2-by-4 against the joist on one side of the plywood, pressed it flush against the plywood, and attached it to the joist with a 2-inch, star-headed deck screw. (Star-headed screws are one of God's greatest gifts to DIYers, as the heads are less prone to strip out while you're trying to drive them into dense, dry floor joists.)
I repeated this process on the opposite joist, creating a sturdy reinforcement that kept the boards still.
For good measure, I went back upstairs and examined the formerly spongy spot. My repair had removed the risk of stepping through the floor, but my inner 4-year-old couldn't abide the thought of the split edge popping up and tripping someone, so I pried it up just enough to squeeze some wood glue down under it.
I pressed it back down, used a damp rag to wipe off the excess glue that oozed out and weighted the board down with a coffee-table book and a couple of cast-iron skillets to keep it firmly in place while it dried.
The floor has developed a few more squeaks since I made that repair, but I'm ready for them: In keeping with our 38-year tradition of hardwood-floor maintenance, Daddy pulled some plywood scraps out of his barn and cut them into sections just the right size for fixing squeaks.
Every time I install one, I think of Daddy and smile, remembering that afternoon in 1979 he spent supervising me while I worked on my very first DIY project.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.