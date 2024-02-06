Chipped Nails: Make your own pond filter

I'm not girly.

I buy my shampoo at the feed store. I loathe shoe shopping so much, I've been wearing the same pair of Birkenstock clogs since 1999. And the only makeup I currently own is a tube of lip gloss I bought because I noticed the rigid plastic tube was just the right size and shape to double as a self-defense weapon if somebody were fool enough to attack me.

I don't like shopping in general, but I absolutely cannot be trusted in a hardware store with a credit card, because I was raised in a house full of do-it-yourselfers and thus am absolutely powerless to resist the siren song of, say, a new set of drill bits, a grout saw or a tub of drywall mud.

After a half-dozen or so conversations with various editors, I convinced my bosses I probably wasn't the only woman in Southeast Missouri who would rather watch "This Old House" reruns than makeup tutorials and might appreciate a column focused on making stuff.

If that's you, welcome to "Chipped Nails."

Water lettuce and water hyacinths grow in this Cape Girardeau pond, surrounded by lemon balm and several varieties of mint, Nov. 5, 2014. For more than two years, an inexpensive filter constructed from an ice-cream tub and a few pot scratchers has helped keep the water clear between semiannual changes. Emily Priddy ~ epriddy@semissourian.com

By the time this issue reaches your hands, spring will be well underway -- the perfect time for water gardening.

I built my first backyard pond about 15 years ago in Belleville, Illinois.

At the time, we lived across the street from a vacant lot where the city had torn down a couple of derelict buildings. Before the public-works crew could grade the lot, it rained, and every toad in three counties showed up to breed in the puddles.

When I heard those toads trilling, I was absolutely enchanted, and my next free weekend found me in the backyard with a shovel, digging my first pond.

Owning a pond will teach you a lot about biology. You learn the value of shading the water to prevent algae bloom. You learn the importance of keeping the water moving so mosquitoes don't breed in it.

Cut a hole in the center of the ice-cream tub lid to accommodate the pipe running from your submersible pump. Drill water-intake holes all over the lid and cut out a notch for the pump cord. Emily Priddy ~ epriddy@semissourian.com

And most of all, you learn that owning a pond is a lot easier and a lot less work when you have a good biofilter out there to keep the water clean.