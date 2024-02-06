My first inkling that the previous owner of our adorable little Craftsman bungalow might not have been the next Bob Vila came a week or so after we moved in, when I walked across the kitchen floor and heard a series of popping sounds.

I glanced down and realized what I'd heard was the grout in the brand-new tile floor cracking and popping up like popcorn.

The cat was thrilled; flying grout is fun to chase. I was less amused -- especially when I pulled up one of the tiles to discover why the grout was crumbling: The previous owner had installed the tiles directly onto the floorboards.

Bless.

His.

Heart.

With a new floor in my future, I decided to swap the ceramic tile for vinyl. It's not as elegant, but it's kinder to glassware, and it's faster and easier to install.

Out with the old

I bought an electric grout remover and took up the old floor, using a hammer and a hive tool -- a type of small pry bar, normally used for prying apart frames in a beehive -- to pull up the tiles that weren't already coming loose on their own. (A putty knife probably would have worked just as well; I just grabbed the hive tool because it was handy.)

When I was done, I put on a dust mask and goggles and ran an angle grinder over the mastic-covered floorboards to knock down the roughest spots. I'm told larger tools can be rented for this purpose, but I wasn't willing to mess with that for less than 100 square feet.

Installing the subfloor

The trickiest part of installing a floor is working around cabinets.

Right angles are easy: Just measure a rectangle and cut a piece of cheap quarter-inch waferboard to fit.

In my kitchen, the cabinets start about a foot into the room, with a corner cabinet at the end nearest the dining room, which creates some awkward angles.