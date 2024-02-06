All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesAugust 5, 2020

Chip, Joanna Gaines return to 'Fixer Upper' for new network

LOS ANGELES -- Chip and Joanna Gaines are returning to "Fixer Upper" as they build their new network. The series, which made the couple do-it-yourself celebrities, will be part of their Magnolia Network set to launch next year. The series aired for five seasons, until April 2018, on HGTV...

Associated Press
FILE - In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, Fixer Upper, on HGTV. The Â‚Ã„ÃºFixer UpperÂ‚Ã„Ã¹ series, which ran for five seasons before airing its final episode in April 2018, is coming back and will air exclusively on Magnolia Network when it launches in 2021. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, Fixer Upper, on HGTV. The Â‚Ã„ÃºFixer UpperÂ‚Ã„Ã¹ series, which ran for five seasons before airing its final episode in April 2018, is coming back and will air exclusively on Magnolia Network when it launches in 2021. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Chip and Joanna Gaines are returning to "Fixer Upper" as they build their new network.

The series, which made the couple do-it-yourself celebrities, will be part of their Magnolia Network set to launch next year. The series aired for five seasons, until April 2018, on HGTV.

"These past few years, we've continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we're passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts," they said in a statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Two others shows were announced Tuesday for the Magnolia lineup. One showcases interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, and the other features Texas entrepreneur Jonathan Morris telling the stories of "inspiring" small business owners nationwide, the network said.

The Flynn project is untitled, with the working title "Self Employed" attached to Morris' show.

Previously announced Magnolia series include "Bespoke Kitchens," "Family Dinner" and "Restoration Road with Clint Harp."

Magnolia Network, a joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery Inc., will replace the DIY Network when it debuts in 2021. The launch date is dependent on the easing of a coronavius-forced production halt that has delayed most TV and film projects.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy