Chip, Joanna Gaines return to 'Fixer Upper' for new network

LOS ANGELES -- Chip and Joanna Gaines are returning to "Fixer Upper" as they build their new network.

The series, which made the couple do-it-yourself celebrities, will be part of their Magnolia Network set to launch next year. The series aired for five seasons, until April 2018, on HGTV.

"These past few years, we've continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we're passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts," they said in a statement.