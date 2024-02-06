China Palace: Delicious, surprising and appreciated

Teaching oneself how not to take things for granted is a hard path to choose. The love of people, the reliability of businesses, and even the weather for the day; it is far too easy to take these things for granted. Sometimes, I just need to stop, recenter, try to see things in my life with new eyes and appreciate them. That is the trick, the appreciating. And to let those we appreciate know it.

So this is my letter of appreciation to a place I have taken for granted. I have probably driven past China Palace at 2123 Broadway in Cape a hundred times, maybe a thousand times. I've never stopped to try it. I've always been on the go, in a hurry. I would be vaguely curious about how it might cook differently, but not enough to stop. I figured the restaurant would always be there, and someday I would have the time for a stop. In other words, I took China Palace for granted.

So when I was looking for a place to write about online, I stumbled upon China Palace's website to check out the menu. I was startled to be greeted by the phrase "Welcome to Cape Giraudoux's First Chinese Restaurant." I had no idea that China Palace is the place that gave Southeast Missourians their first taste of food from the Orient. Maybe, just maybe, it was time to make time to stop in. So I did.

Upon entering, I was instantly charmed. Red lanterns hung from the walls, and the window shades were all printed with copies of traditional Chinese paintings. The place was bright and colorful, and smelled wonderful. We were off to a good start.

I placed my order at the register and paid before sitting down. The woman who took my order was a breath of fresh air, cheerful and smiling, and so patient with me as I looked over the entire menu. I ate there, but I also ordered a to-go meal to take home.