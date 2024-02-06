Chihuly glass show features dazzling colors, towering forms

NEW YORK -- A major new exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden features enormous glass installations installed across the 250-acre garden and a gallery of early drawings and paintings, all by Dale Chihuly.

Taken together, the show, titled simply "Chihuly," reveals the evolution of the glass artist's work from 1980 to the present.

"The garden has grown a lot since 2006," a slightly jet-lagged Chihuly, 75, said recently. Just off a flight from Venice, where he studied as a young man, he noted that this exhibit is much larger and more expansive than the one held at the botanical garden a decade ago.

"I was particularly inspired by the native plant garden and made new works to show there," Chihuly said. "I'm also excited about the way the new neon work looks against the Conservatory and reflects in the pool."

In the native plant garden floats a boat, "Float Boat" (2014), filled with a mountain of the Chihuly Studios' glass spheres in various colors, patterns and sizes.

This photo provided by the New York Botanical Garden shows Red Reeds on Logs, which is part of the Chihuly exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden in New York. The show, titled simply "Chihuly," reveals the evolution of Dale Chihuly's work from 1980 to the present. Ben Hider ~ Associated Press

"Every installation throughout the exhibition was chosen with the specific site in mind," Chihuly says.

The garden worked with Chihuly's team over the past two years to cultivate groupings of plants to accompany the enormous installations, with attention to the plants' color, shape and texture.

The sculptures, which tend to have organic shapes, seem to lend themselves to display in botanical gardens.

"A lot of work I do is nature-inspired or looks like it might come from nature, but I don't look specifically at something to make it," Chihuly explains. "I just sort of have a natural feeling for using glass -- trying to take advantage of the color and transparency that glass offers, and the ability to work with this ancient material which is blown with human air, this magical material."