Chicken: The key ingredient

A few weeks ago I shared several recipes using chicken as the key ingredient and so many people reached out to me about how much they enjoyed that column. When I put that column together I had several recipes I wanted to share but didn't, so today I want to pass those along to you.
I found these recipes when I went looking for chicken entree dishes. I hope they find their way onto your table to enjoy.
This family friendly chicken bacon recipe can easily be doubled to serve a larger group.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon to paper towels; reserve drippings.
Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In same pan, brown chicken in drippings over medium heat, three to four minutes per side. Brush with 1/3 cup barbecue sauce. Transfer to oven; bake 8 minutes.
Spoon remaining sauce over chicken; sprinkle with cheese and bacon. Bake until cheese is melted and a thermometer reads 165 degrees, four to six minutes. Sprinkle with green onions.
A quick and easy skillet chicken dinner in a creamy honey Dijon and bacon pan sauce.
Cook the bacon in a skillet over medium heat and set aside.
Season the chicken with salt and pepper to taste and cook in the bacon grease in the skillet over medium-high heat until cooked and lightly golden brown, about three to five minutes per side, before setting aside.
Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about a minute. Add the chicken broth and deglaze the pan by scraping the brown bits from the bottom of the pan as the broth sizzles. Add the honey, mustards, cream, vinegar and miso paste, mix well, add the chicken and bacon, bring to a simmer, reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce thickens a bit, about five minutes.
Options: For One-Pan: Make this a one-pan meal by adding 8 ounces of pasta and 2 1/4 cups broth or water (or 1 cup of rice and 2 cups broth or water) to the sauce in step 4 and simmer, covered, until cooked, about 12 minutes (or 20 minutes for rice).
Omit the bacon and use 1 tablespoon oil instead of the bacon grease.
Replace some or all of the chicken broth with white wine.
Add a diced onion and cook until golden brown after removing the chicken and before adding the garlic.
Add hot sauce such as sriracha for some spicy heat.
Add 6 ounces baby spinach at the end and let it wilt before removing from heat.
A quick and easy, one pan spinach and artichoke chicken with sundried tomatoes; who wouldn't love this? All of the flavors of spinach and artichoke dip in a light and tasty chicken dinner.
Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat, season the chicken with salt and pepper, add the chicken to the pan and cook until lightly golden brown on both sides and cooked through, about five minutes per side, before setting aside.
Add the garlic and red pepper flakes to the pan and saute until fragrant, about a minute.
Add the broth and deglaze the pan. Reduce the heat to medium, add the cream cheese and cook, stirring, until the cream cheese has melted, about two to four minutes.
Add the spinach, artichokes, parmesan and sundried tomatoes and cook unit the spinach has wilted before adding the chicken and enjoying.
Options: For One-Pan: Make this a one-pan meal by adding 8 ounces of pasta and 2 1/4 cups broth or water (or 1 cup of rice and 2 cups broth or water) to the sauce in step 4 and simmer, covered, until cooked, about 12 minutes (or 20 minutes for rice).
When I am using oil packed sundried tomatoes like in this recipe I like to use the oil from the jar whenever possible to add even more flavor.
Add shredded mozzarella for an even cheesier sauce.
Place French fried onions in a zipper seal bag and roll over with a rolling pin until crushed. Pour into a shallow bowl. Stir in chili powder, cumin, and salt.
In a separate shallow bowl, place eggs and beat well.
Heat about two tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.
Dip each chicken breast in egg on both sides and then into breading on both sides.
Place in skillet and cook until browned on both sides and no longer pink in the center, turning once. Sprinkle chicken with cheese and allow to melt before removing from skillet.
Serve with your favorite sides.
This is a tasty recipe for a quick and easy entree. It is most likely you will have all of the ingredients in your cabinet
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir barbeque sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder together with the melted butter. Stir chicken into the sauce mixture to coat.
Place cover on saucepan and simmer until the chicken pieces are cooked through and no longer pink in the middle, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove cover and spoon sauce over chicken pieces; continue cooking until sauce thickens, about 4 minutes more.
Note: Aluminum foil can be used to keep food moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.
This easy loaded Buffalo Chicken recipe uses boneless popcorn chicken, a zesty sauce, feta and mozzarella cheeses to create a loaded appetizer skillet that is sure to make any game day, tail gate or party a hit.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease small cast iron skillet or casserole dish.
Cover bottom of dish with chicken. Top with feta cheese. Slowly pour buffalo wing sauce over chicken and feta, allowing sauce to get down in all the nooks and crannies. Cover with mozzarella and bake for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted and sauce bubbles around the edges.
Remove from oven. Top with garnish if desired and serve.
Notes: If you are a bleu cheese fan, try substituting that for the feta.
When choosing a Buffalo sauce, choose a heat level that's right for you.
This version of the Asian-style favorite includes carrots, bell pepper, garlic and pineapple. The requisite soy sauce and vinegar add the sour to the sweet. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
Brown chicken in oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add green bell pepper, red bell pepper, carrot and garlic and stir fry for 1 to 2 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and soy sauce and mix together; pour mixture into the skillet, along with the pineapple and liquid, vinegar, sugar and ginger. Stir together and bring to a full boil.
Sweet and spicy baked chicken that is both packed with flavor and nice and light.
Heat the hot sauce, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and chili pepper flakes in a small sauce pan until the sugar has melted into the sauce.
Heat the oil in a large oven safe skillet over medium-high heat, season the chicken with the salt and pepper, add to the pan and brown, about 3-5 minutes per side.
Transfer to a preheated 400 degree oven and bake until the chicken is cooked, about 10-15 minutes, basting with the sauce every 5 minutes.
Enjoy with the remaining sauce.
Quick, easy, and tasty; this baked chicken Santa Fe covered in melted cheese is soon become a new family favorite.
Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat, add the chicken breasts, seasoned with the taco seasoning, and lightly brown on both sides.
Mix the salsa, beans, corn and peppers, pour into a large baking dish, top with the chicken and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven until the sides are bubbling and the chicken is cooked through, about 20-30 minutes before sprinkling on the cheese and returning to the oven until the cheese melts, about 2-3 minutes.
Options: Skip step one to save time and dishes, but sacrifice a little of flavor.
Use store bought salsa for quick and easy or one of my favorite home made salsas like salsa ranchera, restaurant style salsa or roasted tomato salsa.
Garnish with your favorite taco fillings such as avocado, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, green onions, etc.
Serve over rice, pasta, tortillas, Spanish Rice, etc.
A super simple and flavorful one-pan Greek style roast chicken with roasted head of garlic and lemon.
Heat the oil in a large oven safe pan (a cast iron skillet is nice) over medium-high heat, season the chicken with salt and pepper and cook in the pan until the chicken is golden brown, about 2-4 minutes per side, before setting aside.
Add the onion to the pan and cook until tender and lightly golden brown, about 3-5 minutes. Add the garlic and rice to the pan and cook until fragrant, about a minute. Add the broth and deglaze the pan by scraping up the brown bits on the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon while the broth simmers.
Mix in the oregano and the lemon, add the chicken and heads of garlic with the cut sides up and drizzle the oil on the garlic before covering the pan and roasting in a preheated 375 degree oven until the rice is cooked and the garlic is a light golden brown and tender, about 30-45 minutes.
Squeeze the garlic out of the heads and mix it into the rice serving the chicken on the lemon garlic rice.
Tip: Use skin-on and bone-in chicken for more flavor and that crispy skin. (Boneless and skinless chicken also works.)
Additional ideas to change up this recipe: Marinate the chicken in 2 tablespoons olive oil, the juice and zest of one lemon, 2 cloves of minced garlic, 1 teaspoon oregano, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper for 30 minutes to overnight. Add the marinade to the pan along with the broth and rice for even more flavor.
Add slices of lemon to the pan before roasting.
Omit the heads of garlic and roast until the rice is cooked, about 20 minute to save some time.
Serve with kalamata olives, crumbled feta and chopped parsley.
Pan seared chicken in a balsamic maple-Dijon strawberry sauce with fresh summer strawberries and basil all cover in melted brie cheese.
Cook the bacon in a large skillet and set aside, reserving 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease in the pan.
Season the chicken with the salt and pepper, add to the pan and sear until lightly golden brown, about 5-7 minutes per side, before setting aside.
Add the onion to the pan and cook at medium-high heat until tender, about 3-5 minutes before adding the jalapeno and garlic and cooking until fragrant, about a minute.
Add the broth and deglaze the pan by scraping the brown bits up off the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon while the broth simmers.
Add the chicken, bacon, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, mustards, soy sauce, and strawberries and simmer for 5 minutes, before mixing in the basil.
Sprinkle the brie over top, transfer the pan to the oven and broil until the cheese has melted, about 2 minutes, before serving.
Notes: Omit the bacon and sear the chicken in 2 tablespoon oil.
Omit the jalapeno or replace it with sriracha to taste.
Replace some or all of the maple syrup with fresh made strawberry jam for a more intense strawberry flavor.
This honey-sesame chicken is baked instead of fried and the chicken is not battered, making it healthier. All the flavors are here and the only thing sacrificed are the calories. Serve over rice with additional sauce on the side.
Mix honey, ketchup, olive oil, sesame seeds, soy sauce, lemon juice, Sriracha sauce, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and ginger in a bowl until well combined. Add chicken pieces and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 6 hours.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Transfer chicken and sauce into an oven-proof dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes. Remove from oven and turn chicken pieces over. Bake until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 5 to 8 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees.
A light and fresh creamy lemon chicken that is quick and easy to make.
Heat the oil and melt the butter in a pan over medium-high heat, season the chicken with salt and pepper, place in the pan and cook until lightly golden brown and cooked through, about 3-5 minutes per side, before setting aside.
Add the shallots and garlic and cook for a minute. Add the wine and deglaze the pan before adding the broth, cream, lemon zest and juice mustard and chicken and simmering to reduce until the sauce has thickened a bit, about 3-5 minutes. Mix in the parmesan, let it melt, season with salt and pepper to taste and mix in the dill before removing from heat.
For One-Pan: Make this a one-pan meal by adding 8 ounces of pasta and 2 1/4 cups broth or water (or 1 cup of rice and 2 cups broth or water) to the sauce in step 3 and simmer, covered, until cooked, about 12 minutes (or 20 minutes for rice).
As a recipe option: Serve sliced and tossed in pasta along with vegetables like asparagus and peas.
Until next time, happy cooking!