Chicken: The key ingredient

A few weeks ago I shared several recipes using chicken as the key ingredient and so many people reached out to me about how much they enjoyed that column. When I put that column together I had several recipes I wanted to share but didn't, so today I want to pass those along to you.

I found these recipes when I went looking for chicken entree dishes. I hope they find their way onto your table to enjoy.

Bacon and Cheddar Chicken

This family friendly chicken bacon recipe can easily be doubled to serve a larger group.

4 bacon strips, chopped

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2/3 cup barbecue sauce, divided

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Thinly sliced green onions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon to paper towels; reserve drippings.

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In same pan, brown chicken in drippings over medium heat, three to four minutes per side. Brush with 1/3 cup barbecue sauce. Transfer to oven; bake 8 minutes.

Spoon remaining sauce over chicken; sprinkle with cheese and bacon. Bake until cheese is melted and a thermometer reads 165 degrees, four to six minutes. Sprinkle with green onions.

Creamy Bacon Honey Dijon Skillet Chicken

A quick and easy skillet chicken dinner in a creamy honey Dijon and bacon pan sauce.

4 strips bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pound boneless and skinless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup heavy/whipping cream

1 tablespoon grainy mustard

1 tablespoon cider vinegar (or lemon juice)

1 tablespoon white miso (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook the bacon in a skillet over medium heat and set aside.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper to taste and cook in the bacon grease in the skillet over medium-high heat until cooked and lightly golden brown, about three to five minutes per side, before setting aside.

Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about a minute. Add the chicken broth and deglaze the pan by scraping the brown bits from the bottom of the pan as the broth sizzles. Add the honey, mustards, cream, vinegar and miso paste, mix well, add the chicken and bacon, bring to a simmer, reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce thickens a bit, about five minutes.

Options: For One-Pan: Make this a one-pan meal by adding 8 ounces of pasta and 2 1/4 cups broth or water (or 1 cup of rice and 2 cups broth or water) to the sauce in step 4 and simmer, covered, until cooked, about 12 minutes (or 20 minutes for rice).

Omit the bacon and use 1 tablespoon oil instead of the bacon grease.

Replace some or all of the chicken broth with white wine.

Add a diced onion and cook until golden brown after removing the chicken and before adding the garlic.

Add hot sauce such as sriracha for some spicy heat.

Add 6 ounces baby spinach at the end and let it wilt before removing from heat.

Spinach and Artichoke Skillet Chicken with Sundried Tomatoes

A quick and easy, one pan spinach and artichoke chicken with sundried tomatoes; who wouldn't love this? All of the flavors of spinach and artichoke dip in a light and tasty chicken dinner.

1 tablespoon oil

4 (6 ounce) skinless and boneless chicken breasts, pounded thin

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 cup chicken broth or chicken stock

1 (8 ounce) package reduced fat cream cheese, room temperature and cut into cubes

4 cups baby spinach

1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts, quartered

1/4 cup parmigiano reggiano (parmesan) cheese, grated

1/4 cup sun dried tomatoes, sliced

Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat, season the chicken with salt and pepper, add the chicken to the pan and cook until lightly golden brown on both sides and cooked through, about five minutes per side, before setting aside.

Add the garlic and red pepper flakes to the pan and saute until fragrant, about a minute.

Add the broth and deglaze the pan. Reduce the heat to medium, add the cream cheese and cook, stirring, until the cream cheese has melted, about two to four minutes.

Add the spinach, artichokes, parmesan and sundried tomatoes and cook unit the spinach has wilted before adding the chicken and enjoying.

Options: For One-Pan: Make this a one-pan meal by adding 8 ounces of pasta and 2 1/4 cups broth or water (or 1 cup of rice and 2 cups broth or water) to the sauce in step 4 and simmer, covered, until cooked, about 12 minutes (or 20 minutes for rice).

When I am using oil packed sundried tomatoes like in this recipe I like to use the oil from the jar whenever possible to add even more flavor.

Add shredded mozzarella for an even cheesier sauce.

Crunchy Blackened Chicken

1 cup French fried onions

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Place French fried onions in a zipper seal bag and roll over with a rolling pin until crushed. Pour into a shallow bowl. Stir in chili powder, cumin, and salt.

In a separate shallow bowl, place eggs and beat well.

Heat about two tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

Dip each chicken breast in egg on both sides and then into breading on both sides.

Place in skillet and cook until browned on both sides and no longer pink in the center, turning once. Sprinkle chicken with cheese and allow to melt before removing from skillet.

Serve with your favorite sides.

Emergency Chicken

This is a tasty recipe for a quick and easy entree. It is most likely you will have all of the ingredients in your cabinet

1 tablespoon butter

2/3 cup barbeque sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2/3 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken pieces, cut into 1/2-inch strips

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir barbeque sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder together with the melted butter. Stir chicken into the sauce mixture to coat.

Place cover on saucepan and simmer until the chicken pieces are cooked through and no longer pink in the middle, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove cover and spoon sauce over chicken pieces; continue cooking until sauce thickens, about 4 minutes more.

Note: Aluminum foil can be used to keep food moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.

Loaded Buffalo Chicken Bites

This easy loaded Buffalo Chicken recipe uses boneless popcorn chicken, a zesty sauce, feta and mozzarella cheeses to create a loaded appetizer skillet that is sure to make any game day, tail gate or party a hit.

24 ounces frozen breaded popcorn chicken

12 ounces Buffalo wing sauce

2/3 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

4 ounces feta cheese crumbles

Chopped parsley or chives as garnish, if desired

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease small cast iron skillet or casserole dish.

Cover bottom of dish with chicken. Top with feta cheese. Slowly pour buffalo wing sauce over chicken and feta, allowing sauce to get down in all the nooks and crannies. Cover with mozzarella and bake for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted and sauce bubbles around the edges.

Remove from oven. Top with garnish if desired and serve.

Notes: If you are a bleu cheese fan, try substituting that for the feta.

When choosing a Buffalo sauce, choose a heat level that's right for you.

Sweet and Sour Chicken

This version of the Asian-style favorite includes carrots, bell pepper, garlic and pineapple. The requisite soy sauce and vinegar add the sour to the sweet. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.