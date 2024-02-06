Chicken recipes for all occasions

The versatility of chicken is seemingly never ending. You can prepare chicken in a wide variety of ways and still enjoy chicken several times a week. My husband smiled and said recently he can't believe how much chicken he eats now. He always has loved his beef and pork entrees, but now, chicken is the forefront of our supper menus.
I have pulled together several recipes, all featuring chicken as the main ingredient. From appetizer, salad to entree, you can take your pick of these recipes to make their way into your recipe box.
Buffalo chicken dip isn't buffalo chicken dip if it doesn't use Frank's RedHot Sauce. For your next get-together, look no further than this spicy, creamy dip.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish.
Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Sprinkle with green onions, if desired, and serve with chips, crackers and/or veggies.
Notes: To add some crunch, top with French's Crispy Fried Onions or Crispy JalapeÃ±os during the last 5 minutes of baking. Prepare dip ahead and place in heavy disposable foil pan. Place pan on grill and heat dip until hot and bubbly.
This jalapeno popper chicken is chicken breasts stuffed with a jalapeno cheese mixture, then wrapped in bacon and baked to crispy perfection. An easy low carb meal that's a total crowd pleaser.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.
Place the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and garlic powder in a bowl; stir to combine.
Cut a deep pocket into each chicken breast, taking care not to cut all the way through to the other side.
Fill the pocket of each chicken breast with the cream cheese mixture.
Season the outside of the chicken breasts with salt and pepper to taste.
Wrap each chicken breast tightly with two slices of bacon and place the chicken on the sheet pan.
Cook for 30 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and bacon is crisp. You can broil the chicken for 3-4 minutes to crisp up the bacon if needed.
Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes. then slice and serve.
There are nearly unlimited amounts of chicken salad recipes, but this one may become your new favorite. It's fresh, fruity and refreshing, and the cashews add wonderful crunch.
Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the chicken, pineapple, celery, onions, grapes and cranberries. Drain pasta and rinse in cold water; stir into chicken mixture.
In a small bowl, whisk the ranch dressing and mayonnaise. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Just before serving, stir in cashews.
This Potato Chip Crusted Chicken is an easy weeknight family dinner idea. Make your chicken with any flavored chips to add a super crusty and flavorful chicken breast.
Line baking sheet with aluminum foil. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place rack over foil and set aside.
In a shallow bowl, beat egg until blended. Add water and beat until blended. Set aside.
Crush potato chips in food processor or place in zippered bag and use rolling pin to crush. Transfer chips to another shallow bowl and set aside.
Split breasts lengthwise and pound to about 1/2-inch thickness. Dip each piece of chicken in egg mixture making sure to coat. Allow excess egg to drip off. Place in chips. Sprinkle more chips over top. Gently press, then turn and repeat on other side. Shake off excess. Repeat with remaining chicken.
Place chicken on prepared pan. Bake for 35 minutes.
This Parmesan Crusted Chicken is an easy meal idea. Use pounded thin chicken breasts, coat in a delicious Parmesan coating, and then fried to make them crispy. Add this chicken idea to your dinner menu this week.
Cut each breast in half and pound to about 1/2-inch thick. Beat egg and water in a shallow bowl until blended. Add garlic, salt and pepper and whisk to blend.
Place Parmesan in another shallow bowl. Dip each piece of chicken in egg mixture making sure to coat. Allow excess egg to drip off. Place in Parmesan. Sprinkle more Parmesan over top. Gently press, then turn and repeat on other side. Shake off excess. Repeat with remaining chicken.
Place butter and oil in a large skillet over high heat. Place chicken and do not move until edges brown (so that cheese sticks to chicken, about 3 minutes). Lightly press with spatula then turn over and again do not move until browned. Lightly press with spatula and remove to serving plate.
This Chinese lemon chicken is crispy battered chicken breast pieces smothered in a sweet and tangy lemon sauce. A remake of the take-out classic that tastes just as good as what you'd get in a restaurant.
Place the eggs, salt and pepper in a bowl. Stir to combine.
Place the flour and 1/2 cup of cornstarch in a shallow bowl or on a plate. Stir to combine.
Dip each piece of chicken into the egg mixture, then into the flour. Repeat the process with all of the chicken.
Heat 3-inches of oil in a deep pan to 350 degrees.
Add 7-8 pieces of chicken to the pan. Cook for 5 minutes or until crispy and golden brown. Repeat the process with the remaining chicken. Drain the chicken on paper towels.
While the chicken is cooking, make the sauce. Place the lemon juice, sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer.
Mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of cold water. Pour the cornstarch mixture into the lemon juice mixture.
Bring the sauce to a boil. Cook, stirring constantly, for 1-2 minutes or until sauce has thickened.
Toss the lemon sauce with the chicken. Stir in the lemon zest. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions, then serve immediately.
In a medium pan, combine the hot sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice, salt, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, reduce heat and simmer for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside while you cook chicken.
Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Lightly salt and pepper both sides of chicken breast strips. Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Sear each side of the chicken strips for about 2 minutes per side. Transfer seared strips to prepared baking sheet.
Baste each strip with sauce and bake 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through (165 degrees internal temperature).
This slow cooker orange chicken is breaded chunks of chicken tossed in a sweet and savory Asian sauce and cooked in the crock pot. A take-out copycat that's perfect for a busy weeknight.
Place the chicken pieces in a bowl. Add the cornstarch and salt and pepper. Toss to coat the chicken in the cornstarch mixture.
Heat the oil in a large pan over medium high heat. Add the chicken in a single layer and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until browned. You may need to work in batches.
Coat a slow cooker with cooking spray and add the chicken to the slow cooker.
In a small bowl, whisk together the orange marmalade, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil and garlic.
Pour the sauce over the chicken and gently stir to coat. Cook on low for 2-3 hours.
Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions, then serve.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Cut chicken breasts horizontally but do not cut all the way through. Open up. Spread entire opens surface of chicken with 2 tablespoons pesto. Add 2 sliced tomatoes to half of the chicken. Top with 1/4 cup of grated mozzarella and a few spinach leaves. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle on a bit of olive oil.
Heat oven proof skillet over medium high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. When olive oil is sizzling, carefully add chicken. Sear on each side for 2-3 minutes using tongs to turn.
Finish baking in oven for about 8 minutes or until meat thermometer reads 165 degrees.
For a dipping sauce: Combine yogurt and pesto and serve over the chicken or on the side.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a baking dish.
Place the chicken in the prepared baking dish, and coat with the garlic. Bake 25 minutes, or until chicken juices run clear. Cool and chop.
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Place the rigatoni in the pot, cook 10 minutes, until al dente, and drain.
Place bacon in a skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.
Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat, and saute the zucchini and yellow squash until tender and lightly browned.
In a small bowl, mix the Alfredo sauce and milk. Serve chicken over the cooked pasta. Pour Alfredo sauce over the chicken. Top with zucchini and squash. Sprinkle with sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, Parmesan cheese, and almonds.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Cook pasta as directed on package; drain.
Meanwhile, rub chicken breasts with grill seasoning.
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Cook chicken in oil 9 to 11 minutes, turning once, until deep brown on both sides (chicken will not be cooked all the way through).
In large bowl, mix soup, milk, melted butter, thyme, paprika and salt; reserve 1/2 cup sauce. Stir in cooked pasta and frozen broccoli.
Place pasta mixture in baking dish; top with chicken. Spoon reserved sauce over chicken. Cover; bake 35 to 40 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees). Uncover; let stand 5 minutes. Top with bacon.
Notes: Montreal chicken grill seasoning is a garlic- and herb-packed seasoning blend that works well in all kinds of chicken dishes. Try it instead of salt and pepper on grilled, roasted or sauteed chicken breasts or thighs.
If possible, splurge on high-quality bacon. It really makes a huge difference in flavor.
For the Chicken Tenders:
For the Veggies:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a large tray with nonstick spray and set aside.
Whisk together the balsamic vinegar and zesty Italian dressing dry packet.
Place 1/3 cup of the balsamic plus Italian mixture in a large bag and add the chicken tenders. Coat and place in the refrigerator to marinate for at least 30 minutes and up to 6 hours.
Chop the broccoli and cauliflower into small pieces. In a bowl, toss broccoli, cauliflower, potatoes and carrots with Italian seasoning, olive oil, garlic powder, and add some seasoned salt and pepper to taste. Then place veggies on the prepared pan. Roast the veggies for 10-15 minutes.
Remove from the oven and flip around. Section the veggies to each side of the tray and place the chicken tenders in the center. Discard marinade that was used for the chicken. Brush the remaining 1/3 cup of the balsamic plus Italian mixture over the chicken. Add the tomatoes.
Return to the oven and cook for another 7-15 minutes depending on the size of your chicken. Be careful to monitor the chicken so you don't overcook it. Remember, the cooking time will largely vary based on the size of your chicken.
Serve the chicken and veggies with freshly chopped parsley, if desired.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. In 7-inch cast-iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions are browned. Remove from heat.
Meanwhile, cook pasta as directed on package to al dente; drain.
In 2-quart saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add flour; cook and stir 1 minute. Beat in milk, salt and pepper with whisk; heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; beat in GruyÃ¨re and Parmesan cheeses. Add cooked pasta, chicken, bacon and browned onions; gently stir to combine. Transfer to same 7-inch cast-iron skillet.
In small bowl, mix bread crumbs and 1 tablespoon melted butter. Sprinkle over top of pasta mixture. Bake 14 to 17 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.
Here's a tasty take on the popular beer-can chicken. Once the bird is on the grill, the work's basically done. And cleanup is a cinch.
In a small bowl, mix the first 7 ingredients. With fingers, carefully loosen skin from chicken; rub seasoning mixture under and over skin. Tuck wings under chicken. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour.
Completely cover all sides of an 8- or 9-inch baking pan with foil. Place a beer-can chicken rack securely in pan. Remove half of the beer from can. Using a can opener, make additional large holes in top of can; place can in rack.
Stand chicken vertically on rack; place on grill rack. Grill, covered, over indirect medium heat 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours or until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170-175 degrees.
Carefully remove pan from grill; tent chicken with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before carving.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray large cookie sheet with cooking spray.
In shallow bowl, beat egg. In large resealable food-storage plastic bag, place bread crumbs, cheese and bacon. Dip each chicken tender into egg, then place all tenders in bread crumb bag; seal and shake to coat. Place chicken on cookie sheet.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes, turning once, until chicken is no longer pink in center and bread crumbs are golden brown. Serve with topper.
Notes: Use any flavor potato toppers -- try sour cream and onion or taco flavored.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. In large bowl, mix pasta sauce and water; stir in pasta. Pour into baking dish.
Rub chicken tenders with pepper flakes and salt. Place chicken in single layer on top of pasta mixture in baking dish. Top with mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan cheese. Cover tightly with foil. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until pasta is tender and most of sauce is absorbed. Remove foil; let stand 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt butter in 8-inch skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs; stir to coat in butter. Cook 1 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until toasted. Pour mixture into medium bowl; stir in remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle over baked pasta. Top with basil.
Notes: For quick prep, cut chicken tenders with kitchen scissors.
Don't walk away from those bread crumbs. Toasting bread crumbs is an easy way to add crunch and flavor, but they cook quickly. Pay close attention to them, and stir frequently to prevent burning.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line large rimmed baking pan with cooking parchment paper.
In 10-inch skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crispy. Using slotted spoon, transfer to medium bowl. In same skillet, add onion and poblano chile; cook until softened, about 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl with bacon. Let stand 3 minutes. Add cream cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper; stir to combine.
Cut pocket in each chicken breast by making a horizontal slit along thin long edge, being careful to not cut through to opposite side. Stuff each pocket with a quarter of the cream cheese filling (generous 1/4 cup). Press edges of chicken together to seal.
Pour melted butter into shallow bowl. In another shallow bowl, place bread crumbs. Season stuffed chicken breasts with remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Dip chicken into melted butter to coat both sides, then dip into bread crumbs to coat completely. Transfer to pan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in center (at least 165 degrees).
Notes: Add a diced serrano chile along with the onions and poblano chile for a little extra heat. Shredded Cheddar cheese can be substituted for Monterey Jack in this recipe.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line cookie sheet with foil; spray foil with cooking spray. Between pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper, place each chicken breast smooth side down; gently pound with flat side of meat mallet or rolling pin until about 1/2-inch thick.
In shallow bowl, place dressing. Dip chicken in dressing; coat evenly with bread crumbs. Place on cookie sheet. Drizzle with melted butter.
Bake 10 minutes. Turn chicken; bake 5 to 10 minutes longer or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (165 degrees) and coating is light golden brown. Garnish with parsley.
Notes: Serve with classic mashed potatoes, your favorite steamed green vegetable and a crisp green salad.
This crunchy chicken makes a nice main dish salad. Slice the cooled chicken breasts into strips and serve on a salad of baby spinach, halved grape tomatoes and sliced kalamata olives. Top with your favorite vinaigrette dressing.
Skillet Directions: Flatten and coat chicken as directed above. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 8 to 10 minutes, turning once, until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (165 degrees) and coating is light golden brown.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Melt butter in 13x9-inch baking dish in oven.
In medium bowl, stir baking mix, salt, paprika, garlic powder and pepper. Place eggs in shallow dish. Dip chicken into eggs, then coat with baking mix mixture; repeat dipping in eggs and baking mix mixture. Place skin side down in heated dish.
Bake 35 minutes. Turn chicken; bake about 15 minutes longer or until juice is clear when thickest part is cut to bone (165 degrees).
Notes: Always read labels to make sure each recipe ingredient is gluten free. Products and ingredient sources can change.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place chicken, breast side down, on cutting board. Using heavy-duty kitchen scissors or poultry shears, cut closely along one side of backbone from thigh end to neck. Repeat on other side. Remove backbone, and discard. Turn chicken over so breast side is up; press down to flatten breast area by pressing firmly with heel of hand. Rub chicken with 1 tablespoon of the oil.
Heat 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until hot; place chicken breast side down. Season side facing up with 1 tablespoon chicken seasoning; top with 10-inch heavy skillet to weigh down. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until skin is golden brown. Remove smaller skillet, and transfer chicken to plate.
In medium bowl, toss potatoes, onion, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, the thyme, salt and pepper until mixed well. Arrange vegetable mixture in single layer in the 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Place chicken, breast side up, on vegetables, and sprinkle top with remaining 1 tablespoon chicken seasoning.
Roast uncovered 45 to 55 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest pieces are cut to bone (at least 165 degrees), and vegetables are tender and lightly browned. Garnish with additional thyme leaves, if desired.
Notes: Cast-iron skillets are great because of their heavy weight and their ability to retain heat. If you don't own two heavy skillets, try a weighted smaller skillet, or wrap bricks in foil, and use in place of a skillet. Use caution when removing skillet from oven by using two heavy oven-proof mitts. The skillet (and handle) will be very hot.
Be sure to buy a chicken that's between 3 and 3 1/2 pounds. Anything larger may not fit inside the skillet.
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
In small bowl, stir together mustard, shallot, red pepper, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Spread tops of chicken breasts generously with mustard mixture.
In shallow bowl, mix bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and melted butter. Dredge chicken in crumbs, patting firmly onto tops and sides of breasts. Place on one side of ungreased 17x12-inch half-sheet pan.
In large bowl, toss potatoes, carrots, leek, oil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Arrange vegetables in single layer on other side of pan.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes, stirring vegetables once, until chicken is browned and juice is clear when thickest part is cut to bone (at least 165degrees). Transfer chicken to serving plate; continue to bake vegetables 10 to 15 minutes longer or until tender and lightly browned.
Notes: If you like a little extra heat in your deviled chicken, feel free to up the amount of ground red pepper in the mustard mixture to 1/2 teaspoon.
Leeks are grown in sandy soil, and dirt can often get trapped in between their long leaves. To trim and clean them, remove all the dark green tops of the leaves, leaving only the pale green and whites parts. Cut them in half lengthwise, and thoroughly rinse under cold water, opening up the leaves in the process to release any dirt.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.
Make teriyaki glaze by mixing brown sugar, soy sauce, ginger root, garlic and pepper flakes in 8-inch nonstick skillet. Stir over medium heat until sugar is melted. In small bowl, beat cornstarch and water; add to soy mixture. Cook 1 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mixture starts to simmer and has thickened. Cool slightly; reserve 2 tablespoons glaze in small bowl; cover and refrigerate.
Mix rice, pineapple, bell pepper, 3 tablespoons of the onions and the broth in baking dish. Season both sides of chicken with salt; brush with 2 tablespoons of the unrefrigerated glaze. Stir remaining unrefrigerated glaze into rice mixture; place chicken on top of rice. Cover tightly with foil.
Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees). Serve topped with reserved 2 tablespoons refrigerated glaze and remaining 1 tablespoon green onions.
Notes: Minute Rice is a parboiled style of rice which yields the best results for an oven casserole. Fresh pineapple can be substituted for canned pineapple in this recipe. Use 1 cup of pineapple, and increase broth to 1 3/4 cups. The size of the boneless chicken breast (5 ounces) in this recipe is critical for accurate cooking times and doneness. Always measure the internal temperature (165 degrees) to ensure chicken is completely cooked without sacrificing moisture.
Until next time, happy cooking.
