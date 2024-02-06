Chicken recipes for all occasions

The versatility of chicken is seemingly never ending. You can prepare chicken in a wide variety of ways and still enjoy chicken several times a week. My husband smiled and said recently he can't believe how much chicken he eats now. He always has loved his beef and pork entrees, but now, chicken is the forefront of our supper menus.

I have pulled together several recipes, all featuring chicken as the main ingredient. From appetizer, salad to entree, you can take your pick of these recipes to make their way into your recipe box.

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo chicken dip isn't buffalo chicken dip if it doesn't use Frank's RedHot Sauce. For your next get-together, look no further than this spicy, creamy dip.

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce or FRANK'S RedHot Buffalo Wings Sauce

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish.

Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Sprinkle with green onions, if desired, and serve with chips, crackers and/or veggies.

Notes: To add some crunch, top with French's Crispy Fried Onions or Crispy JalapeÃ±os during the last 5 minutes of baking. Prepare dip ahead and place in heavy disposable foil pan. Place pan on grill and heat dip until hot and bubbly.

Jalapeno Popper Chicken

This jalapeno popper chicken is chicken breasts stuffed with a jalapeno cheese mixture, then wrapped in bacon and baked to crispy perfection. An easy low carb meal that's a total crowd pleaser.

6 boneless skinless chicken breasts

6 ounces cream cheese softened

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup diced jalapeno peppers, remove pepper seeds and ribs before dicing

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

12 slices bacon do not use thick cut bacon

Cooking spray

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

Place the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and garlic powder in a bowl; stir to combine.

Cut a deep pocket into each chicken breast, taking care not to cut all the way through to the other side.

Fill the pocket of each chicken breast with the cream cheese mixture.

Season the outside of the chicken breasts with salt and pepper to taste.

Wrap each chicken breast tightly with two slices of bacon and place the chicken on the sheet pan.

Cook for 30 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and bacon is crisp. You can broil the chicken for 3-4 minutes to crisp up the bacon if needed.

Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes. then slice and serve.

Chicken-Cashew Rotini Salad

There are nearly unlimited amounts of chicken salad recipes, but this one may become your new favorite. It's fresh, fruity and refreshing, and the cashews add wonderful crunch.

1 package (16 ounces) spiral or rotini pasta

4 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 can (20 ounces) pineapple tidbits, drained

1-1/2 cups sliced celery

3/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

1 cup seedless red grapes

1 cup seedless green grapes

1 package (5 ounces) dried cranberries

1 cup ranch salad dressing

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 cups salted cashews

Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the chicken, pineapple, celery, onions, grapes and cranberries. Drain pasta and rinse in cold water; stir into chicken mixture.

In a small bowl, whisk the ranch dressing and mayonnaise. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Just before serving, stir in cashews.

Potato Chip Crusted Chicken

This Potato Chip Crusted Chicken is an easy weeknight family dinner idea. Make your chicken with any flavored chips to add a super crusty and flavorful chicken breast.

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast

1 (11 ounce) bag potato chips

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

Line baking sheet with aluminum foil. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place rack over foil and set aside.

In a shallow bowl, beat egg until blended. Add water and beat until blended. Set aside.

Crush potato chips in food processor or place in zippered bag and use rolling pin to crush. Transfer chips to another shallow bowl and set aside.

Split breasts lengthwise and pound to about 1/2-inch thickness. Dip each piece of chicken in egg mixture making sure to coat. Allow excess egg to drip off. Place in chips. Sprinkle more chips over top. Gently press, then turn and repeat on other side. Shake off excess. Repeat with remaining chicken.

Place chicken on prepared pan. Bake for 35 minutes.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

This Parmesan Crusted Chicken is an easy meal idea. Use pounded thin chicken breasts, coat in a delicious Parmesan coating, and then fried to make them crispy. Add this chicken idea to your dinner menu this week.

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese (not grated in the cylinder can)

4 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

Cut each breast in half and pound to about 1/2-inch thick. Beat egg and water in a shallow bowl until blended. Add garlic, salt and pepper and whisk to blend.

Place Parmesan in another shallow bowl. Dip each piece of chicken in egg mixture making sure to coat. Allow excess egg to drip off. Place in Parmesan. Sprinkle more Parmesan over top. Gently press, then turn and repeat on other side. Shake off excess. Repeat with remaining chicken.

Place butter and oil in a large skillet over high heat. Place chicken and do not move until edges brown (so that cheese sticks to chicken, about 3 minutes). Lightly press with spatula then turn over and again do not move until browned. Lightly press with spatula and remove to serving plate.

Chinese Lemon Chicken

This Chinese lemon chicken is crispy battered chicken breast pieces smothered in a sweet and tangy lemon sauce. A remake of the take-out classic that tastes just as good as what you'd get in a restaurant.

1 1/2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 eggs lightly beaten

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon cornstarch

Oil for frying canola or vegetable oil

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

2 tablespoons sliced green onions

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Place the eggs, salt and pepper in a bowl. Stir to combine.

Place the flour and 1/2 cup of cornstarch in a shallow bowl or on a plate. Stir to combine.

Dip each piece of chicken into the egg mixture, then into the flour. Repeat the process with all of the chicken.

Heat 3-inches of oil in a deep pan to 350 degrees.

Add 7-8 pieces of chicken to the pan. Cook for 5 minutes or until crispy and golden brown. Repeat the process with the remaining chicken. Drain the chicken on paper towels.

While the chicken is cooking, make the sauce. Place the lemon juice, sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer.

Mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of cold water. Pour the cornstarch mixture into the lemon juice mixture.

Bring the sauce to a boil. Cook, stirring constantly, for 1-2 minutes or until sauce has thickened.

Toss the lemon sauce with the chicken. Stir in the lemon zest. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions, then serve immediately.

Red Hot Chicken

1/2 cup Franks RedHot Sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

4 boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

In a medium pan, combine the hot sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice, salt, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, reduce heat and simmer for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside while you cook chicken.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Lightly salt and pepper both sides of chicken breast strips. Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Sear each side of the chicken strips for about 2 minutes per side. Transfer seared strips to prepared baking sheet.

Baste each strip with sauce and bake 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through (165 degrees internal temperature).

Slow Cooker Orange Chicken

This slow cooker orange chicken is breaded chunks of chicken tossed in a sweet and savory Asian sauce and cooked in the crock pot. A take-out copycat that's perfect for a busy weeknight.

1 1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch chunks

1/4 cup cornstarch

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup orange marmalade

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

Cooking spray

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

2 tablespoons sliced green onions

Place the chicken pieces in a bowl. Add the cornstarch and salt and pepper. Toss to coat the chicken in the cornstarch mixture.

Heat the oil in a large pan over medium high heat. Add the chicken in a single layer and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until browned. You may need to work in batches.

Coat a slow cooker with cooking spray and add the chicken to the slow cooker.

In a small bowl, whisk together the orange marmalade, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil and garlic.

Pour the sauce over the chicken and gently stir to coat. Cook on low for 2-3 hours.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions, then serve.

Pesto, Mozzarella and Tomato Stuffed Chicken Breasts

4 chicken breasts

8 tablespoons pesto

8 slices tomato

1 cup grated mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup fresh spinach

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

Pesto Yogurt Dipping Sauce:

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons pesto

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut chicken breasts horizontally but do not cut all the way through. Open up. Spread entire opens surface of chicken with 2 tablespoons pesto. Add 2 sliced tomatoes to half of the chicken. Top with 1/4 cup of grated mozzarella and a few spinach leaves. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle on a bit of olive oil.

Heat oven proof skillet over medium high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. When olive oil is sizzling, carefully add chicken. Sear on each side for 2-3 minutes using tongs to turn.

Finish baking in oven for about 8 minutes or until meat thermometer reads 165 degrees.

For a dipping sauce: Combine yogurt and pesto and serve over the chicken or on the side.

Summer Squash Chicken Alfredo

2 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 (8 ounce) package uncooked rigatoni pasta

6 slices bacon

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 small zucchini, sliced

1 small yellow squash, sliced

1 cup Alfredo sauce

1/4 cup milk

6 sun-dried tomatoes, softened and chopped

3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup sliced almonds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a baking dish.

Place the chicken in the prepared baking dish, and coat with the garlic. Bake 25 minutes, or until chicken juices run clear. Cool and chop.

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Place the rigatoni in the pot, cook 10 minutes, until al dente, and drain.

Place bacon in a skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat, and saute the zucchini and yellow squash until tender and lightly browned.

In a small bowl, mix the Alfredo sauce and milk. Serve chicken over the cooked pasta. Pour Alfredo sauce over the chicken. Top with zucchini and squash. Sprinkle with sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, Parmesan cheese, and almonds.

Lightened-Up Smothered Chicken Casserole

6 ounces uncooked angel hair pasta

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (1 1/4 pound)

2 teaspoons Montreal chicken grill seasoning

1 teaspoon oil

1 can (10 3/4 ounce) reduced fat condensed cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup milk

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups frozen broccoli florets

2 slices chopped cooked bacon

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Cook pasta as directed on package; drain.

Meanwhile, rub chicken breasts with grill seasoning.

In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Cook chicken in oil 9 to 11 minutes, turning once, until deep brown on both sides (chicken will not be cooked all the way through).

In large bowl, mix soup, milk, melted butter, thyme, paprika and salt; reserve 1/2 cup sauce. Stir in cooked pasta and frozen broccoli.