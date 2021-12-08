'Cheugy,' 'omicron' among 2021's most mispronounced words

"Cheugy" is apparently a lot to chew on. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce have something in common -- broadcasters butcher their names.

And virtually everyone is having trouble with "omicron."

All four made it onto this year's list of most mispronounced words as compiled by the U.S. Captioning Company, which captions and subtitles real-time events on TV and in courtrooms.

The list released Tuesday identifies the words that proved most challenging for newsreaders and people on television to pronounce this year.