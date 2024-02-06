The door to the welcome center of the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Bloomfield opens and a bell chimes, a family is looking for assistance to find their loved one's grave.

Paul Martin, manning the front desk, retrieves a golf cart and takes the family to the grave.

"It's just things like that," Tammy Smith, director of the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Bloomfield, said. "They're insignificant to some people, but to the person who is trying to go to that grave and couldn't make it, that was pretty significant."

Martin and Smith are just two of the eight faces behind keeping the grounds of the cemetery pristine and who give the respect and attention to the families of the service members laid to rest there. The cemetery spreads across 64 acres: 38 developed and 26 undeveloped.

Chris Wirz has been a cemetery worker for a year and a half at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Bloomfield.

Pamela Woodrow adjusts the flowers of her husband's grave while visiting him at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Bloomfield.

"I feel like I'm doing my part for the veterans," he said. "It's an honor to be able to keep this place looking good and ... I do a lot of the burials, and it's a little bit of closure for family and stuff, [to] make sure they have a nice place they can lay their loved one to rest."

Wirz is one of four cemetery workers who perform the typical groundskeeping duties to ensure the grounds are to the highest standards. Mowing, clearing weeds, tractor-related duties and equipment management are just a few of their duties. Three times a year -- Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Fourth of July -- the crew puts up the Avenue of Flags. They also all work burials and spend time with families who are grieving or visiting.

"I'd say probably one of the most rewarding things is when we're out there and people come up and talk to us," Wirz said.