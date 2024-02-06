Cherish the moment

It's there in the morning: slices of golden light on my wall through the window. The time change has allowed me to be present to see it. It doesn't last long; it is a small strip of time that the light places itself there, resting. Then, it moves on. My breath catches each time it happens; I forget to expect it, this miracle that presents itself to me each morning, this miracle that gives itself in the fact that not only does this type of beauty happen in the world, but it's happening presently, in this place where I am, and I am here for it. It brings my heart back to God, this quiet beckoning. Gives me the courage to rise, get up.

Part of what makes it so beautiful, I believe, is that it doesn't last for long. One must embrace it in the moment to receive the gift of appreciating it, and then one must be content to let it go as the world keeps spinning, grateful to have been born to bear witness to such beauty. To be alive to it and with it. All we can do is stand and be.

It's part of being swept up, I think, in this mystery of relating to the divine as a human, in this venture of God seeking us and finding us where we are. God is the Creator of time, that concept we are subject to, that idea that amazes and terrifies us. What do we do about it, except accept the gift?