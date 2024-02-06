Chef celebrates the variety of Black food

NEW YORK -- If anyone asks chef Marcus Samuelsson what African food taste like, he has a ready answer: Have you ever had barbeque? Rice? Collard greens? Okra? Coffee?

"All of that food comes from Africa, has its roots in Africa," says the Ethiopian Swedish writer and restaurateur. "Everyone has had African American dishes, whether they know it or not."

Samuelsson is hoping to educate Americans and champion Black chefs in "The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food" from Little, Brown and Company's Voracious imprint.

The book has 150 recipes inspired by Black chefs, writers and activists, and includes profiles of 26. The recipes celebrate the legacy of Africa, the influence of migration and integration, and where cutting-edge Black chefs are going next.

"When I look at American food and I look at the Black experience, we've done so much but almost got erased," says Samuelsson, the chef of Harlem's famed Red Rooster. "There's never been a better time to tell those stories."

The book -- with essays by Osayi Endolyn and recipe development by Yewande Komolafe -- is a rich mix of stories and food, from citrus scallops with hibiscus tea to oxtail pepperpot with dumplings. As Samuelsson writes in the introduction: "This isn't an encyclopedia. It's a feast. And everyone's invited."

Readers will learn how Los Angeles-based chef Nyesha Arrington's cooking draws on family history from Mississippi and South Korea. They'll learn it takes just 45 minutes to make Eric Gestel's chicken liver mousse with croissants, a dish informed from his years cooking at the acclaimed Le Bernardin. And they'll learn how Mashama Bailey is reinventing traditional Southern dishes.

"Our pasts are so unique and it's so important to tell," says Samuelsson. "We needed to tell our very layered and beautiful, non-monolithic journey."