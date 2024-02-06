Chasing monsters, writer remains primarily a storyteller

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- In the archive of hairy creatures that no one can really explain, Momo has an honored place.

The name stands as shorthand for "Missouri Monster," though the beast has a lineage of storied but non-genetic kin.

Think Sasquatch. Think Bigfoot.

This one just happened to be in our neighborhood, if northern Missouri can be called a neighborhood. Jason Offutt gets a kick out of the tales of Momo.

The story: Momo showed up on the edge of some woods around the Pike County town of Louisiana. In July 1972, three children of the Harrison family spotted the beast, haired-over and maybe seven feet tall, carrying a dead animal and stinking like sun-baked garbage.

Other townsfolk had their own sightings. Strange noises came from the woods. Unfamiliar tracks could be found.

"There were a whole lot of people who either saw Momo, heard Momo or saw the footprints of where he had been," Offutt said. "The more people reporting the same thing, the more validity it gives to it."

Offutt has a storyteller's interest in this. A journalist for nearly two decades and author of 15 books, many about supernatural things and places, he does not sell paranormal incidents so much as relish their recounting, the St. Joseph News-Press reported.

His most recent book, this year's "Chasing American Monsters," features Momo as not only a home-state nod but one of many half-man/half-whatevers that have become regionally distinct legends,

Whether the folklore extends to the diminutive and arrow-shooting Pukwudgie of New England or the raucous flapping of thunderbirds in the Pacific Northwest, these creatures have been present throughout history.

"Those stories and those creatures have been on every continent in every civilization, even before we had known travel across the oceans," the writer said. "How did that happen?"

Offutt grew up around Orrick, Missouri, a small town without a cinema but within reach of a Kansas City independent television station.