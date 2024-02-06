Charlie’s Smokehouse to create a cult following

A friend recently mentioned Charlie's Smokehouse, located at 5156 State Hwy. 34 in Burfordville, and piqued my curiosity.

The next beautiful (yet scorching) Saturday afternoon I set my car stereo to radio mode and let the DJ at Mike FM choose my tunes. I quickly lost myself in car karaoke bliss, but halfway through Jackson, I began to have second thoughts. Exactly how far was this place? Was it in the "drop zone" where I lose cell service? I love my Toyota, but ever since the odometer hit 300k miles, the ability to summon roadside assistance has played a more significant role in choosing my destinations.

Shortly thereafter, I let out a sigh of relief as I spotted Charlie's Smokehouse up ahead. I don't know what I had been worried about. Charlie's turned out to be a relatively quick little drive.

If the no-frills decor was any indication, Charlie's was the kind of down-home roadside restaurant that gains a cult following by turning out superbly done meats. Should I slay a slab of ribs? Would I wax poetic about pulled pork? I checked in with some of the other patrons who confirmed my thoughts by recommending their favorites: pulled pork, pork steak and the cheeseburger.

Fried mushrooms dipped in ranch dressing with an ice-cold Coke are a great treat. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Just as anyone could have predicted, I took the road less traveled and ordered the meatloaf. Charlie's offers a daily special and that day it just happened to be meatloaf, one of my favorites, and I couldn't pass up the opportunity. I mean, I was already letting Mike FM control my music, why not let management decide my meal for the day? I spoke with one of the new owners who confirmed she "just felt like having" meatloaf that day so that's what she made. Simple enough.

While waiting for my food, I explored the cool little grocery/deli area toward the back of the building. Along with a purchase "by the pound" candy bucket, they had a case full of all the standard soft drinks along with one that caught my eye — Big Red. What? Did I just discover my grandpa's favorite good-old Texas staple Big Red in a BBQ joint on the outskirts of a little town in Missouri? I sure did. Unbelievable. The stars were pointing me toward some good BBQ ... but, I had already ordered the meatloaf.