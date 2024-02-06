Charlie's Smokehouse: Much ado about barbecue

My goodness, have we been having some beautiful days. Spring flowers are blooming, grass is that lovely shade of eager green that heralds spring, and trees are just beginning to unfurl leaves to the sun. And the redbuds, my favorite, are on display, revealing pinks and magentas to whoever takes the time to look.

I drove to 5156 Missouri Highway 34 in Burfordville recently, to visit Charlie's Smokehouse BBQ. It sits right across from where you would turn to go visit the Bollinger Mill, so it is in a pretty cherry spot. Charlie's Smokehouse used to be a gas station called the Corner Store, but it has been Charlie's since 2019.

So after a kind of stressful time running errands, I pulled up to Charlie's, a cheery white building accented in red pretty much sitting by itself in a wide swath of parking lot. I stretched, breathed in the fresh air and walked in. Now, I arrived at a typically slow time of day, around 3 p.m., and I'm not sure how much of a hub of the town Charlie's is, but I could see it as being a main gathering place. Quite a few tables were inside but not packed too tight to move. A rack of candy bars and a fountain soda machine behind the counter told me that people still pop in to get a snack once in a while. But I was interested in the menu, and on the menu was good ol' barbecue.

Now, I'm not sure people that have lived here their whole lives realize how fortunate they are to live in barbecue ground zero. We have a lot of barbecue joints here, from mom and pop shops to national chains, and if you're craving barbecue, there is absolutely no excuse for not being able to find multiples that are delicious. I think it's safe to add Charlie's Smokehouse to that list.

I asked what was the most popular menu item, and the kind (and patient) people working there told me that the pulled pork was the winner, so I ordered it on Texas toast, with a side of BLT pasta salad and another of cucumbers and onions. I also placed a to-go order for a pork steak, more pasta salad and baked beans. By the time I'd visited the powder room, my food was ready, which was excellent because I hadn't eaten that day and I was ravenous.