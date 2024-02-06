All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 1, 2017

Chara Palmer shares experiences from more than 15 years of work at Skyview Animal Clinic

Chara Palmer has worked at Skyview Animal Clinic, located at 2139 Megan Drive in Cape Girardeau, since 2001 and she is the current practice manager there. "I started working there as soon as I graduated from high school," says Palmer, who is now 35 years old. ...

Lori Trepasso
By line / Cutline:Chara Palmer cares for Miller, a dog awaiting adoption at Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau.
By line / Cutline:Chara Palmer cares for Miller, a dog awaiting adoption at Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau.Cutline Email/Stock:BEN MATTHEWS

Chara Palmer has worked at Skyview Animal Clinic, located at 2139 Megan Drive in Cape Girardeau, since 2001 and she is the current practice manager there.

"I started working there as soon as I graduated from high school," says Palmer, who is now 35 years old. "I started pretty much at the bottom working in kennels, where you walk and feed the dogs and clean out the cages. Then, I moved up to technician where I took appointments, did blood work and assisted in surgery. I've been the practice manager there since 2010."

Palmer also earned a bachelor's degree in agribusiness from Southeast Missouri State University while she worked at the clinic.

She has worked with a wide variety of animals during her years at Skyview Animal Clinic, including a bald eagle that she recently helped to nurse back to health.

"He came to us from the conservation department," Palmer says. "He was wounded on the ground and his wing was broken. More than likely, he'd been shot. We got him into surgery and Dr. Sean Byrd put a pin in his wing. I helped nurse him back to health. He would wait for me to feed him trout."

BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com Chara Palmer cares to Miller, a dog awaiting adoption at Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau on July 11, 2017.
BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com Chara Palmer cares to Miller, a dog awaiting adoption at Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau on July 11, 2017.

The bald eagle eventually was released to the Watkins Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Sedgewickville, according to Palmer.

"But, he [was brought] back to us twice," she says. "He kept moving the pin out... [As far as we know], he's still at the rehab center. I don't know if he'll ever be able to fly again."

Other unusual animals Palmer has helped to nurse back to health include: baby raccoons, a bobcat, owls, deer, snakes, a llama and a pet alligator.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We see everything," Palmer says with a laugh.

When asked what she enjoys the most about her work at the clinic, Palmer says helping the animals rises to the top.

BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com Chara Palmer cares to Miller, a dog awaiting adoption at Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau on July 11, 2017.
BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com Chara Palmer cares to Miller, a dog awaiting adoption at Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau on July 11, 2017.

"Every day is a rewarding day to work here. We are constantly helping pets and wildlife. Plus, we have an amazing staff that I love working with. It's a great job!"

Palmer's advice for those who are planning to go into the animal medical care field is to get as much hands-on experience as they can.

"Get all the knowledge that you can by job shadowing [at a vet's office]," she says. "You'll learn way more through hands-on experience than in school."

Palmer also cautions that the hours can be long and the job can be an emotional roller coaster.

"It's not a 9 to 5 job," she says. "Also, be ready for joyous times and times of heartbreak. One minute, you may be doing a check up on a new puppy, and the next you may be putting an older dog down."

By line / Cutline:Chara Palmer cares to Miller, a dog awaiting adoption at Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau on July 11, 2017.
By line / Cutline:Chara Palmer cares to Miller, a dog awaiting adoption at Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau on July 11, 2017.Cutline Email/Stock:BEN MATTHEWS

Palmer lives in Jackson and has several dogs and cats of her own.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy