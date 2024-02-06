Chara Palmer has worked at Skyview Animal Clinic, located at 2139 Megan Drive in Cape Girardeau, since 2001 and she is the current practice manager there.
"I started working there as soon as I graduated from high school," says Palmer, who is now 35 years old. "I started pretty much at the bottom working in kennels, where you walk and feed the dogs and clean out the cages. Then, I moved up to technician where I took appointments, did blood work and assisted in surgery. I've been the practice manager there since 2010."
Palmer also earned a bachelor's degree in agribusiness from Southeast Missouri State University while she worked at the clinic.
She has worked with a wide variety of animals during her years at Skyview Animal Clinic, including a bald eagle that she recently helped to nurse back to health.
"He came to us from the conservation department," Palmer says. "He was wounded on the ground and his wing was broken. More than likely, he'd been shot. We got him into surgery and Dr. Sean Byrd put a pin in his wing. I helped nurse him back to health. He would wait for me to feed him trout."
The bald eagle eventually was released to the Watkins Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Sedgewickville, according to Palmer.
"But, he [was brought] back to us twice," she says. "He kept moving the pin out... [As far as we know], he's still at the rehab center. I don't know if he'll ever be able to fly again."
Other unusual animals Palmer has helped to nurse back to health include: baby raccoons, a bobcat, owls, deer, snakes, a llama and a pet alligator.
"We see everything," Palmer says with a laugh.
When asked what she enjoys the most about her work at the clinic, Palmer says helping the animals rises to the top.
"Every day is a rewarding day to work here. We are constantly helping pets and wildlife. Plus, we have an amazing staff that I love working with. It's a great job!"
Palmer's advice for those who are planning to go into the animal medical care field is to get as much hands-on experience as they can.
"Get all the knowledge that you can by job shadowing [at a vet's office]," she says. "You'll learn way more through hands-on experience than in school."
Palmer also cautions that the hours can be long and the job can be an emotional roller coaster.
"It's not a 9 to 5 job," she says. "Also, be ready for joyous times and times of heartbreak. One minute, you may be doing a check up on a new puppy, and the next you may be putting an older dog down."
Palmer lives in Jackson and has several dogs and cats of her own.
