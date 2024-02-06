Chara Palmer has worked at Skyview Animal Clinic, located at 2139 Megan Drive in Cape Girardeau, since 2001 and she is the current practice manager there.

"I started working there as soon as I graduated from high school," says Palmer, who is now 35 years old. "I started pretty much at the bottom working in kennels, where you walk and feed the dogs and clean out the cages. Then, I moved up to technician where I took appointments, did blood work and assisted in surgery. I've been the practice manager there since 2010."

Palmer also earned a bachelor's degree in agribusiness from Southeast Missouri State University while she worked at the clinic.

She has worked with a wide variety of animals during her years at Skyview Animal Clinic, including a bald eagle that she recently helped to nurse back to health.

"He came to us from the conservation department," Palmer says. "He was wounded on the ground and his wing was broken. More than likely, he'd been shot. We got him into surgery and Dr. Sean Byrd put a pin in his wing. I helped nurse him back to health. He would wait for me to feed him trout."

BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com Chara Palmer cares to Miller, a dog awaiting adoption at Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau on July 11, 2017.

The bald eagle eventually was released to the Watkins Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Sedgewickville, according to Palmer.

"But, he [was brought] back to us twice," she says. "He kept moving the pin out... [As far as we know], he's still at the rehab center. I don't know if he'll ever be able to fly again."

Other unusual animals Palmer has helped to nurse back to health include: baby raccoons, a bobcat, owls, deer, snakes, a llama and a pet alligator.