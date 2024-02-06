Her attention then turned inside the borders of her own country, although she said she initially was not on board with being a foster mom.

Dolly Becking watches from the couch while her sisters play Oct. 24, 2017 at their home in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

"What I found is I would go places with my own girls, and a lot of the feedback I got from people is, 'Well, why wouldn't you do something here locally?' And I was so offended, because this is where I feel like God led me," she says. "But after a while, I thought I should at least know what is happening here, because you just don't know. No one knows here until they're exposed to it."

She learned about the drug epidemic in Southeast Missouri and its young victims -- children removed from homes due to the problem and caught in an ongoing cycle.

"We thought we'd just get licensed and see what happens, and that literally, like, changed my whole life," Becking said. "I mean it was radical. I had no idea what I was getting into, but it's probably, I don't know, it's probably been one of the more painful things and also just, like, the most amazing thing we've done in our lives, because the children that have been through our home. ... Man, it's just been crazy."

Her family lived in proximity to the Missouri Children's Division and often served for overnight emergency placement.

Chantelle Becking claps her hands while her daughters dance around the living room Oct. 24, 2017 at their home in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

"Man, it's just so humbling. You just see these kids ... they just need ... and even for their parents. I think I went through phases of my life where I thought, 'Well, how could any parent be ...' but a lot of times it's just a cycle," she says. "You know, so maybe their parents were raised in the same situation. It's not like they had an opportunity to change their lives."

It's a situation both she and Eric could relate to, noting they both grew up without fathers in their lives.

Somehow they ended up with five girls, which she says started off by design but progressed by happenstance.

"When we adopted Solie and Bianca from those countries, specifically, I wanted to adopt girls, because I knew what was happening to young ladies growing up in those countries that were underprivileged. So to me that was very clear," Becking says. "But then when we became foster parents, we didn't really care. But we always seemed to get placed with girls."

Chantelle Becking helps her daughter Lennyx, 2, lace her shoes Oct. 24, 2017 at their home in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

WShe said they fostered about 13 children, one a boy they hoped to adopt but the situation did not work out.

"It's not that we didn't want boys, 'cause I would have loved to have had a boy, especially as my girls are starting to get [older] ... I'm like, 'Whooh, we should have had one fellow in here.'"

November is National Adoption Month, and Becking is a staunch advocate, mainly through experience.

"A lot of times people unintentionally say, 'Oh, they're so lucky to have you,' and I do a lot of writing about adoptions, and I always try to help people understand that that's probably the last thing you want to say to an adoptive family, because the truth always is we're the one's who are always so lucky," Becking says. "They're the ones who've changed our lives. We didn't change their lives. They just showed up. They're just kids. They just need to be loved, which is easy. But they have just shown us so much. They are resilient and strong and capable.

Eric and Chantelle Becking pose with their five daughters, front from left, Bianca, 11, Lennyx, 2, Ari, 6, and Solie, 8, while Dolly sits in her father's arms Oct. 24, 2017 at their home in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

"Honestly, at the core of every kid that I had, they just want to be loved, just like grownups, but people don't talk about that. And really it's just our mission to love people and make a difference in the world.

She talks about each of their five children like a snowflake, each landing in their own space: Bianca is the responsible oldest sister, very driven; Solie is a free spirit in no rush for anything, with an infectious way of enjoying life and living in the moment; Ari has a fierce will, a survivor and fighter; Dolly is both blessed and cursed with cuteness -- "Her life is not very realistic because everyone thinks she's so adorable, and she is," Becking says; and Lennyx, a "total personality" who gets away with everything and runs the show -- "We swore we wouldn't be that family, but we are," Becking says, laughing.

Like any family, she admits they're not perfect. There are the mad dashes to get everyone ready for school, and there are even funny pictures on Facebook of two daughters sharing a large T-shirt with "Becking Girls Get Along Shirt" on the front.

"It's challenging to raise five kids, especially with all under the age of 11," Becking says. "But with my girls, the best thing I can do for them, and this is still kind of new to me, the best thing I can do for them is to live a good life for myself. To really just show them. I mean, I can tell them a thousand things, and I can raise them to be strong and powerful and in touch with their emotions, but if I'm not ... And that's one thing we see in our business everyday."

She and Eric were in the same graduating class at Dexter, dated in high school, and she refers to him as "The love of my life." They've been married 20 years and opened their business 13 years ago.

"So many things I dreaded telling him because I thought, 'What is he going to think?'" she says. "And every time I've said, 'Hey, I really think we're supposed to do this,' he's said, 'OK.' Even if it's probably stressed him to the max, he still has just always had my back."

Eric and Chantelle Becking pose with their five daughters, front from left, Bianca, 11, Lennyx, 2, Ari, 6, and Solie, 8, while Dolly sits in her father's arms at their home. BEN MATTHEWS

This even with her radical decision to help someone in the community despite having five young ones at home.

The kidney donation, which appeared spontaneous to many who knew her, was six months in the works after she found out she was a unique match with the potential recipient. Much of the "spontaneity" was because she knew it was a radical decision and there would be a multitude of opinions. With the relative short span of time since the surgery, for both her and the recipient, she is guarded on the subject but steadfast in her conviction.

"Now I'm just grateful that in the scheme of things it's a certain amount of time for healing and emotional healing and stuff, but if it makes a difference for somebody else, like, yeah, you do it -- if you're meant to do it," Becking said. "I'm not saying everybody should give a kidney or adopt or foster care."

She laughs at the words, then pauses.

"I just don't want to live a regular life. I want to live in my passion, and my passion and my heart and my husband, too, we really live to make the world better, in our own little space. In our little-bitty space of where we are, you know, and just live a life that is happy, and just truly being happy with where we're at."

Or in another "word," one with which she closed an adoption post on her Facebook page and one that reflects her philosophy to roll with life: #BeckingPartyofSeven.