Changing of the seasons

I drive past a beautiful maple tree nearly every day. The tree is not very large, but season after season, it possesses the deepest green leaves that will give way every fall to brilliant red. As I am writing this in early August, I am shocked to have seen that the leaves are already changing colors. Change is coming. Again.
Change, no matter how often we expect it, will always surprise us. Change when we do not expect it shocks us. The Bible offers several principles to address change in our lives.
Change is constant. The Lord speaking through his prophet Isaiah says, "For I am about to do something new. See, I have already begun! Do you not see it? (Is. 43:19). God is regularly allowing changes to happen in our lives. The prophet proclaims change that the Lord was bringing to a people who were struggling. God brings change into our lives, moving us from where we are to His best for us. If we are open to his change.
Change surprises us, but not God. We are shocked when what you were expecting to happen, didn't. What you weren't expecting, did. God, however, is never surprised. Jeremiah 29:11 says, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope." Have faith that God knows your future.
Joshua was entering into a new era of life. Moses was dead. He was now responsible for leading the people to their new home. An excellent task before him. Great trepidation beneath his feet. The Lord reminds him, "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord, your God is with you wherever you go" (Josh. 1:9). New seasons, new jobs, new marriage, new baby, new school year, all are unknown territories. When we seek Him, God's presence is the same in the old normal as it is in the new normal.
Change is everywhere. Change cannot be avoided. In this decade long year, you have experienced more change than you could have ever foreseen. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional." May your prayer be, "Lord, even in this change, help me see you, know you, and be changed by you for my good and your glory."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.