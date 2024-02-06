Changing of the seasons

I drive past a beautiful maple tree nearly every day. The tree is not very large, but season after season, it possesses the deepest green leaves that will give way every fall to brilliant red. As I am writing this in early August, I am shocked to have seen that the leaves are already changing colors. Change is coming. Again.

Change, no matter how often we expect it, will always surprise us. Change when we do not expect it shocks us. The Bible offers several principles to address change in our lives.

Change is constant. The Lord speaking through his prophet Isaiah says, "For I am about to do something new. See, I have already begun! Do you not see it? (Is. 43:19). God is regularly allowing changes to happen in our lives. The prophet proclaims change that the Lord was bringing to a people who were struggling. God brings change into our lives, moving us from where we are to His best for us. If we are open to his change.