Change is all around us

In the New Testament letter Titus, the namesake is charged to be a change agent in the church and the place he serves. The instructions he is given lend us a model of how to bring change in our lives and the places we live. Two of the several critical components of change are impact and culture.

First, recognize your impact. Titus was left in Crete to be a change agent for the gospel. He was to immerse himself in the environment and lead others toward establishing a healthy and thriving church. You have been placed where you are to influence those around you.

Change in your life begins with recognizing the impact you have on yourself. Your values, attitude and demeanor effect how you see yourself and pour out into your place and the people you are with.

Jeanene (not her real name) always wants to improve her life. She is an early adopter of trends and regularly finds the next thing to fix everything. She has tried new jobs, new churches and new friends, but she always seems to run into the same problem again and again. Issues that are always someone else's fault. Jeanene doesn't realize that if you regularly have the same problems but with different people, then "they" are not the issue. She is the barricade to the change she desires.