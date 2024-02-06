Chance encounters

Most mornings, I make a big clever dripper of coffee which is about 16 to 18 ounces of coffee. I use an insulated metal cup to drain the coffee into and then pour hot coffee from the metal insulated cup into one of my small glass coffee cups. Anyway the other morning I noticed that when I pour the coffee from the large metal insulated cup into the small cup, if you timidly and slowly pour, it spills and makes a mess. However if you pour faster and not timidly, all but maybe one drop goes into the little cup and none is spilled. I wondered how they came up with that exact angle of the cup lip. Probably some computer program. Here I was just drinking coffee, and my mind was totally off my coffee.

Crazy how something as simple as this will pique our interest or take us off on a side road. But honestly that might not be a bad way of making our lives interesting. Growing up in Arthur, Nebraska, we were only hours away from South Dakota, so when time allowed, Mom and Dad would take the family to the Black Hills. I have lots of memories from up there. Dad was never one to take the busy roads but instead the little one-lane country gravel roads out in the toulees.

I would imagine we went to Toad Stool Park, and rather than driving back the same road, Dad decided to just head north. I really doubt Mom and Dad had a map. Matter of fact, I can't remember Dad ever looking at a map. If you have ever been up around Toad Stool Park, there isn't much out there. It's pretty in its own way, but there are cattle, dry ground pastures, and I'm betting lots of rattle snakes.

After driving several hours, the road ended up along a small clear creek or stream. Really pretty. Dad followed this for I have no idea how far but ended up driving up to a sign that said "Brainerd Indian School". Dad had to check it out so, we drove in and met some really nice folk. I was interested in the creek and fishing, but Dad and Mom were visiting. Neat place. Indian children from South Dakota would move to Brainerd Indian School and live and attend school. I thought it was really neat. I think while there we ate a meal with them.