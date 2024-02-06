Chaffee basks in afterglow of exciting win over archrival Scott City

By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to Pauline Asmus, Paul Griffin, Shannon Hendrix, Danny Schlosser, Jeannie Rice, Tommy Burnett, Jason Rains, Russell Gardner, Renee Hitt, Della Phillips, Vanessa Enderle, Zachary Harris, June Lynn, Rhonda Emerson, Paul Hudson, Kaitlyn Herbst, Shannon Brown, BJ Nunnally, Micki Horrell, Chris Wessel, Brad Miller, Shannon McIntosh, Barb Tyler, Jim Fowler, Dorothy Crump, Joe P. Rice III, David Heath, Brian Horrell, Betty Proffer, Autumn Kirn, Kason Hanback, Tina Pobst, Teresa Clark, Ron Davis, Walter Obermann, Bessie Eskew, Robert Tyler, Stanley Coomer, Lavonda Overall, Jessie Simmons and Bonnie Duncan.
Happy anniversary to Ron and Karen Senciboy, Danny and Yolanda Schlosser and Carl and Laura Estes.
We couldn't say "How about those Dallas Cowboys?" last Sunday, but we certainly could say "How about those Red Devils?" on Friday night! Their exciting overtime win over rival Scott City made KFVS12 Todd Richards' Heartland Football Friday's No. 1 Play of the Week. The big game was preceded by the homecoming parade Thursday evening. Congratulations also to CHS homecoming queen Hallie Bollinger, the daughter of Leroy and Sandy Senciboy Bollinger.
The Chaffee Historical Society is sponsoring a concert in Circle Park at 6 p.m. today. Performing is the Just Plain Fun Group, whose members are Don Hester, Kenny Chapman, Dolly Kluesner and Leroy Eftink. The next concert is 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and will feature The Swamp Rats, who play some amazing Dixieland music.
The Society would like to thank everyone who generously donated to the roadblock on Sept. 16. Donations and dues pay for such expenses as upkeep of the Chaffee Museum, insurance and fun activities such as the concerts at Circle Park.
Autumn officially has arrived and the dogwood leaves are beginning to change colors. We wonder if some of the leaf falling is due to the extreme dry conditions. Amazingly last Sunday, a rain shower showed up out of the blue, literally. The sky was blue and a gentle rain was falling!
Another sure sign of autumn is Ralph Enderle's sorghum. His wife Fimble stated they had a very successful day of sorghum cooking at their place in New Hamburg. Get yours before they sell out. You know what that calls for -- sorghum cookies and biscuits! Yummy!
With the change of season, new birds will show up in our backyards as some migrate through our area and others stay for the winter. We're looking forward to the return of nuthatches, chickadees and titmice. Let me know what new beaks you spot at your feeder.
In a recent Birds & Blooms, the question was asked if the plural of titmouse is titmice. The answer was that purists would say titmouses because "mouse" has nothing to do with the rodent. The second syllable is based on "mase," an Old English word mase that means small bird. However, you're safe with titmice, used both in dictionaries and bird guides.
Get your favorite treats at the Chaffee Drive-in before it closes today for the season.
We're also checking on pawpaws that are in season now. We saw quite a few at General Watkins. Pawpaws pack a powerful punch of nutrients and contain only 80 calories. Separating the fruit from the seeds takes some doing, but we really like the pawpaw bread, made from a recipe a reader was kind enough to share with me. It's especially good with the addition of black walnuts, which also are in season.
Chaffee High School alumni will be arriving this week to attend the CHS Alumni Banquet on Saturday. Tom Davenport reports 319 confirmed reservations to date. There will be a whole lot of visiting going on! Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. There's lots of fun planned for the big event! Alumni on the email list were asked to identify three pictures of former Mogul Queens who will be attending the banquet. The winners of the door-prize tickets were Carol Ryan Cannon, Sue Bess Scheffer and Linda Dooley Kraemer. The Mogul Queens pictured were Carolyn Buckhanon Hawkins, Karen Von Kessel Ball and Debbie Martin Graviett.
Cleanup at the Union Park Cemetery is scheduled for Oct. 7. If there are any items you want to keep, please remove them well in advance.
Remember to tell those special people in your lives you love them -- those three words mean so much.
Then there was the bumper sticker on an 18-wheeler, "Don't Pass -- Push."
