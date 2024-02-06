Chaffee basks in afterglow of exciting win over archrival Scott City

With the change of season, new birds will show up in our backyards as some migrate through our area and others stay for the winter. We're looking forward to the return of nuthatches, chickadees and titmice. Let me know what new beaks you spot at your feeder.

In a recent Birds & Blooms, the question was asked if the plural of titmouse is titmice. The answer was that purists would say titmouses because "mouse" has nothing to do with the rodent. The second syllable is based on "mase," an Old English word mase that means small bird. However, you're safe with titmice, used both in dictionaries and bird guides.

Get your favorite treats at the Chaffee Drive-in before it closes today for the season.

We're also checking on pawpaws that are in season now. We saw quite a few at General Watkins. Pawpaws pack a powerful punch of nutrients and contain only 80 calories. Separating the fruit from the seeds takes some doing, but we really like the pawpaw bread, made from a recipe a reader was kind enough to share with me. It's especially good with the addition of black walnuts, which also are in season.

Chaffee High School alumni will be arriving this week to attend the CHS Alumni Banquet on Saturday. Tom Davenport reports 319 confirmed reservations to date. There will be a whole lot of visiting going on! Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. There's lots of fun planned for the big event! Alumni on the email list were asked to identify three pictures of former Mogul Queens who will be attending the banquet. The winners of the door-prize tickets were Carol Ryan Cannon, Sue Bess Scheffer and Linda Dooley Kraemer. The Mogul Queens pictured were Carolyn Buckhanon Hawkins, Karen Von Kessel Ball and Debbie Martin Graviett.

Cleanup at the Union Park Cemetery is scheduled for Oct. 7. If there are any items you want to keep, please remove them well in advance.

Remember to tell those special people in your lives you love them -- those three words mean so much.

Email me at darbuck2@airmail.net with Chaffee Chatters in the subject line or leave a message at (573) 887-6430.

Then there was the bumper sticker on an 18-wheeler, "Don't Pass -- Push."