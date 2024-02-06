LAS VEGAS -- A robot that can fetch toilet paper when you're stranded on the loo and services to keep track of the elderly from afar were among the technologies showcased this week at the annual CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

The annual technology conference is the place for big brands and startups alike to unveil their products and services for the coming year, though larger companies such as Apple, Google and Microsoft typically hold their own announcement events. Streaming services and surveillance technologies are among the hot topics. The show formally opens today following two days of media previews.

Robotic help

Charmin wants to solve a familiar feeling: being stranded on the toilet with an empty toilet paper roll.

Its solution: a two-wheeled robot that can fetch a fresh roll. The robot, around 6-inches tall, has the face of a bear -- like the cartoon ones in Charmin's commercials -- and toilet paper sitting on top.

But don't expect it to roll to your bathroom anytime soon. Procter & Gamble, the company that owns Charmin, said the robot won't be for sale and was just an example of what's possible.

"Car companies have concept cars, but P&G has concept bathrooms," said Marc Pritchard, who oversees Procter & Gamble's brands.

The company didn't have a working robot available at a press conference Sunday, though executives say one will be demonstrated when the show floor opens today.

Sensing water leaks

New sensors promise to stop water leaks before they ruin your home.

Monitors from Alarm.com and Flo Technologies connect to homes' water lines and track usage. If the systems sense more water than usual is flowing through the pipes, they send an alert through their apps -- after all, it could just be a long shower. But if something really seems off kilter, the monitors will automatically shut off water.

Flo used CES to launch its newest sensor, a raindrop-shaped device that looks like a smoke alarm and can detect any water or moisture when attached to toilets, washers or other leak-prone areas. Each detector costs $50.

Another option, Phyn, makes a $299 device that hooks up to the pipes under a sink and measures changes in water pressure.