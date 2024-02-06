Ceremonies matter -- even small ones

In one week I officiated two funerals, a wedding and a deacon ordination and attended my first QuinceaÃ±era. What a week! Four ceremonies each with a distinct purpose. Attending these ceremonies has prompted some reflection on the significance of ceremonies.

The Bible is rich with ceremonies. The ceremony of the Lord bringing Adam to Eve (Gen. 2:22.) Joshua directed a 12-stone monument to be erected to mark the crossing of the Jordan River (Josh. 4:19.) Jesus traveling to Jerusalem with his parents every year for the Feast of the Passover (Luke 2:41.) These are a sampling of ceremonies in the Bible. What is it about ceremonies that make them so important?

Ceremonies mark important events. Gathering with family and friends for significant moments sets them apart from the ordinary. We don't have ceremonies for a gallon of milk at the grocery store, but we do when someone graduates. Ceremonies recognize something significant has happened.

Ceremonies signify a change. Birthday parties, weddings and funerals forge reference markers in time. Before this point, life was one way; after that moment, it was different. A spouse lives without the other. A child now takes on more adult responsibilities. Ceremonies tell us there was one way, and now there is another.