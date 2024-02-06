Celebrity stylist gives free haircuts to isolated clients

NEW YORK -- Roberto Novo has styled the hair of a constellation of stars, from singer Britney Spears to supermodel Naomi Campbell. But during the pandemic, he's turned his talents to the heads of lesser known, older New Yorkers -- and he's done it for free.

The Argentina-born stylist welcomes them to his Manhattan apartment or visits them in their homes. His two French bulldogs keep everyone company. He calls his initiative "Free haircut and puppy love."

It started last summer when he and his dogs visited a client who had been isolated for months because of the pandemic. Seeing how happy it made her, he asked whether she had friends in her apartment building who might be interested in a free hairdo.

"It doesn't get any better than that -- bring some joy to senior citizens in these hard times," Novo said. "People really suffer with this situation right now. So if God blessed me (to help) with a simple haircut, making somebody happy, that's a gift."

On a recent day, Novo and his stocky, smush-faced dogs -- Machitwo and a pregnant Tulula -- walked into Marena Erdogan's apartment and quickly turned the living room into a salon.

Andrew Langerman gets a haircut from Roberto Novo while friends Marena Erdogan, Elizabeth Deterville and Madelon Spier watch in Erdogan's apartment May 5 in New York. Emily Leshner ~ Associated Press

Sitting on a couch in a black cape, Madelon Spier waited to get her hair styled.

"I think he's miraculous, an artist ... and we're all pictures that he's painting," Spier said.

"There's his personality, and his way of cutting -- a way of looking at a person and knowing what's right for them," said Spier, who copped to being in her "high 80s."