Celebrations, summer fun, thanking WarChild Riding Group

WarChild group improvements

The cross on the hill is looking especially brilliant with its new paint job and the addition of the American flag! We thank Larry "Hammer" Glueck and WarChild Riding Group for the many improvements they continue to make to the cross and maintaining Jean Whitaker Park. Larry in turn thanks those of you in Chaffee and in the surrounding area for your support and your many compliments on the cross for what has now turned into a landmark!

Looking outside

Japanese beetles are here as is the simmer of summer! Gardens are beginning to come in. No red tomatoes yet but we enjoy grilling green tomato slices along with jalapeÃ±os.

Our family of bluebirds left the area although we do see the male from time to time visiting the meal worm feeder. I mail ordered some live meal worms from Speedy Worms and was satisfied but got the second tub of 500 from a pet store in Cape that was somewhat short.

Celebrating Father's Day

We hope all our dads had a great Father's Day. The Whitaker men, Ron, Steve and Bret, traveled to St. Louis to watch the Cardinals shut out the Chicago Cubs 5-0, arriving back home at 1 a.m. Monday morning. One family spent a hot day at the St. Louis Zoo. Lots of folks are on vacation and several Chaffee High classes have planned reunions this summer.

Reunion mailings

Tom Davenport of the CHS Alumni Association says that reservation forms for this year's banquet will be going out soon. If you are not on their email list, please email your information to them at chaffeealumni@yahoo.com or mail to CHS Alumni PO Box 172 Chaffee MO 63740. The attendance goal for this year is 400. You may also reserve a table for your class or your family. The honored classes this year are 1958 and 1968. Along with dues, many alums offer donations which help fund scholarships. Donations can also be made in the form of memorials or honorariums and can be done so anonymously. To date, the association has received memorials for Tommy Cunningham, J.H. "Dick" Davenport and Gary Lynn Reeves.

After experiencing microphone issues last year, we thank the CHS Class of 1967 for providing a new unit. The Shure Microphone is used by the First Baptist Church and Chaffee High and is a proven product.

Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words mean so much.

