Celebrating the life of Renda Kay Clark

Renda Kay Clark passed away peacefully in her home in Houma, Louisiana, on May 14, 2020, at the age of 67.

She was born Nov. 19, 1952, in Cape Girardeau to Betty and John Schlitt.

The only girl of six children (Ronnie, Renda, Roger, Ricky, Randy and John), Renda Schlitt grew up in Cape Girardeau on Hanover Street and attended St. Mary's Elementary as a young girl.

Growing up the only girl of six, Renda was great at helping taking care of her brothers. Every night she fed the youngest brother and after dinner, she would take them for a walk in the stroller up and down Hanover Street. She liked to window-shop on Broadway and Main Street and often had one of her younger brothers in tow.

She was great at sports and loved to play ball in the park with the boys or in the street with the neighborhood children. Growing up, Renda's family spent many weekends swimming and water skiing on the Mississippi River. She was a great swimmer and became a lifeguard, went ice-skating every time the pond in Capaha Park froze over, loved driving Little-Bo-Jeep, the family ice-cream truck, and selling ice cream and snow cones from the back. In a house full of boys, Renda was the only one to have her own room and spent a lot of time fixing her hair and changing hairstyles and loved trying different makeups.

Renda started high school at Notre Dame, then transferred to Central High School. There she met her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Charles Wayne Clark. After high school, Renda and Wayne married to embark on an adventurous life together.

After high school, Wayne joined the military and was stationed in Thailand and then Pensacola, Florida. Afterward they returned to Missouri as he attended college and graduated from the University of Missouri-Rolla. In the meantime, Renda worked as a teller at First Federal and later Farmers and Merchants Bank in Cape and then at the University of Missouri-Rolla as a secretary.

After graduation, Wayne joined Exxon, later becoming ExxonMobil, and spent his whole career with them. As Wayne took on each assignment throughout his career, Renda adapted to the new city or workplace as a devoted wife and mother.

After having a daughter and helping support the family through their early years, Renda followed her dream and became a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines. She was able to parallel her airline base with Wayne's career assignments working her way into the small airline bases that Delta had in New Orleans, Houston and others, so she could be home most nights and weekends with her family. She was an outstanding flight attendant and loved her job so much. She radiated and exuded confidence and poise as she traveled much of the world.

She hung up her flight attendant hat of more than a dozen years as her husband took on the lead role of production manager in Malaysia for ExxonMobil, and they moved overseas. They embarked on an adventure to see and travel the world together.