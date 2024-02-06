Celebrating Food Truck Friday with 1UP Catering

Last Friday I took a midday trip to the SEMO PETS parking lot located at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau. Ordinarily, I would have been there to drop off a donation or to volunteer (aka play with all the sweet puppies and dogs waiting for their forever homes), but this time I was on a different mission. I was looking for the newest installment to the local food truck scene: 1UP Catering.

To save time, I viewed the menu on their Facebook page while I filled my gas tank. I called to place my order before leaving the gas station and was pleased to find several menu options under $10. I don't know why, but that seems to be my magic number for lunch these days. It could have something to do with paying fifty bucks to fill up my gas tank (ouch!), but I digress.

When I arrived at SEMO Pets (formerly known as the Humane Society) I noticed what appeared to be a brand spanking new food truck at the end of the lot. It was a beautiful sunny day, and part of me wanted to pop into SEMO Pets and beg to cuddle a puppy, but I know they have schedules, procedures and rules to follow so I turned my attention back to the 1UP Catering food truck.

I was enthusiastically greeted by the masterminds behind the operation, Pedro Minakata Moresco and Nick Carreras. My food was hot, fresh and ready to go. I ordered the Korean BBQ Beef Gyro, which is an 8-inch pita stuffed with Korean Ground beef, fresh cilantro, cucumber and jasmine rice. All that ... and a bag of chips.

Although I wished I could have lingered, savored each bite and chatted with them a bit, other customers were arriving, and I needed to get back to the office.