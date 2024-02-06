Celebrating fall and a centennial B-day

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Ken Latham, Sue Nunnally, Jason Pobst, Randy Dumey, Lance Acey, Andy Sadler, Darlene Chesher, Bill McFerron, Fred Welter, Ronnie Held, Diana Dees, Angie Eftink, Larry Grey, Jack Gladwell, Tanner Morgan, Evaline Morris, Margaret Nation, Kenny Ray Holder, Terry Cannon, David Gardner, Harley Davison, Deloris Fehr, Mary Ann Kiefer, Angie Ruiz, Bob Tankersley, Pat Whistler, Sandra Hibdon, Paula Hudson, Bobby Eichhorn, Mark Glastetter, Mary Chapman, Helen Masters, Janet Loucks, Rob Abernathy, Megan Wells, Michelle Dalton, Matt Trost, Jennifer Vandeven and Olivia Gramlisch.

A very special happy birthday to Evans Ryan who turns 100 years young Oct. 30! The city has issued a proclamation to celebrate his special day and year, and a party was held Saturday at the Senior Center.

Happy anniversary to Dan and Gail Ballard, Alvie and Joan Surface, Dewayne and Lana McAlister, Raymond and Nancy Spies and Earl and Katie Chasteen.

Happy 40th birthday to Kinderhaus Day Care. Owner Norma Van Gennip is celebrating her 25th year with them. They will have an open house Halloween evening.

The trick or treating hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Turn on your porch light if you have treats for the little goblins.

Tis the season of pumpkins, apples, pecans and all things fall, which also includes sorghum! Ralph Enderle has his sorghum sign out in New Hamburg. Be sure to get yours for holiday baking or just enjoying it on a biscuit!

A reader told us the persimmons are falling. She cut into one and found a 'spoon,' which, she says, signals there will be snow this winter!

Yard chores

The weather has been windy but pleasant, so those of you who didn't get your yards cleaned up cannot blame Mother Nature. We've been busy trimming some of our shrubs, and I thinned out the gooseberry bushes since we didn't get any berries this summer. I faulted the crowded shrubs, so I selectively trimmed them, then Richard followed up with his electric shears, giving them a crew cut! We'll see how they do in the spring.