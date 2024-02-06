Celebrating fall and a centennial B-day

By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to Ken Latham, Sue Nunnally, Jason Pobst, Randy Dumey, Lance Acey, Andy Sadler, Darlene Chesher, Bill McFerron, Fred Welter, Ronnie Held, Diana Dees, Angie Eftink, Larry Grey, Jack Gladwell, Tanner Morgan, Evaline Morris, Margaret Nation, Kenny Ray Holder, Terry Cannon, David Gardner, Harley Davison, Deloris Fehr, Mary Ann Kiefer, Angie Ruiz, Bob Tankersley, Pat Whistler, Sandra Hibdon, Paula Hudson, Bobby Eichhorn, Mark Glastetter, Mary Chapman, Helen Masters, Janet Loucks, Rob Abernathy, Megan Wells, Michelle Dalton, Matt Trost, Jennifer Vandeven and Olivia Gramlisch.
A very special happy birthday to Evans Ryan who turns 100 years young Oct. 30! The city has issued a proclamation to celebrate his special day and year, and a party was held Saturday at the Senior Center.
Happy anniversary to Dan and Gail Ballard, Alvie and Joan Surface, Dewayne and Lana McAlister, Raymond and Nancy Spies and Earl and Katie Chasteen.
Happy 40th birthday to Kinderhaus Day Care. Owner Norma Van Gennip is celebrating her 25th year with them. They will have an open house Halloween evening.
The trick or treating hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Turn on your porch light if you have treats for the little goblins.
Tis the season of pumpkins, apples, pecans and all things fall, which also includes sorghum! Ralph Enderle has his sorghum sign out in New Hamburg. Be sure to get yours for holiday baking or just enjoying it on a biscuit!
A reader told us the persimmons are falling. She cut into one and found a 'spoon,' which, she says, signals there will be snow this winter!
The weather has been windy but pleasant, so those of you who didn't get your yards cleaned up cannot blame Mother Nature. We've been busy trimming some of our shrubs, and I thinned out the gooseberry bushes since we didn't get any berries this summer. I faulted the crowded shrubs, so I selectively trimmed them, then Richard followed up with his electric shears, giving them a crew cut! We'll see how they do in the spring.
It is that time of year for leaf management. The city reminds residents to burn leaves only on your property, not in culverts, streets or alleys. Keep a water hose handy, and please do not try to burn green or wet clippings. You can also bag leaves and empty them at the city's compost site.
A warm welcome was recently extended to Don Carlos Mexican restaurant with a ribbon cutting.
The City Library is hosting a Make Your Own Furry Friend & Chili Dinner on Dec. 3. The deadline to pre-order your furry friend has passed, but they still can be purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis. Various styles are available for $20; the chili dinner is $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.
We're still getting lots of positive comments about this year's Chafffee High School Alumni Banquet. If you are not on their email list, please sign up at chaffeealumni@yahoo.com so they can email newsletters to you. You can also access Moguls by typing cityofchaffee.com/moguls in the address line.
The City reminds residents to place house numbers on the front of homes so to be visible from the street. This is so important not only in case of an emergency, but also with package deliveries.
They also remind residents not to park on or block sidewalks. Another reminder for pet owners is to keep an eye on your dogs, even in your own yard if they are not tethered. There are a lot of walkers and cyclists and they don't need the aggravation or fear of a loose dog. We also remind dog walkers you must pick up after your dog.
We will fall back next Sunday and get that hour of sleep we lost in March!
Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words means so very much.
Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at 573-887-6430 or 214-207-7839.
