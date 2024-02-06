Celebrating Christmas

Have you begun to plan for Christmas -- or do you allow things to take their course? Many people go all out with decorating, buying and wrapping presents, having large groups of people over and all kinds of other festivities.

As long as my mother was physically able, she would excitedly put up a Christmas tree and decorate. As a child, although our material goods were scarce, Mom pulled out almost the same decorations every year and placed them on our green fold-up tree. She had worked all day, and my dad was crippled from a stroke he had suffered much too early in his life. Nevertheless, she displayed the Christmas spirit of gladness, kindness, cooking and shopping. Although the gifts she bought were not impressive, they were to us because we knew she and Dad did their best

I remember one Christmas, in particular, when she bought a red winter coat for me. It was one she found at a less expensive, or maybe a discount store and, "was it red?" The coat was not exactly what I wanted, but it was all she could afford. I watched, as she smiled with happy anticipation, as I ripped the paper. She cunningly sneaked looks at my face to see my reaction. Knowing the effort and budget-stretching she must have done, I acted as if I loved the coat and immediately put it on to show her much I appreciated it. "It's just what I wanted," I said, and faked a perky dance around our living room to show it off.

I wore the coat, but it was wool and scratchy. I itched every time I put it on. However, my brother and I always felt loved. Mom and Dad always acted as if we were the most precious jewels ever born. Although they corrected us, were relatively strict, and made us work, we felt secure. We always had stockings filled with apples, fruit and nuts, a big Christmas dinner, relatives present and gifts to open.

Church was first with my dad. Regardless of what the weather held, we had to attend. Our family always loved the season of Christmas. Mom said it was her favorite time of the year. She said, "The Christmas spirit just gets all over me." She said things just as she felt them. There was never any words such as "I just don't have the Christmas Spirit this year" declared around our house.