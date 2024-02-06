The contemporary American composer Ned Rorem has called Beethoven's Ninth Symphony "the first piece of junk in the grand style." He is in a decided minority.

To many, Beethoven's Ninth is arguably the greatest symphony ever written. It's the reason a CD holds 74 minutes of music and not just an hour's worth. The technology's inventors wanted to be able to get the entire symphony on one disc.

Not a few music lovers and scholars would claim that even without the Ninth, Beethoven was nonetheless the greatest composer of all time. For example, his Fifth Symphony, featuring the most recognizable musical motif ever penned, is one of the pillars of Western music. I'm listening to it as I write this and it never ceases to astonish.

No wonder this month millions will celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday. As one for whom food has always been a consuming passion, I hope they won't overlook his eating habits. Brillat-Savarin's adage, "Tell me what you eat and I will tell you who you are," applies to musicians too. Thus, Geoffrey Larson of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra notes, Mozart, like most Austrians of his day, was not a light eater and, similarly, he favored heavy orchestrations of his works.

Beethoven, on the other hand, was not especially interested in food, sometimes skipping meals altogether when working on a piece. He didn't know much about cooking, though there is one recorded instance of him donning an apron and preparing a meal for some friends. One of his biographers reports that it was a complete disaster.

Ludwig van Beethoven liked to make his own coffee as well as his own symphonies, so coffee beans and Hershey's Symphony bars are perfect additions to a cake with which to celebrate the composer's 250th birthday this month. Tom Harte

Nonetheless, he had culinary preferences. Macaroni and cheese might have been his favorite dish, not the ready-made orange stuff you get out of a box these days, but the real thing, made with what was then expensive pasta and imported Italian cheese. He liked simple stews and preferred fish to meat.