Celebrating an anniversary with food

Scott and I were married 32 years ago today, and it has been a wonderful journey together. Of course our cooking and dining habits are much different than a few years ago with our children grown and out of the house. Scott still enjoys our meals together and prefers more traditional, simpler dishes for our weeknight suppers. When we have more time to try new recipes on the weekends, it is fun to experiment and try new dishes.

In honor of our anniversary, I have included several casserole and main dish recipes that are good go-to, simple yet delicious recipes.

Here's to many more anniversaries and new recipes in the future.

French Onion Soup Burgers

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 packet or about 4 to 6 tablespoons Lipton Onion Soup Mix or like product

2 1/2 tablespoons butter

2 large onions, thinly sliced

A pinch of thyme

Water as needed, about a 3/4 cup

1 tablespoon brandy or Sherry (optional, but recommended)

4 to 8 ounces Swiss or Provolone cheese

4 buns and a little butter or oil to brush them with

Mix ground beef with onion soup mix; set aside to rest as the onions are caramelized.

Add the butter to a skillet, when hot, add the onions and thyme and about 1/4 cup of water. Add lid and allow to simmer for three or four minutes until onions are tender are the water is nearly evaporated. (Check during cooking time to make sure all the water hasn't evaporated early.) Remove lid and continue to cook, stirring often and adding a splash of water now and then if the onions are beginning to darken unevenly and stick to the pan. When onions are soft and beautifully browned, add dash of the brandy or Sherry and remove from heat.

Place a dent in the top of each burger so they'll cook up flat and not rounded. Cook on the stovetop in a medium-hot pan or on the grill over medium-high heat, turning once, for about three minutes on the first side. Turn and add a spoonful of caramelized onions and a slice or two of cheese to the top of each burger, lower the heat to medium and continue to cook until burger is desired doneness, two to four minutes longer. Cover if needed, for a minute or two to get the cheese to melt.

In the meantime, brush the cut side of the buns with butter or oil and toast in a hot pan or on the grill.

Notes on temperature:

We like ours at 143 degrees. which is just slightly pink in the middle.

Rare: 125 degrees (dark purple-red, just warm, tender)

Medium rare: 135 degrees (bright purple-red, warm, tender, very juicy)

Medium: 145 degrees (rich pink, yielding, slightly tender, juicy)

Medium well: 155 degrees (tan with slight pink, firm, some juice)

Well: 160 (tan to brown, no pink, chewy, little if any juice)

Source: www.frugalhausfrau.com/2018/08/30/french-onion-soup-burgers/?fbclid=IwAR30Xvy0fHCF70ONKla1b4Smn26ldMQ2NbIKLrJWmVguRRLl-EyZR82pE9g

Beef And Noodles

2 pounds top sirloin steak, chopped into 1-inch pieces

n 1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

16 ounces egg noodles, or your favorite sturdy pasta

For the sauce:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

4-6 garlic cloves, minced

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 tablespoons flour

4 cups water

1 1/2 tablespoons beef base with bone broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon each of dried oregano and dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Add later:

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup frozen petite peas, not thawed (optional)

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Sear beef: While the chopped steak is still on the cutting board, toss it with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add half of the beef and sear until deeply golden, about four minutes total. Remove to a plate but leave the drippings. Repeat with remaining beef; set aside.

Gravy: Melt 2 tablespoons butter with 1 tablespoon olive oil in the drippings over medium-high heat. Add the chopped onions and saute until softened, about five to eight minutes.

Reduce heat to medium, add flour, garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook for one minute, scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Reduce heat to low and slowly whisk in the water. Add the beef base, Worcestershire, soy sauce, Dijon, and all seasonings. Stir in the seared beef.

Bake: Bring the pot to a simmer, cover, and transfer to the oven. Bake for 90 minutes, then carefully remove the lid, stir, and continue to bake uncovered an additional 30 minutes. In the meantime, cook the pasta.

Noodles: Cook the egg noodles in a separate pot with salted water according to package directions, just until al dente. Drain and drizzle lightly with olive oil if the beef isn't done cooking yet to prevent the noodles from sticking together.

Finish sauce: Once the beef is done, transfer the pot to the stove. Whisk the heavy cream with the cornstarch. Stir it into the beef then bring to a simmer until thickened, about five to seven minutes. Add peas the last one to two minutes of cooking.

Combine: Stir in noodles and season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh parsley if desired.

Source: www.carlsbadcravings.com/beef-and-noodles/?fbclid=IwAR1xzEH6FlkyScCZasQi7csNXK7nZttm02vePhFgecRp5L24eBZRx9OkmSs#wprm-recipe-container-53389

Chicken and Dumpling Casserole

Your family is going to appreciate you so much more than they already do when you present them with this amazing chicken and dumplings casserole.

4 to 5 large chicken breast, boneless

1 stick real butter

1 1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup sour cream

3 cups chicken broth (reserve remaining for further use)

1 can cream of celery soup

1/2 teaspoon savory (rosemary or thyme may be used)

4 tablespoons real butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Note: Always use self-rising flour. I do not recommend using margarine, low-fat or fat-free items as this will change the texture and taste of the dish.

Place chicken, 4 tablespoons butter and salt and pepper in a large stockpot and cover with water, at least 2 inches over the chicken. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to simmer and boil chicken until tender, about 30 to 45 minutes. When chicken is done remove from broth and let cool. Reserve broth. When cool, shred chicken into pieces.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Melt 1 stick butter and pour into 3-quart baking dish. Spread chicken on top of butter. In a separate bowl, whisk self-rising flour and milk together and carefully pour evenly over top of chicken, scrape bowl. In the same bowl whisk together 2 cups of the reserved chicken broth, cream of celery soup, sour cream and savory. Carefully pour this mixture over top of chicken and flour mixture.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until a golden brown. Let cool for about 15 minutes. Then pour the remaining 1 cup reserved chicken broth evenly over the top. Let stand for about five minutes or until the broth has "soaked" into the chicken and dumplings.

Source: www.recipepatch.com/grandma-lila-came-over-and-dropped-off-her-famous-chicken-and-dumpling-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR0WwEY7IjBvYbTFWrx5E8evNOXEUzEkzCYM4Fcqf5yotbZqJ-smCy1L5Co

German Sauerkraut with Bratwurst and Bacon Onion Potatoes

German sauerkraut:

3 tablespoons butter

1 medium Granny Smith apple

1 small onion, slivered

2 cups cold-pack sauerkraut, good quality, not canned, rinsed well and drained

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup light brown beer

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon caraway seed, optional

Bratwurst:

6 good quality bratwurst

1 1/2 cups water

2 tablespoons butter

Bacon onion potatoes:

3 slices bacon, or 2 tablespoons of real bacon pieces

1/4 cup onions, diced or slivered

1/2 cup balsamic vinaigrette

4 small potatoes, sliced 1/4-inch thick

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Make German Sauerkraut with Bratwurst and Bacon Onion Potatoes: Melt 3tablespoons butter in large skillet. Over medium heat, brown the apples and onions in the melted butter, until they are nicely caramelized and tender, stirring constantly.

Put well-rinsed and drained sauerkraut in the pan with the apples and onions. Sprinkle the brown sugar over all, and toss well in the browned butter that's in the pan. Turn to low setting, add the beer, black pepper and (optional) caraway seed. Cover. Cook the sauerkraut/apple/onion/brown sugar/beer mixture over very low heat, stirring occasionally, until it's caramelized and a nice, golden brown color. I have actually let mine cook for as much as a couple of hours, on very low heat. Stir occasionally, to bring the browned stuff up from the bottom and give the rest of it a chance to brown. Don't let it burn, but a very slight scorch is a good thing. When it's browned to your satisfaction, slide it off the heat, and let it sit.

About 1/2 hour before you want to eat, prepare the bratwurst:

In a large skillet, place the bratwurst, water, and 2 tablespoons of butter. Bring to a boil, then turn heat down to medium., and cook 10 - 12 minutes, turning occasionally, until water evaporates and bratwurst begin to brown. The water will cook the brats through, and then all boil out, but the butter will cling to the brat skins, and brown them nicely. Turn, as needed, to keep them from burning on one side.

While brats are simmering/browning, do the Bacon Onion Potatoes: preheat a large saute pan on medium, 2 - 3 minutes. Cook the bacon until crispy, and chop it into small pieces. Pour off most of bacon grease, but do not wipe out pan. Place bacon pieces, onions and vinaigrette in pan and cook 5 - 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are caramelized. Add remaining ingredients, cover and simmer on low setting until potatoes are cooked through, approximately 25 minutes. Keep covered so the won't cook dry. You can add a splash of beer, if necessary, and if desired, to keep potatoes moist and to "steam" cook them. Stir occasionally, gently, to keep from breaking potatoes apart.

If you desire: after the brats are nicely browned, you can put them in with the kraut, and smother them together for awhile, to let flavors blend, or serve separately.

Serve with dark brown bread and butter, some applesauce, and dark brown mustard.

Source: www.justapinch.com/recipe/terrie-hoelscher/german-sauerkraut-bratwurst/vegetable?fbclid=IwAR3tEntwXcA1nJy6eTlAa7gHfCaBT6mhlUuUTge3J-imf2PMcAd29Uss8iU

Perfect Pork Loin With Effortless Au Jus

The absolute easiest, perfectly cooked roasted pork loin that's tender and juicy every time with au jus that is deglazed in the oven as the roast bakes.

1 (4-5 pounds) pork loin (NOT tenderloin)

1 large onion

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

2 cups chicken broth, divided

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Peel onion then cut into slices (about 1/3-inch thick). Arrange onion slices into a rectangle roughly the same size as the loin in the center of a 10x15 baking pan (pan needs to be at least 1-inch deep).

Pat pork loin dry with paper towels.

Combine olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, paprika and rosemary in a small bowl. Rub spice mixture all over pork loin then place the loin, fat-side up, on top of the onions.

Bake, uncovered, at 425 degrees for 20 minutes. Open oven door then carefully pour half of the chicken broth into the pan (not on top of the loin).

Continue cooking for 20 more minutes then add the remaining chicken broth to the pan.

Continue cooking for 5-15 minutes longer or until internal temperature is at 145 degrees.

Remove pan from oven, tent with foil then let rest 30 minutes. Yes, 30 minutes — it will still be steaming hot when you cut into it.

The pork loin can be served 2 ways: with the pan juices as an au jus or thickened into a gravy with cornstarch.

For either option, it's entirely up to you whether to strain the juices to remove the onions.

Option 1 — Au Jus: Taste pan juices for seasoning then add salt if desired. Serve in dipping cups or drizzled over sliced pork loin. If au jus has cooled too much by the time the meat is sliced, simply reheat in a small saucepan.

Option 2 — Gravy: Once pork loin has rested, pour the pan juices (strained or not — totally up to you) into a saucepan then bring to a low boil. Mix 2 tablespoons cornstarch with 1/3 cup cold water. Drizzle in half then mix until thickened. Add the remaining slurry if needed (impossible for me to know how much liquid you're starting with so I don't know how much cornstarch you'll need). Taste for seasoning then add salt if desired.

NOTES:

This recipe is for pork loin, NOT TENDERLOIN. I don't know that you would be able to make the "baked sauce" if using a tenderloin because the cook time would need to be reduced so much. If you try it, please comment below to let us know!

You can pour the pan juices through a mesh strainer then discard the onions or you can leave the onions — it's entirely up to you!

You can use a roasting pan with a rack instead of cooking the pork loin on onions if you prefer. If you do, feel free to add all of the chicken broth at once since the rack will prevent the loin from being submerged.

Feel free to change up the spices in the recipe. Thyme and oregano are great too! I don't use fresh garlic because it can burn and become bitter at this temperature for this long.

Instead of onions, you could use apples or carrots. Just remember the sauce will taste like whichever you decide to use.

Using a smaller pan (with less surface area), covering the loin to cook or altering the instructions could result in watery au jus. This recipe works because the chicken broth and pan juices evaporate some which creates concentrated flavor and slight thickening. Any of these changes could also cause the pork to overcook.

Source: www.southyourmouth.com/2022/01/perfect-pork-loin-with-effortless-au-jus.html?fbclid=IwAR3_XdZwcJ6_r_074z6P__kY2YOGt0w_gPYt_QZJ203aJeiV2Hf6XAwo2Qs

Shrimp Alfredo

Easy Shrimp Alfredo recipe made with homemade Alfredo Sauce, fettuccine, and juicy Parmesan Coasted Shrimp. This is such a comforting family dinner and it's ready in only 30 minutes.

1 pound fettuccine pasta

2 tablespoons butter

2 pounds shrimp

Salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

1/2 cup dry Parmesan cheese

Alfredo Sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

2 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon all purpose flour

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup dry Parmesan cheese

Salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

Fettuccine: Start cooking pasta at the same time as starting the sauce. Bring a pot of water to boil and salt the water. Salt it generously so that pasta gets seasoned as it cooks.

Add pasta and cook according to the package suggested time. Don't overcook the pasta because it will continue to cook while coated in hot Alfredo sauce. Once pasta is done, strain it and add it back to the pot.

Alfredo Sauce: Measure your ingredients ahead of time because cooking the sauce goes fast.

In a medium, heavy bottom sauce pot, melt butter over medium heat. Once butter is melted, add pressed garlic. Cook garlic until it's fragrant and sprinkle flour over it. Stir until flour is all mixed with butter and slowly pour in heavy whipping cream while constantly stirring.

Gently stir the mixture together and let it heat through. (Don't let it boil!) Once heavy cream is hot, whisk in sour cream, Parmesan cheeses, salt, and pepper. Lower heat to medium-low and gently stir until grated cheese melts and incorporates.

Keep cooking over medium-low heat for about 5 minutes, stirring often. Once sauce is ready mix it with cooked pasta. (Reserve a little bit of sauce to drizzle over shrimp.)

Shrimp: Clean, de-vein, and take all the shells off shrimp if needed. Use a mixing bowl to season shrimp with salt and pepper. Add dry Parmesan cheese and toss until it's evenly spread out.