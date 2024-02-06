Celebrating a sister's birthday

Today is my sister's birthday, and it is a milestone birthday — one with a zero on the end. Pat is the oldest of the six Kinsey children and has been a mother-figure to me, as I am the youngest of the six, and a mother-figure to all of our children. She is fun-loving, and it's always a good time when "Aunt Pat" is around.

For her special day, I have looked up a few recipes that I know she would love. Anything chocolate, recipes with cabbage, noodles or pasta, blackberries or spaghetti might be her foods of choice. I hope I chose recipes that represent her likes for food preferences.

Happy Birthday, Patty!

Coconut Chocolate Pie

The rich and creamy layers in this Coconut Chocolate Pie will make this pudding pie a hit with everyone. No-bake coconut cheesecake and chocolate pudding will have you going back for another slice in a hurry.

1 (9-inch) baked and cooled pie crust

8 ounce package cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon coconut extract

8 ounce container whipped topping, thawed and divided

1 1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, divided

1 1/2 cups milk

1 (3.4 ounce) box instant chocolate fudge pudding

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and extract until creamy. Add 2/3 cup whipped topping and beat again. Stir in 1 cup coconut. Spread in the bottom of the cooled pie shell.

Whisk together the milk and pudding mix. Refrigerate for 3 to 5 minutes.

Spoon the pudding gently on top of the coconut filling. Top with the remaining whipped topping and refrigerate. Spread the remaining coconut on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 4 to 5 minutes. Stir every minute. Watch carefully so it doesn't burn.

Sprinkle toasted coconut on top of the pudding pie right before serving. Store the pie in the refrigerator in a sealed container.

Source: www.insidebrucrewlife.com/coconut-fudge-pie/

Sweet and Sour Spaghetti

This recipe has been around since I was in high school Home Economics class at Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake, Illinois, in the late 1970s. There is nothing Italian about this meat sauce. It is a simple sweet and sour meat sauce served over cooked and drained spaghetti.

Through the years we have all altered this according to our own likes. I use fresh mushrooms and use less salt but more garlic.

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped fine

1 can tomato soup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons prepared mustard

1/4 teaspoon ground red cayenne pepper

1 cup ketchup

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 can mushrooms, drained

1/2 pound spaghetti, cooked and drained

Brown ground beef and onion in a skillet. Drain grease from meat. Add soup, brown sugar, mustard, red cayenne pepper, ketchup, salt and garlic. Stir. Add drained mushrooms and stir to combine. Cook over low heat until bubbly and thickened and heated through.

Add sauce to cooked spaghetti, top with grated Parmesan cheese and serve.

Source: Home Economics class from late 1970s. Original source is unknown.

Blackberry Dumplings

1 quart fresh blackberries

2 cups white sugar, or to taste

2 cups water

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup shortening

1 egg yolk

5 tablespoons milk

Place blackberries, sugar, water, and butter in a large saucepan. Cook and stir occasionally over medium heat until have started to break down and form a sauce, about 20 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk together the flour and salt in a mixing bowl. Cut in the shortening with a knife or pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir the egg yolk into the crumbs. Add the milk a tablespoon at a time, tossing with a fork, until the flour mixture is moistened. Do not add more milk than you need: when you squeeze a handful of the moistened pastry mixture, it should form a ball.

Divide the dough in half and shape into small balls. Some people like flat dumplings so they roll into a flat circle and cut into strips, then cut strips into squares.

Drop dumplings (balls or strips) into the berries. Simmer the dumplings, covered, over medium heat for 15 minutes. You may push the dumplings down into the juice but do not stir until they are fully cooked or they will clump together.

Note: For the flat dumplings, roll the dough out to about 1/4-inch thickness, cut and just drop them in.

Great with ice cream!

Source: www.facebook.com/icook4real/photos/a.206234076063198/848584528494813/?type=3

Fried Cabbage, Ham and Noodles (Haluski)

2 1/2 Cups fully cooked ham, cubed small

2 cups white onion, diced

1 clove fresh garlic, minced

1 1/2 pounds cabbage, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon olive oil

8 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon freshly black pepper

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

8 ounces dry egg noodles

In a large skillet, over medium high-heat, cook the ham cubes in 3 tablespoons of the butter until they start to slightly brown, about 1-2 minutes.

Add 2 tablespoons butter more to the pan, then add in the minced garlic, onions and saute for roughly 2 minutes.

Add the cabbage, oil, salt and both peppers, mix then cover reduce to medium heat and cook for 8-10 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook the noodles according to package, then drain. Once cabbage mixture is tender, add in the drained noodles. Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and cook for about 2 minutes.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/cabbagenoodlesham/

One Pot Cheesy Pasta and Sausage

A creamy, cheesy tomato basil sauce is cooked right into the linguine pasta in this amazing One Pot Pasta recipe, ready in 20 minutes. Toss it all in a pot and let it cook. It's so easy it that just about cooks itself.

3 cups halved grape tomatoes, divided

1 large onion, sliced

1 pound smoked Italian sausage links, precooked (sliced into coins)

10-20 basil leaves, divided

4 garlic cloves, sliced

1 pound dry linguine

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

4 1/2 cups water

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Reserve (set aside) 1 cup halved tomatoes, 5 basil leaves, and cheese.

Combine remaining ingredients in a large (12-inch) braising pan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Cover and bring to a boil. Once water is boiling, remove the cover and cook 7-9 minutes until pasta is al dente (with a bite to it). Toss pasta with tongs occasionally to keep the pasta from sticking. The liquid will be mostly absorbed when pasta is finished cooking.

Add cheese and toss to combine. Cheese may clump but will melt into the sauce after a few minutes. Toss in remaining tomatoes and basil before serving.

Note: Choose your favorite sausage, such as Italian sausage, Kilebasa or Polish. You can substitute 1 pound any dry pasta for the spaghetti, just cook until al dente.

Source: www.theslowroasteditalian.com/2014/03/one-pot-cheesy-pasta-and-sausage-recipe.html

Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion and Garlic

This is a family favorite side dish, it is a beautiful dish with many colors and full of flavor. Warning, it is addictive.

6 slices bacon, chopped

1 large onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 large head cabbage, cored and sliced

1 tablespoon salt, or to taste

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon paprika

Place the bacon in a large stockpot and cook over medium-high heat until crispy, about 10 minutes. Add the onion and garlic; cook and stir until the onion caramelizes; about 10 minutes. Immediately stir in the cabbage and continue to cook and stir another 10 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes more.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/196732/fried-cabbage-with-bacon-onion-and-garlic/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=alr_664923476_ar_dailycontent