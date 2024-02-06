Celebrating a sister's birthday

Today is my sister's birthday, and it is a milestone birthday — one with a zero on the end. Pat is the oldest of the six Kinsey children and has been a mother-figure to me, as I am the youngest of the six, and a mother-figure to all of our children. She is fun-loving, and it's always a good time when "Aunt Pat" is around.
For her special day, I have looked up a few recipes that I know she would love. Anything chocolate, recipes with cabbage, noodles or pasta, blackberries or spaghetti might be her foods of choice. I hope I chose recipes that represent her likes for food preferences.
Happy Birthday, Patty!
The rich and creamy layers in this Coconut Chocolate Pie will make this pudding pie a hit with everyone. No-bake coconut cheesecake and chocolate pudding will have you going back for another slice in a hurry.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and extract until creamy. Add 2/3 cup whipped topping and beat again. Stir in 1 cup coconut. Spread in the bottom of the cooled pie shell.
Whisk together the milk and pudding mix. Refrigerate for 3 to 5 minutes.
Spoon the pudding gently on top of the coconut filling. Top with the remaining whipped topping and refrigerate. Spread the remaining coconut on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 4 to 5 minutes. Stir every minute. Watch carefully so it doesn't burn.
Sprinkle toasted coconut on top of the pudding pie right before serving. Store the pie in the refrigerator in a sealed container.
Source: www.insidebrucrewlife.com/coconut-fudge-pie/
This recipe has been around since I was in high school Home Economics class at Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake, Illinois, in the late 1970s. There is nothing Italian about this meat sauce. It is a simple sweet and sour meat sauce served over cooked and drained spaghetti.
Through the years we have all altered this according to our own likes. I use fresh mushrooms and use less salt but more garlic.
Brown ground beef and onion in a skillet. Drain grease from meat. Add soup, brown sugar, mustard, red cayenne pepper, ketchup, salt and garlic. Stir. Add drained mushrooms and stir to combine. Cook over low heat until bubbly and thickened and heated through.
Add sauce to cooked spaghetti, top with grated Parmesan cheese and serve.
Source: Home Economics class from late 1970s. Original source is unknown.
Place blackberries, sugar, water, and butter in a large saucepan. Cook and stir occasionally over medium heat until have started to break down and form a sauce, about 20 to 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk together the flour and salt in a mixing bowl. Cut in the shortening with a knife or pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir the egg yolk into the crumbs. Add the milk a tablespoon at a time, tossing with a fork, until the flour mixture is moistened. Do not add more milk than you need: when you squeeze a handful of the moistened pastry mixture, it should form a ball.
Divide the dough in half and shape into small balls. Some people like flat dumplings so they roll into a flat circle and cut into strips, then cut strips into squares.
Drop dumplings (balls or strips) into the berries. Simmer the dumplings, covered, over medium heat for 15 minutes. You may push the dumplings down into the juice but do not stir until they are fully cooked or they will clump together.
Note: For the flat dumplings, roll the dough out to about 1/4-inch thickness, cut and just drop them in.
Great with ice cream!
Source: www.facebook.com/icook4real/photos/a.206234076063198/848584528494813/?type=3
In a large skillet, over medium high-heat, cook the ham cubes in 3 tablespoons of the butter until they start to slightly brown, about 1-2 minutes.
Add 2 tablespoons butter more to the pan, then add in the minced garlic, onions and saute for roughly 2 minutes.
Add the cabbage, oil, salt and both peppers, mix then cover reduce to medium heat and cook for 8-10 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook the noodles according to package, then drain. Once cabbage mixture is tender, add in the drained noodles. Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and cook for about 2 minutes.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/cabbagenoodlesham/
A creamy, cheesy tomato basil sauce is cooked right into the linguine pasta in this amazing One Pot Pasta recipe, ready in 20 minutes. Toss it all in a pot and let it cook. It's so easy it that just about cooks itself.
Reserve (set aside) 1 cup halved tomatoes, 5 basil leaves, and cheese.
Combine remaining ingredients in a large (12-inch) braising pan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Cover and bring to a boil. Once water is boiling, remove the cover and cook 7-9 minutes until pasta is al dente (with a bite to it). Toss pasta with tongs occasionally to keep the pasta from sticking. The liquid will be mostly absorbed when pasta is finished cooking.
Add cheese and toss to combine. Cheese may clump but will melt into the sauce after a few minutes. Toss in remaining tomatoes and basil before serving.
Note: Choose your favorite sausage, such as Italian sausage, Kilebasa or Polish. You can substitute 1 pound any dry pasta for the spaghetti, just cook until al dente.
Source: www.theslowroasteditalian.com/2014/03/one-pot-cheesy-pasta-and-sausage-recipe.html
This is a family favorite side dish, it is a beautiful dish with many colors and full of flavor. Warning, it is addictive.
Place the bacon in a large stockpot and cook over medium-high heat until crispy, about 10 minutes. Add the onion and garlic; cook and stir until the onion caramelizes; about 10 minutes. Immediately stir in the cabbage and continue to cook and stir another 10 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes more.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/196732/fried-cabbage-with-bacon-onion-and-garlic/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=alr_664923476_ar_dailycontent
This delicious Texas Sheet Cake is a family tradition in the South. Nearly every Church, Junior League and Neighborhood cook has a recipe for this Southern Classic. This recipe has been in my family for as long as I can remember.
Frosting:
For The Cake: Stir flour (use a little less than 2 full cups), sugar, and salt.
In sauce pan put butter, cocoa and water. Stir while bringing to a boil. Pour over the flour mixture. Stir eggs, baking soda, buttermilk, cinnamon and vanilla together. Add to the flour/cocoa mixture.
Bake in lightly greased or sprayed sheet cake or jelly roll pan. (10x15-inches) for 18 minutes on 350 degrees.
A few minutes before cake is done make the icing.
For The Frosting: Mix together; cocoa, butter and milk. Heat and then add nuts, powdered sugar, cinnamon and vanilla. Stir until combined.
Pour over warm cake and allow to cool.
Notes: The sheet cake pan for this recipe is a 10x15inch sheet cake pan - you may know it as a jelly roll pan.
Source: www.asouthernfairytale.com/2010/06/21/texas-sheet-cake/
This traditional Irish Colcannon side dish is made with creamy mashed potatoes, swirled with fried cabbage, onions, crisp bacon and simply seasoned with salt and pepper. It's the perfect addition to any comfort food meal.
Place potatoes in a large saucepan with enough lightly salted water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until tender. Drain well making sure to remove excess water. Add 4 tablespoons butter and cream. Cover and let the butter melt.
Meanwhile melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until tender. Add cabbage and cook until tender and lightly browned on the edges: approximately 7-8 minutes.
Mash potatoes and gently stir in the cabbage mixture and half of the chopped bacon. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with remaining chopped bacon. Cut the remaining tablespoon of butter into pats. Make small well in top and add remaining butter.
Notes: Use a mixture of Russet and Yukon Gold potatoes for this recipe if possible, but if not, but you can use one or the other if desired.
For aesthetic purposes and for the tradition of the recipe stick with green cabbage.
Are you always pushed for time? Then cook the bacon up to 3 days in advance and store in a sealed zipper bag in the fridge. The potatoes can be peeled and soaked in cold water up to 4 hours in advance of boiling them.
If cooking the bacon at the same time whether it be in the oven or in the skillet. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat and use it in place of 2 tablespoons of butter for pan frying the cabbage and onion.
This delectable dish reheats very well in the microwave at a reduced power.
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.
You can freeze these potatoes in a heavy duty freezer bag for up to 3 months. Defrost overnight in the refrigerator. Because of the high moisture content in both potatoes and cabbage you may need to rework the mash with some butter, sour cream or cream cheese to get it back to its original texture and consistency.
Source: www.smalltownwoman.com/traditional-irish-colcannon-potatoes-and-cabbage/?fbclid=IwAR3siq_YSUO1BIZQu1Xz-kWHE1oDYjYebpU-B9DVm-Rark4FV8MHnnMOviw
This noodle kugel gets its delicious, sweet flavor and creamy consistency from a decadent combination of cream cheese, evaporated milk, whole milk, sugar, eggs, and golden raisins which are all mixed with buttered egg noodles before baking.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Cook egg noodles according to package instructions. Drain well and toss with butter.
While noodles are cooking, in a large bowl with a mixer, combine cream cheese, sugar and eggs until smooth. Add cooked, buttered noodles to the cream cheese mixture and by hand, gently stir to combine. Add both milks and raisins and gently stir again.
Pour mixture into a large casserole dish like we show in our photo, or in a 13- x 9-inch pan.
Bake for 1 hour until custard is set and lightly golden on top.
Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Source: www.afamilyfeast.com/noodle-kugel/?fbclid=IwAR3eZS2lQSeWUYOC-r38Hutd5zhZ3yOOYcMqNwEzqwQNv6k9aGj7xgyTbHw
This Cabbage, Sausage and Potato Soup recipe is nice and hearty and comforting, it's full of the best savory flavors, and it's guaranteed to warm you right up.
Add sausage to a large stockpot and cook over medium-heat for 5-6 minutes, stirring and flipping occasionally, until the sausage is lightly browned. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the sausage to a separate plate, and set aside.
Add the olive oil, leeks, carrots and celery to the pan, and stir to combine. Saute for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then add the cabbage and garlic, and saute for 4 more minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the stock, potatoes, Italian seasoning, bay leaf, cooked sausage, and stir to combine. Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked and tender.
Remove and discard the bay leaf. Taste and season with a few generous pinches of salt and black pepper as needed. (Also, depending on how seasoned your sausage is, feel free to stir in a extra few teaspoons of Italian seasoning if you think it needs some extra flavor. A pinch of crushed red pepper flakes will also help bring out the flavors.)
Serve warm. Or refrigerate in sealed containers for up to 3 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.
Note: Feel free to use traditional kielbasa sausage, or any kind of smoked pork, chicken, turkey, or vegan sausage that you'd like. (Bratwurst also works)
Source: www.gimmesomeoven.com/cabbage-sausage-potato-soup/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.