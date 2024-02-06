Celebrating a birthday with a New Mexican theme

Happy 25th birthday to our daughter, Lexie. It doesn't seem possible she can already be 25 years old. Time has flown by, and I sure wish time would slow down.

Lexie lives in Denver and enjoys occasional weekend trips to Taos and Santa Fe, New Mexico. When we visited her last fall, we made that trip, and we enjoyed the culture and, of course, the food.

We ordered our entree with Christmas chile sauce, meaning both red and green, and had to find a Chile Ristras stand along the way. Ristras are a string of chile and you see them hanging along fences, on patios and on portals all over New Mexico. In the fall, you can buy ristras at farmers markets and roadside stands. Ristras are sometimes used for decoration and are said to bring good health and good luck. This is a centuries-old method of drying red chile outside in the fall in order to make red chile powder.

In honor of Lexie's birthday and remembering our fun time together, I have pulled together some recipes from Santa Fe and I hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

On the Plaza in Santa Fe, there is a five and dime store that claims to be the original founders of Frito Pie, or now more commonly called Walking Tacos. I have the sweetest picture of Lexie standing in the door of this establishment and under the sign claiming their fame.

The Original Frito Pie (individual size)

This walking version of Frito Pie is deeply flavorful, spicy and filling. The pinto beans in the Frito Pie are not heavily seasoned nor do they need to be with the chile sauce. Any surplus beans can be added to other dishes or frozen. This version of red chile sauce does not include meat of any sort. You can easily add ground beef, shredded beef or chopped beef if desired.

For the Frito Pie (in addition to pinto beans and red chile sauce):

Snack size Frito chip bags

Chopped Yellow Onion

Grated Cheddar or Mexican-Blend Cheese

For Pinto Beans (from scratch):

1 pound of dried pinto beans

Water

For New Mexican Red Chile Sauce:

1/2 cup red chile powder

2 1/2 cups chicken stock or water

2 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup white onion, chopped

2-3 cloves garlic, diced

1 teaspoon cumin seeds, roasted and ground

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Salt to taste

For Pinto Beans (from scratch): Sort dried beans to remove any small stones or shriveled beans.

Soaking: Place the beans in a bowl with double the amount of water to beans and allow to soak overnight, or place beans in a stock pot covered by 3 inches of water. Bring to a boil, and allow to boil lightly for 15 minutes with a lid on. Turn off heat and allow to soak for 90 minutes.

Drain beans and replace water with fresh water to cover beans by about 2 inches. Bring water to a boil, reduce to a simmer, partially cover and allow to cook three to four hours until tender. Check periodically to ensure water is still covering the beans and that they are not sticking to the bottom of the pan. Add more water if needed.

For New Mexican Red Chile Sauce: Combine chile powder with 1 cup of stock or water; whisk to ensure it is smooth and set aside.

In a large, heavy pan over medium heat saute the onion for five minutes. Add garlic and saute a few minutes longer. Add spices and cook for two minutes stirring constantly also scraping the sides of the pan. Add chile mixture and remaining stock or water. Stir to combine fully and heat to simmering stirring frequently. Reduce heat to a low simmer; cook stirring often for about 20 minutes or until chile is the consistency of a thick sauce. Salt to taste.

Note: it will not thicken like a cream based sauce but will not be watery either.

To assemble the Frito Pie: Gently open the top of a snack size bag of Fritos. Ladle on some pinto beans and red chile sauce. Top with chopped onions and grated cheese.

Source: www.boulderlocavore.com/discovering-the-original-frito-pie-in-santa-fe-and-breakfast-in-taos-new-mexico/#wprm-recipe-container-27687

Classic New Mexico Breakfast Burrito

Adapted from NewMexico.org, this recipe shows how to make a hearty, spicy breakfast burrito with hashed browns, eggs, and bacon, smothered in green chile sauce — as they do it at Tia Sophia's, a family restaurant which is also the home to the original breakfast burrito. For a full experience, feel free to add some red chile sauce as well.

For the burrito:

1/4 cup vegetable oil

3 large russet potatoes, shredded

1/2 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 medium onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

2-3 large eggs, lightly beaten

4 flour tortillas, warmed

8 slices bacon, cooked until crisp

6-8 ounces mild cheddar cheese, grated

For the green chile sauce:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 cups chopped roasted mild to medium-hot New Mexican green chile, fresh or thawed frozen

2 cups chicken or beef stock

1/2 teaspoon salt, or more to taste

For the red chile sauce:

8 ounces (20-25 pieces) dried whole red New Mexican chile pods

4 cups water or chicken stock (divided use)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 medium onion, minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1-2 teaspoons crumbled dried Mexican oregano or marjoram

1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste

Start with preparing the green and red chile sauce.

For the green chile sauce, saute onion and garlic in a saucepan over medium heat for about five minutes, until the onion becomes soft. Add flour, stir, and cook for another one to two minutes. Now, add the chile and chicken or beef broth, and season with salt. After the mixture boils, turn down the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. The sauce should be thickened but still liquid.

For the red chile sauce, warm up a heavy skillet and toast the dried whole chile pods for one to two minutes on each side. Let them cool, put on some rubber gloves, and break them up, removing stems and seeds. Process them in a blender with 2 cups of water or chicken stock. Heat the oil, and saute onion and garlic in a saucepan until the onion withers. Stir in the blended chile, oregano, marjoram, and salt. Pour in the remaining water or chicken stock, puree, reduce the heat, and continue simmering for 20 to 25 minutes.

Now, prepare the burritos. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Slice the onions and grate the potatoes. Heat the oil in a large skillet and add the potatoes. Season with salt and pepper, even out, and cook for several minutes. Then, turn the potatoes over using a spatula, add onion and garlic, pat down and continue cooking for 12 to 15 minutes, turning over occasionally, until the potatoes are golden brown and crispy.

Whisk the eggs and pour them over the potatoes. Stir until the eggs are cooked but still soft.

Fill each of the four tortillas with 1/4 of the potato-egg mixture and 2 slices of bacon. Roll gently so the seam side is on the bottom, and transfer to a baking tray. Drizzle with red and green chile sauce and sprinkle with grated cheese. Bake for five minutes, until the cheese has melted, and serve immediately.

Source: www.tasteatlas.com/breakfast-burrito/recipe

Calabacitas

This recipe is from The Santa Fe School of Cooking. This is the classic New Mexican side dish!

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup finely chopped onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 1/2 cups diced yellow summer squash

2 1/2 cups diced green zucchini squash

3/4 cup (1 bunch) finely chopped green onions

1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels

1/2 cup mild roasted, peeled and chopped green chile

1/2 cup hot roasted, peeled and chopped green chile

1 cup diced, ripe Roma (Italian plum) tomatoes

1/2 cup (packed) coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

Salt to taste

Heat the butter and olive oil in a large skillet, and saute the onion until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and saute two minutes. Add the diced squash and saute for about five minutes, until softened. Add the green onion, corn and green chile and saute for three minutes.

Stir in the diced tomato and cilantro, and heat through. Season with salt to taste and serve.

Note: After the first five minutes of sauteing, it's possible to hold, add the green onions, corn and green chile and reheat to finish the cooking.

Serves eight (Makes about 6 cups)

Source: santafe.org/things-to-do/cuisine/recipes/

Santa Fe Hatch Chile Green Sauce

Serve over enchiladas, pork, or chicken. Serve right away or freeze for later use.

6 ounces Hatch chile peppers, halved and seeded

3 tablespoons corn oil

1 cup chopped onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups beef broth

1 teaspoon salt

Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place chile peppers cut-side down on baking sheet.

Broil in the preheated oven until skin is heavily blistered and turning black, about 4 minutes per side.