Celebrating a birthday

My husband, Scott, had a birthday this week, and we've been celebrating all week. We celebrated over the weekend in Columbia, Missouri, with our son and his fiance and then at home on the actual day.
Scott's birthday is just a nice excuse to make some of his favorite foods, which includes grilling some kind of pork. He really enjoys pork tenderloin, a big ham steak or chops from the grill, so today I thought I would share a few recipes with you that are from my pork recipes file. I hope some of these bring a smile at your house as they do at our supper table.
Place brown sugar, horseradish or mustard and lemon juice in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Brush over both sides of ham.
Place ham on an oiled grill rack over medium heat. Grill, covered, until glazed and heated through, 7-10 minutes, turning occasionally, or until just heated through and glaze is caramelized.
Dredge pork chops in flour, shaking off any excess. In a small bowl, combine honey mustard, jam and vinegar; set aside. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add pork chops and saute until golden on both sides. Stir in mustard mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley. Serves 4.
In a bowl, combine the first six ingredients. Place the pork in a large resealable plastic bag; add half of the marinade. Seal bag and turn to coat; refrigerate for 2 hours, turning occasionally. Cover and refrigerate remaining marinade for basting.
Drain and discard marinade. Grill pork, covered, over hot heat for 15-20 minutes or until a thermometer reads 145-160 degrees, to your desired degree of doneness, and juices run clear, basting occasionally with reserved marinade.
Combine flour, salt and pepper; dredge pork in flour mixture. Heat 2 teaspoons oil over medium heat in a nonstick skillet. Saute half the cutlets for one to 1 1/2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining oil and cutlets. Cover to keep warm. Add salsa, corn and water to skillet. Simmer over medium heat for one minute. Remove from heat. Stir in sour cream and cilantro. Spoon salsa mixture over cutlets. Serves 4.
Shake flour in a large oven bag. Place ham in bag; set in a roaster pan. Combine remaining ingredients, mixing well; pour over ham. Close bag with nylon tie provided; cut 6 to 8 slits in bag. Bake at 325 degrees for 2 hours to 2 hours and 20 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest part of ham reads 140 degrees. Serves 10 to 15.
Place pork slices between 2 pieces of wax paper. Using a rolling pin, flatten to 1/4-inch thickness. Combine seasonings; sprinkle over both sides of pork. In a large skillet, saute pork in oil for 3 minutes on each side, or until juices run clear. Remove and keep warm. In same skillet, saute onion in pan juices for 5 minutes, or until tender. Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; return pork to skillet. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes, or until sauce is thickened. Makes 4 servings.
Heat oil in a large skillet; brown pork on both sides. Add onion, peppers and garlic; cook and stir 5 minutes. Drain; add remaining ingredients except rice. Cover and simmer 10 minutes, or until pork is tender. Serve over hot rice. Serves 6 to 8.
In a large resealable plastic bag, combine first five ingredients; reserve 1/3 cup mixture for brushing over chops. Add pork chops to bag; seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate overnight.
Drain pork, discarding marinade. Grill chops, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat until a thermometer reads 145 degrees, 6-8 minutes per side. Brush occasionally with reserved soy mixture during the last 5 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
This juicy, tender pork loin is wrapped in bacon and roasted with a sweet honey balsamic glaze.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a shallow roasting pan with aluminum foil. Season pork loin with salt and pepper. Wrap the bacon slices around the pork loin and secure with toothpicks. Preheat a large skillet over medium-high heat, then add the pork loin. Cook, turning regularly, until golden brown on all sides, about 10 minutes, then place onto roasting pan. Stir together honey, balsamic vinegar, red wine, onion, and rosemary in a small bowl; spread over pork loin.
Roast the pork loin in preheated oven for 15 minutes, then sprinkle with raisins. Continue cooking until the internal temperature of the pork loin reaches 145 degrees, about 15 minutes more. Remove from the oven, and allow to rest for 5 minutes before removing toothpicks and slicing.
Preheat broiler. In a small bowl, mix the first five ingredients.
Place chops on a broiler pan; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Broil 4 inches from heat 5 minutes. Turn; top with brown sugar mixture. Broil 4-5 minutes longer or until a thermometer reads 145 degrees. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine ham, soup, beans and milk. Drain pasta; pour over ham mixture and toss to coat. Transfer to two greased 13x9-inch baking dishes.
Drizzle each with butter; sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, 25-30 minutes or until heated through.
Freeze option: Cool unbaked casseroles; cover and freeze up to 3 months. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake, uncovered, until heated through and a thermometer inserted in center reads 165 degrees.
For the sliders:
In a large bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, apple, blue cheese and red onion.
In a small bowl, whisk the oil, vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, salt and pepper. Pour over coleslaw mixture; toss to coat. Chill until serving.
In a large bowl, combine the walnuts, onion, thyme, salt and pepper. Crumble sausage over mixture and mix well. Shape into 18 patties.
In a large skillet, cook patties in batches over medium heat for 3-4 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees.
Top each bottom roll with a burger and 2 tablespoons coleslaw mixture. Replace roll tops.
For the glaze:
Sprinkle pork chops with pepper flakes, salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add pork; cook for 5-7 minutes on each side or until meat reaches desired doneness (thermometer should read 145 degrees to 160 degrees, depending on desired doneness). Remove and keep warm.
In the same skillet, whisk the vinegar, honey, green onions, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 6-8 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat; whisk in butter until melted. Serve with pork chops.
Mix seasonings; rub over both sides of chops. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add pork; cook until a thermometer reads 145Â°, 5-8 minutes per side.
Remove from heat; drizzle with lemon juice. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes before serving.
Cut pork into four pieces and pound with a meat mallet to 1/4-inch thickness. In a shallow bowl, mix brown sugar, garlic and steak seasoning. Dip pork in brown sugar mixture, patting to help coating adhere.
In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add pork; cook 2-3 minutes on each side or until tender.
Pork served with a luscious raspberry glaze is fancy enough for company. Serve with wild rice pilaf and steamed veggies for a full dinner meal.
Cut tenderloin crosswise into eight slices; pound each with a meat mallet to 1/2-inch thickness.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add pork; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 145 degrees. Remove from pan; keep warm.
Reduce heat to medium-low; add soy sauce, garlic and ginger to pan, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Add raspberries, spreadable fruit, basil and, if desired, mint; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Serve with pork.
In a shallow bowl, mix breadcrumbs and almonds. In another shallow bowl, mix flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place eggs in a separate shallow bowl. Dip pork chops in flour to coat both sides; shake off excess. Dip in egg, then in crumb mixture, patting to help coating adhere.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add pork chops; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 145 degrees. Remove; keep warm. Wipe skillet clean.
In same skillet over medium heat, combine apple cider, cream cheese, remaining salt and, if desired, honey. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Serve with pork chops; sprinkle with chives.
Preheat broiler. In a small bowl, mix the first six ingredients; brush over pork chops. Place in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan.
Broil 4-5 inches from heat until a thermometer reads 145 degrees, 4-5 minutes on each side. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
In a small bowl, whisk syrup, vinegar, salt and pepper until blended. Pour 1/2 cup marinade into a large resealable plastic bag. Add pork chops; seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate 1 hour. Reserve remaining marinade for basting.
Drain pork chops, discarding marinade in bag. On an oiled grill, cook pork chops, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat 13-17 minutes or until a thermometer reads 145 degrees, turning occasionally and basting with reserved marinade during the last 5 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.