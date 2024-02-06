Celebrating a birthday

My husband, Scott, had a birthday this week, and we've been celebrating all week. We celebrated over the weekend in Columbia, Missouri, with our son and his fiance and then at home on the actual day.

Scott's birthday is just a nice excuse to make some of his favorite foods, which includes grilling some kind of pork. He really enjoys pork tenderloin, a big ham steak or chops from the grill, so today I thought I would share a few recipes with you that are from my pork recipes file. I hope some of these bring a smile at your house as they do at our supper table.

Sweet and Sour Grilled Ham

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish, yellow or spicy brown mustard, your choice

4 teaspoons lemon juice

1 fully cooked bone-in ham steak (1 pound)

Place brown sugar, horseradish or mustard and lemon juice in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Brush over both sides of ham.

Place ham on an oiled grill rack over medium heat. Grill, covered, until glazed and heated through, 7-10 minutes, turning occasionally, or until just heated through and glaze is caramelized.

Honeyed Raspberry Pork Chops

4 boneless pork chops

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/3 cup honey mustard

1/4 cup raspberry jam

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

Dredge pork chops in flour, shaking off any excess. In a small bowl, combine honey mustard, jam and vinegar; set aside. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add pork chops and saute until golden on both sides. Stir in mustard mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley. Serves 4.

Chinese Pork Tenderloin from the Grill

3 tablespoons lime juice

3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoon stir-fry sauce

4 1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger root

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 pound)

In a bowl, combine the first six ingredients. Place the pork in a large resealable plastic bag; add half of the marinade. Seal bag and turn to coat; refrigerate for 2 hours, turning occasionally. Cover and refrigerate remaining marinade for basting.

Drain and discard marinade. Grill pork, covered, over hot heat for 15-20 minutes or until a thermometer reads 145-160 degrees, to your desired degree of doneness, and juices run clear, basting occasionally with reserved marinade.

Santa Fe Pork Cutlets

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 pound pork tenderloin, sliced 1/4-inch thick

3 teaspoons oil, divided

1/2 cup salsa

1/2 cup frozen corn, thawed

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Combine flour, salt and pepper; dredge pork in flour mixture. Heat 2 teaspoons oil over medium heat in a nonstick skillet. Saute half the cutlets for one to 1 1/2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining oil and cutlets. Cover to keep warm. Add salsa, corn and water to skillet. Simmer over medium heat for one minute. Remove from heat. Stir in sour cream and cilantro. Spoon salsa mixture over cutlets. Serves 4.

Apricot Glazed Baked Ham

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

6 to 7-pound fully-cooked ham

18-ounce jar apricot preserves

1/4 cup spicy brown mustard

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup orange juice

Shake flour in a large oven bag. Place ham in bag; set in a roaster pan. Combine remaining ingredients, mixing well; pour over ham. Close bag with nylon tie provided; cut 6 to 8 slits in bag. Bake at 325 degrees for 2 hours to 2 hours and 20 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest part of ham reads 140 degrees. Serves 10 to 15.

Cran-Orange Pork Medallions

1 to 1-1/2 pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 1-inch slices

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion, chopped

1/2 cup orange marmalade

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup sweetened dried cranberries

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Place pork slices between 2 pieces of wax paper. Using a rolling pin, flatten to 1/4-inch thickness. Combine seasonings; sprinkle over both sides of pork. In a large skillet, saute pork in oil for 3 minutes on each side, or until juices run clear. Remove and keep warm. In same skillet, saute onion in pan juices for 5 minutes, or until tender. Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; return pork to skillet. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes, or until sauce is thickened. Makes 4 servings.

Sweet and Sour Pork

1 tablespoon oil

1 pound boneless pork loin, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 cup onion, chopped

1 cup green pepper, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

1 cup red pepper, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

8-ounce can pineapple chunks, drained

1 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Cooked rice

Heat oil in a large skillet; brown pork on both sides. Add onion, peppers and garlic; cook and stir 5 minutes. Drain; add remaining ingredients except rice. Cover and simmer 10 minutes, or until pork is tender. Serve over hot rice. Serves 6 to 8.

Zesty Grilled Pork

3/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon chili sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 garlic clove, minced

6 bone-in pork loin or rib chops (about 1-1/2 inches thick)

In a large resealable plastic bag, combine first five ingredients; reserve 1/3 cup mixture for brushing over chops. Add pork chops to bag; seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate overnight.

Drain pork, discarding marinade. Grill chops, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat until a thermometer reads 145 degrees, 6-8 minutes per side. Brush occasionally with reserved soy mixture during the last 5 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Sweet Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin

This juicy, tender pork loin is wrapped in bacon and roasted with a sweet honey balsamic glaze.

1 (3 pound) boneless pork loin

Salt and pepper to taste

8 slices bacon

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons dry red wine

1 sweet onion, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons golden raisins

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a shallow roasting pan with aluminum foil. Season pork loin with salt and pepper. Wrap the bacon slices around the pork loin and secure with toothpicks. Preheat a large skillet over medium-high heat, then add the pork loin. Cook, turning regularly, until golden brown on all sides, about 10 minutes, then place onto roasting pan. Stir together honey, balsamic vinegar, red wine, onion, and rosemary in a small bowl; spread over pork loin.

Roast the pork loin in preheated oven for 15 minutes, then sprinkle with raisins. Continue cooking until the internal temperature of the pork loin reaches 145 degrees, about 15 minutes more. Remove from the oven, and allow to rest for 5 minutes before removing toothpicks and slicing.

Sweet and Spicy Loin Chops

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon finely chopped onion

1 to 1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon prepared mustard

2 boneless pork loin chops (4 ounces each)

Dash salt and pepper

Preheat broiler. In a small bowl, mix the first five ingredients.

Place chops on a broiler pan; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Broil 4 inches from heat 5 minutes. Turn; top with brown sugar mixture. Broil 4-5 minutes longer or until a thermometer reads 145 degrees. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Ham and Cheese Casserole

1 1/2 pounds uncooked egg noodles

3 pounds cubed fully cooked ham

4 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

4 cups frozen cut green beans, thawed

1 cup 2 percent milk

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine ham, soup, beans and milk. Drain pasta; pour over ham mixture and toss to coat. Transfer to two greased 13x9-inch baking dishes.

Drizzle each with butter; sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, 25-30 minutes or until heated through.