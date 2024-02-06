Celebrating 75 years together

KENNETT, Mo. -- When it comes to wedding anniversaries, the most important celebrated are the 10-year, 25-year, and 50-year milestones; however, very few make it to 60, 65 and even 70 years. On Nov. 6, with the help of their daughter, Judy Kent, Kennett residents HM and Haline Julian celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with friends and fellow seniors at Kennett OAKS Senior Nutrition Center.

Still sweethearts, they are a rare breed and of the older generation that stuck through thick and thin, war and peace, sickness and health. They worked hard, raised a family, and saved for the rainy days as they prepared for their winter years.

At 101, Haline still smiles when she catches a glimpse of HM looking at her, and at 98, he takes every opportunity to plant a kiss on her cheek. Their hearing may not be as good as it once was, and their eyesight may be cloudier, but one thing that has not failed is their undying love for one another, it is just as strong, if not stronger than the first day they met.

A gentleman from Parma, Missouri, HM was a handsome military man serving in the Marine Corps when he first met Haline in 1942. He was 21 and had just entered the military when his friend Russell "Red" Wilson introduced him to Haline Overall, the sister to his date, Jean. He and Red drove to Kennett and it was on that blind date that a romance started, a romance that would last 75 years. Although she was a few years older, it didn't matter to either one of them.

Haline was from White Oak, Missouri, and while in high school, she was a beauty queen, winning the title of Miss Holcomb. So, it is no wonder that she fell in favor with the handsome, young Marine.