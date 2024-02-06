Celebrating 75 years together

KENNETT, Mo. -- When it comes to wedding anniversaries, the most important celebrated are the 10-year, 25-year, and 50-year milestones; however, very few make it to 60, 65 and even 70 years. On Nov. 6, with the help of their daughter, Judy Kent, Kennett residents HM and Haline Julian celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with friends and fellow seniors at Kennett OAKS Senior Nutrition Center.
Still sweethearts, they are a rare breed and of the older generation that stuck through thick and thin, war and peace, sickness and health. They worked hard, raised a family, and saved for the rainy days as they prepared for their winter years.
At 101, Haline still smiles when she catches a glimpse of HM looking at her, and at 98, he takes every opportunity to plant a kiss on her cheek. Their hearing may not be as good as it once was, and their eyesight may be cloudier, but one thing that has not failed is their undying love for one another, it is just as strong, if not stronger than the first day they met.
A gentleman from Parma, Missouri, HM was a handsome military man serving in the Marine Corps when he first met Haline in 1942. He was 21 and had just entered the military when his friend Russell "Red" Wilson introduced him to Haline Overall, the sister to his date, Jean. He and Red drove to Kennett and it was on that blind date that a romance started, a romance that would last 75 years. Although she was a few years older, it didn't matter to either one of them.
Haline was from White Oak, Missouri, and while in high school, she was a beauty queen, winning the title of Miss Holcomb. So, it is no wonder that she fell in favor with the handsome, young Marine.
HM really liked Haline, but after that first date, he was sent overseas; however, they stayed in touch through letters. Two years later, when he returned to the states, the long-distance romance blossomed, and on Nov. 6, 1944, they were married, even though he had another year to serve in the military. Haline stayed with her family until he returned in 1945.
After graduating from high school, Haline went to beauty school and later opened her own beauty shop. HM went to college on the GI bill and received a degree in vocational agriculture. Their family began to grow in 1952 with the birth of their first child, a son, Chip, and in 1957, their second child, a daughter, Judy, was added to the fold.
Throughout their 75 years together, traveling through the seasons of their lives, they once said they never really had a fight, only "debated a few issues that could be heard a few yards off."
In a previous interview, on Valentine's Day, about five years ago, when their minds were clearer and their bodies more cooperative, Haline was quick to say, "life has been good to us and we have two beautiful children to show for it." That is one issue, HM will not debate but will definitely agree with.
For HM and Haline, their love is still as warm and young as spring, and to HM, she is still his beauty queen.
