Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these recipes

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, and you may already be planning your menu for your celebration. There's a fun saying that says, "Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day", and I sure think so. No matter what our family history tells us, it is fun to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

It is popular to wear green, eat corned beef and cabbage and eat green colored foods and desserts. Today, I have found some recipes that you might like to share with friends and family as you get together and have fun celebrating.

Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies

These Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies are like eating the popular ice cream in the form of a warm, buttery, gooey cookie. They're crisp on the edges while perfectly tender and chewy in the center. They are so easy to make, and perfect for St. Patrick's Day, or any random day of the week!

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 large eggs plus 1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon mint extract, or more or less to taste

10 drops green food coloring

3 1/4 cups flour, spooned and leveled

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

12 ounces dark chocolate chips divided (semi sweet chips are fine!)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line one or more baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

In a large bowl or stand mixer, beat the butter and sugar together. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl, then beat on medium for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Add the eggs plus extra yolk, mint extract, and food coloring.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt. Add to the wet ingredients and combine until the flour is not quite incorporated. Add half of the chocolate chips to the dough. Chop the other half coarsely, with a knife or in a food processor.

Add the chopped chocolate to the dough and mix until just combined.

Cover the dough and refrigerate for about an hour.

Use a 1/4 cup measuring cup to form balls of dough and shape them into a long oval shape (not a ball shape, think more egg shape). Place them on the cookie sheet (the tall way) lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat. These are very large cookies, I only did 8 cookies per pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 8-10 minutes, or until BARELY starting to brown on the edges. The centers should mostly be not-shiny when you take them out, but a little shine is okay.

Let cool 5 minutes on the pan, then remove to a cooling rack.

Notes: I reserved about 1/3 cup of the whole chips and pushed them into the baked cookies immediately after taking them out of the oven.

Chilling is not mandatory. You can bake them right after you mix it, I tried it. They will still turn out fine. I prefer the texture and flavor after a little chilling though.

Source: www.thefoodcharlatan.com/mint-chocolate-chip-cookies-recipes/#wprm-recipe-container-26359

Green and Gold Ambrosia Salad

This fruity green and gold ambrosia salad puts a fun and festive St. Patrick's Day twist on your classic side dish!

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups mini marshmallows

14.5 ounce can sliced pears, drained well and chopped into small chunks

10.5 ounce can mandarin oranges, drained really well

2 kiwis, peeled, sliced, and quartered

1 cup green grapes, cut in half

1 cup honeydew melon, cut into small cubes

1 cup pineapple tidbits, drained very well

In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment or using a handheld electric mixer, whip the he1 cup heavy whipping cream with 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract on high speed.

If using a stand mixer, you'll need to scrape the edges of the bowl once or twice while mixing. Whip until stiff peaks form (about 2-3 minutes).

In a separate large bowl, add the 2 cups mini marshmallows and 14.5 ounce can sliced pears, 10.5 ounce can mandarin oranges, 2 kiwis, 1 cup green grapes, 1 cup honeydew melon, 1 cup pineapple tidbits, (ensure all of the fruit is drained very well before adding)

Then stir in the prepared whipped cream. Mix together gently until all ingredients are coated in the whipped cream.

Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour before serving. Top with additional fruit pieces, if desired.

Source: www.thecountrycook.net/green-gold-ambrosia-salad/#recipe

Easy Grasshopper Cake

Grasshopper Cake is a green, minty cake with chocolate fudge and whipped cream topping sprinkled with Andes Creme de Menthe pieces. So good (and easy!)

15.25 ounce box white (or vanilla) cake mix, plus ingredients called for on cake mix box: egg whites, oil and water

2 1/2 teaspoons mint extract, divided use

Green food color

16-ounce jar hot fudge topping

8-ounce container whipped topping, thawed

Handful Creme de Menthe chocolate candies, chopped into pieces

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-x 13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Make cake mix per the directions on the back of the box. Add in 2 teaspoons of mint extract and food color to the cake batter and stir well until combined.

Pour batter into baking dish and cook for time listed on back of cake mix box.

Once it is finished baking, allow the cake to cool completely.

Spread hot fudge sauce on cooled cake.

For the next layer, add in 1/2 teaspoon of mint extract and green food coloring (about 6-10 drops) to the whipped topping. You don't actually need a separate bowl for this. Just mix it right in the container of whipped topping.

Stir it up. Spread whipped topping onto cooled cake.

Sprinkle with chopped Andes creme de menthe chocolate candies.

Source: www.thecountrycook.net/easy-grasshopper-cake/#recipe

Reuben Casserole

This Reuben Casserole is like a huge Reuben sandwich for a crowd! Layers of rye bread, pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce!

6 slices rye bread (dark or light), divided use

1 pound thinly sliced pastrami or corned beef, divided use

14.5 ounce can or jar sauerkraut, drained well

4 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided use

2 teaspoons caraway seeds, divided use

1 cup chopped dill pickles

1 cup milk

3 large eggs, beaten

1/3 cup Thousand Island dressing

1/4 cup yellow mustard

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 11x7-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Take four slices of rye bread and cut them into 2-inch cubes.

Place remaining slices of rye bread into food processor and pulse into fine breadcrumbs and set aside.

Spread cubed bread into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Cover evenly with half of the pastrami. Then evenly top with drained sauerkraut, chopped pickles and 1 teaspoon caraway seeds. Sprinkle 2 cups of shredded Swiss cheese on top of sauerkraut layer. Next, top with remaining pastrami. Gently push down to help compact it all a bit.

Sprinkle remaining 2 cups Swiss cheese and 1 teaspoon caraway seeds on top of pastrami.

In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, Thousand Island dressing and mustard. Pour mixture evenly over the casserole. Top with breadcrumbs.

Cover with foil. Bake for 45 minutes.

Remove from oven, let rest for 5 minutes then slice and serve.

Source: www.thecountrycook.net/baked-reuben-casserole/#recipe

Mint Chip Ice Cream Pie

Chocolate and mint combine to make the perfect warm weather treat in this Mint Chip Ice Cream Pie. Easy and so refreshing!

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

28 Oreo cookies

2 cups heavy whipping cream

14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon mint extract

6 drops green food coloring

1 cup chopped Andes mint chocolate

Optional topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

In a food processor, pulse 28 Oreo cookies until fine. Reserve 2 teaspoons of crumbs for garnish later, if desired.

In a mixing bowl combine the remaining cookie crumbs and melted butter until crumbs hold together.

Press the crust mixture on the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch deep dish pie pan. Place the crust in the freezer while preparing the filing.

In a mixing bowl, add 2 cups of heavy whipping cream.

Beat until stiff peaks form. This is easiest using a handheld electric mixer or a stand mixer with a whisk attachment. Then add the sweetened condensed milk, food coloring and mint extract. Mix on low speed until combined. Finally, fold in Andes mint chocolate pieces.

Spread filling into prepared, chilled crust. Freeze pie for about 4 hours or until firm.

If desired, just before serving, beat 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream and 1 tablespoon of powdered sugar until stiff peaks form.

Pipe the sweetened whipped cream around the edge of the pie. Then sprinkle with reserved 2 teaspoons of Oreo cookie crumbs and additional Andes mint chocolate pieces.

Source: www.thecountrycook.net/mint-chip-ice-cream-pie/#recipe

Corned Beef Hash

Who doesn't love a good Corned Beef Hash with tender potatoes and pan-fried corned beef?! This classic comfort food can be served for breakfast or dinner! This is a great way to help use up leftover corned beef.