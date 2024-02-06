Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these recipes

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, and you may already be planning your menu for your celebration. There's a fun saying that says, "Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day", and I sure think so. No matter what our family history tells us, it is fun to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
It is popular to wear green, eat corned beef and cabbage and eat green colored foods and desserts. Today, I have found some recipes that you might like to share with friends and family as you get together and have fun celebrating.
These Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies are like eating the popular ice cream in the form of a warm, buttery, gooey cookie. They're crisp on the edges while perfectly tender and chewy in the center. They are so easy to make, and perfect for St. Patrick's Day, or any random day of the week!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line one or more baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
In a large bowl or stand mixer, beat the butter and sugar together. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl, then beat on medium for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Add the eggs plus extra yolk, mint extract, and food coloring.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt. Add to the wet ingredients and combine until the flour is not quite incorporated. Add half of the chocolate chips to the dough. Chop the other half coarsely, with a knife or in a food processor.
Add the chopped chocolate to the dough and mix until just combined.
Cover the dough and refrigerate for about an hour.
Use a 1/4 cup measuring cup to form balls of dough and shape them into a long oval shape (not a ball shape, think more egg shape). Place them on the cookie sheet (the tall way) lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat. These are very large cookies, I only did 8 cookies per pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 8-10 minutes, or until BARELY starting to brown on the edges. The centers should mostly be not-shiny when you take them out, but a little shine is okay.
Let cool 5 minutes on the pan, then remove to a cooling rack.
Notes: I reserved about 1/3 cup of the whole chips and pushed them into the baked cookies immediately after taking them out of the oven.
Chilling is not mandatory. You can bake them right after you mix it, I tried it. They will still turn out fine. I prefer the texture and flavor after a little chilling though.
Source: www.thefoodcharlatan.com/mint-chocolate-chip-cookies-recipes/#wprm-recipe-container-26359
This fruity green and gold ambrosia salad puts a fun and festive St. Patrick's Day twist on your classic side dish!
In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment or using a handheld electric mixer, whip the he1 cup heavy whipping cream with 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract on high speed.
If using a stand mixer, you'll need to scrape the edges of the bowl once or twice while mixing. Whip until stiff peaks form (about 2-3 minutes).
In a separate large bowl, add the 2 cups mini marshmallows and 14.5 ounce can sliced pears, 10.5 ounce can mandarin oranges, 2 kiwis, 1 cup green grapes, 1 cup honeydew melon, 1 cup pineapple tidbits, (ensure all of the fruit is drained very well before adding)
Then stir in the prepared whipped cream. Mix together gently until all ingredients are coated in the whipped cream.
Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour before serving. Top with additional fruit pieces, if desired.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/green-gold-ambrosia-salad/#recipe
Grasshopper Cake is a green, minty cake with chocolate fudge and whipped cream topping sprinkled with Andes Creme de Menthe pieces. So good (and easy!)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-x 13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Make cake mix per the directions on the back of the box. Add in 2 teaspoons of mint extract and food color to the cake batter and stir well until combined.
Pour batter into baking dish and cook for time listed on back of cake mix box.
Once it is finished baking, allow the cake to cool completely.
Spread hot fudge sauce on cooled cake.
For the next layer, add in 1/2 teaspoon of mint extract and green food coloring (about 6-10 drops) to the whipped topping. You don't actually need a separate bowl for this. Just mix it right in the container of whipped topping.
Stir it up. Spread whipped topping onto cooled cake.
Sprinkle with chopped Andes creme de menthe chocolate candies.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/easy-grasshopper-cake/#recipe
This Reuben Casserole is like a huge Reuben sandwich for a crowd! Layers of rye bread, pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 11x7-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Take four slices of rye bread and cut them into 2-inch cubes.
Place remaining slices of rye bread into food processor and pulse into fine breadcrumbs and set aside.
Spread cubed bread into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Cover evenly with half of the pastrami. Then evenly top with drained sauerkraut, chopped pickles and 1 teaspoon caraway seeds. Sprinkle 2 cups of shredded Swiss cheese on top of sauerkraut layer. Next, top with remaining pastrami. Gently push down to help compact it all a bit.
Sprinkle remaining 2 cups Swiss cheese and 1 teaspoon caraway seeds on top of pastrami.
In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, Thousand Island dressing and mustard. Pour mixture evenly over the casserole. Top with breadcrumbs.
Cover with foil. Bake for 45 minutes.
Remove from oven, let rest for 5 minutes then slice and serve.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/baked-reuben-casserole/#recipe
Chocolate and mint combine to make the perfect warm weather treat in this Mint Chip Ice Cream Pie. Easy and so refreshing!
Optional topping:
In a food processor, pulse 28 Oreo cookies until fine. Reserve 2 teaspoons of crumbs for garnish later, if desired.
In a mixing bowl combine the remaining cookie crumbs and melted butter until crumbs hold together.
Press the crust mixture on the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch deep dish pie pan. Place the crust in the freezer while preparing the filing.
In a mixing bowl, add 2 cups of heavy whipping cream.
Beat until stiff peaks form. This is easiest using a handheld electric mixer or a stand mixer with a whisk attachment. Then add the sweetened condensed milk, food coloring and mint extract. Mix on low speed until combined. Finally, fold in Andes mint chocolate pieces.
Spread filling into prepared, chilled crust. Freeze pie for about 4 hours or until firm.
If desired, just before serving, beat 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream and 1 tablespoon of powdered sugar until stiff peaks form.
Pipe the sweetened whipped cream around the edge of the pie. Then sprinkle with reserved 2 teaspoons of Oreo cookie crumbs and additional Andes mint chocolate pieces.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/mint-chip-ice-cream-pie/#recipe
Who doesn't love a good Corned Beef Hash with tender potatoes and pan-fried corned beef?! This classic comfort food can be served for breakfast or dinner! This is a great way to help use up leftover corned beef.
Dice up peeled russet potatoes until you get 4 cups. Then boil them just until fork tender, 5-10 minutes. Drain well.
In a large skillet over medium heat, add 4 tablespoons butter. Once melted, add the potatoes, onion, salt, and pepper. Cook, occasionally stirring, until the onions are softened and the potatoes and onion start to brown, 8-10 minutes.
Add the corned beef, garlic powder, and onion powder to the pan. Stir, so everything is combined.
Taking the back of a spatula, press the mixture down to form an even layer. Cook for 3-5 minutes or until a golden crust begins to form on the bottom.
Scrape the bottom of the pan and flip up the hash, so the crusty part is on top. Add the remaining butter, and mix it in.
Again, using the spatula, press the hash down to form an even layer. Cook another 3-5 minutes until golden on the bottom. Continue doing this until you reach your desired browning. We usually do this 3 times. Then serve!
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/corned-beef-hash/#recipe
Delicious chocolate and mint come together to make these Mint Cream Cheese Brownies. A fun and easy bar recipe that no one can resist!
Brownies:
Filling:
Frosting:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease or place parchment paper in an 8x8-inch baking dish.
In a small saucepan, melt butter and chocolate until smooth. Set aside to cool.
With an electric mixer, beat together all filling ingredients, except chocolate chips, until smooth.
Stir in chocolate chips. Set aside.
Beat together chocolate mixture, sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Beat in flour and salt, on low speed, until fully combined. Pour half of the chocolate batter into the baking dish and spread evenly.
Pour on the cream cheese mixture.
Top with chocolate batter. Bake for 40-45 minutes, until the toothpick comes out clean in the center. Cool completely before frosting.
In a small saucepan, heat butter, corn syrup, and water. Bring to a boil and then remove from heat.
Stir in chocolate until melted. Stir in enough icing sugar until spreadable.
Spread onto brownie and put in the refrigerator to set. Then slice and enjoy!
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/mint-cream-cheese-brownies/#recipe
A classic sandwich takes a spin into these Reuben Sliders. All your favorite Reuben flavors baked into smaller handheld portions with a scrumptious glaze!
Fresh chopped parsley for garnish optional
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Drain the sauerkraut well and squeeze it dry with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels, you want to get as much liquid out of the sauerkraut as possible.
Place the sauerkraut in a medium-sized bowl and mix it with the Russian or Thousand Island dressing and caraway seeds if using, set aside.
Cut the Hawaiian rolls in half so you have tops and bottoms. Place the bottom portion of the rolls, cut side up, into an 11x7-inch baking dish.
Add 4 slices of the Swiss cheese on top of the rolls. Layer the corned beef on top of the cheese.
Next, layer the sauerkraut mixture. Lastly add another 4 slices of cheese on top.
Add the tops of the rolls on top of the filling.
In a small bowl, stir together the melted butter, onion soup mix, and poppy seeds. Brush the butter mixture on top of the rolls, use it all!
Cover with nonstick foil or spray foil with cooking spray. Cover the baking dish with the foil and bake for 25 minutes. Take the foil off and bake for an additional 5 minutes until toasted and browned.
Cut sliders apart, garnish with optional parsley, and serve with more dressing for dipping, optional.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/reuben-sliders/#recipe
All the best flavors of a hearty Reuben sandwich turned into a creamy, cheesy Reuben Dip.
If you are making the toast, make them first by preheating the oven to 350 degrees. Place the slices of bread on a sheet tray in a single layer. Bake for 5 minutes, flip and bake an additional 5 minutes. Cut into triangles and set aside until serving.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
Whip the cream cheese in a large bowl with an electric hand mixer until smooth. Add the mayonnaise, Thousand Island dressing, and sour cream, mix until smooth. Fold in half of the shredded Swiss cheese, corned beef, and sauerkraut.
Add the mixture to the prepared baking dish and smooth it out. Add the remaining cheese on top.
Bake for 15-20 minutes until bubbly and the cheese is melted. Turn on the broiler and brown the cheese if desired.
Serve immediately with a garnish of parsley if using and the toast, or whatever dippers you like.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/reuben-dip/
This Mint Chocolate Poke Cake is the perfect combination of mint and chocolate cake with a creamy chocolate pudding filling!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Prepare the cake mix and bake per the directions on the back of the box.
When the cake comes out of the oven, take a wooden utensil handle or something similar and poke holes all over the cake, about 1-inch apart.
In a large bowl, whisk together the pudding mix and milk until smooth. Pour pudding over the cake. Take care to pour it right into the holes as much as possible. Spread it all out, and using the back of the spoon, gently push the pudding down into the holes.
Place in the refrigerator for 2 hours to set.
In a medium bowl, stir together the whipped topping, mint extract, and food coloring until there are no streaks, and it reaches your desired color.
Spread the whipped topping on top of the cake and place it in the refrigerator again for 2 hours or longer to set.
When ready to serve, add chopped Andes mints for garnish. Slice and serve.
Source: thecountrycook.net/mint-chocolate-poke-cake/#recipe
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.