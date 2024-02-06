Celebrate our country's birthday with these recipes

Independence Day is certainly a reason to celebrate! It is such a fun holiday to be outdoors to play games, swim, crank homemade ice cream, spend time with friends and family and cook.

For this Independence Day recipe column, I turned to Mr. Food and that online recipe site to find recipes that would be perfect for the holiday. I've included recipes for main dishes, side dishes, beverages and desserts that will add to your food buffet.

As you celebrate the birthday of America, have a fun and safe holiday and, of course, happy cooking.

Firecracker Pork Burgers

If you like a little zip and a lot of bang in your burger, then our Firecracker Burgers are right up your alley. These pork burgers get their explosive taste from some simple and great seasonings, plus everyone's favorite — bacon. Now that's a burger that'll really light up their faces.

1 pound ground pork

1/3 cup breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground sage

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, plus extra for sprinkling

1 egg

4 slices raw bacon, chopped

4 rolls, toasted

Preheat grill to medium-high.

In a large bowl, combine pork, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, sage, salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and egg; mix well. Mix in the bacon, then form into 4 patties. Using your thumb, make an indentation in the center of each burger. (This prevents burger from bulging when grilled.) Sprinkle patties with pepper.

Grill 8 to 12 minutes, or until cooked all the way through, turning once during grilling. Serve on toasted rolls.

Notes: We like to top our burgers with coleslaw for that cool and crunchy contrast.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Pork/Firecracker-Burgers

All-American Fruit Salad

Looking for a fun and healthy way to show off your pride for the red, white, and blue? Make this All-American Fruit Salad. It features a trio of healthy berries tossed in a lightly sweetened yogurt mixture that's absolutely tasty.

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 cup water

1 apple, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup fat-free Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon lime juice

2 cups (8 ounces) strawberries, sliced

1/2 cup (3 ounces) blueberries

1/2 cup (3 ounces) raspberries

In a small bowl, combine lemon juice and water. Stir in apple; set aside.

In another small bowl, mix yogurt, honey and lime juice until combined.

Drain apples and place in a large bowl; add strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Add yogurt mixture and toss until evenly coated. Serve immediately or keep refrigerated.

Notes: This is a great last-minute potluck recipe, because there's no cooking required.

Source: www.everydaydiabeticrecipes.com/Fruit-Recipes/All-American-Fruit-Salad

Pushcart Onion Sauce

Pushcart Onion Sauce is an easy version of the traditional topping that's served up at New York City hot dog stands. Take your taste buds to the Big Apple with the very first bite. We love our Pushcart Onion Sauce recipe because it's that all-American hot dog cart flavor from the comfort of home. You'll love it too, especially when it upgrades any cookout menu in a matter of seconds.

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 onions, cut in half then into 1/4-inch slices

1/3 cup ketchup

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

Dash of hot pepper sauce

1 cup water

In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat oil until hot; add onions and saute 8 to 10 minutes or until golden and tender.

Add ketchup, chili powder, cinnamon, salt and hot pepper sauce; mix well. Stir in water and bring mixture to a boil.

Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture is heated through.

Note: This Pushcart Onion Sauce is really great spooned over cooked hot dogs, but try it with other foods, too. You'll be amazed at how fast they disappear.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Relishes-Sauces-Seasonings/ Pushcart-Onion-Sauce

American Berry Trifle

Four simple ingredients are all you'll need for this show-stopping patriotic dessert. Perfect for Independence Day, the American Berry Trifle is so easy to make and it's big enough to feed a crowd.

1 (16-ounce) pound cake, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 quart strawberries, sliced, with 1 cup reserved

1 pint blueberries, with 1/2 cup reserved

1 (16-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

In a trifle bowl or large glass serving bowl, layer half the pound cake, strawberries, blueberries and whipped topping. Repeat layers once more then garnish with reserved berries in a flag pattern.

Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Misc-Desserts/American-Berry-Trifle

All American Cookies

Here's a cookie that brings together that great American combination of apples and Cheddar cheese. You'll want to include All American Cookies on the menu for your next cookout.

1 cup sugar, divided

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened

1/3 cup applesauce

3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup sugar, the cinnamon, and nutmeg; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the remaining 1/2 cup sugar, the vanilla, flour, salt, butter, and applesauce; mix well. Gradually add cheese and stir until evenly blended.

Roll batter into balls and place 2-inches apart on ungreased nonstick baking sheets. Flatten cookies with a fork and sprinkle generously with sugar mixture.

Bake 14 to 16 minutes, or until golden. Let cool 5 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Cookie-Recipes/All-American-Cookies-1968

Marinated Salad

This has got to be the simplest salad you could make. With all these yummy ingredients, it's going to become a year-round winner at your house.

1 (16-ounce) can cut green beans, drained

1 (15-1/2-ounce) can garbanzo beans (chick peas), drained

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered

1 (5.75-ounce) can large pitted black olives, drained

1 (4-ounce) can mushroom stems and pieces, drained

1 (8-ounce) bottle Italian dressing

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients; mix well.

Cover and chill 1 hour; stir, then re-cover and chill at least an additional 1 hour, or until completely chilled.

Notes: This not only goes together quickly, but it'll hold in the fridge for quite a few days.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Misc-Salads/Marinated-Salad-6044

Tropical Summer Punch

Tropical Summer Punch is festive and easy to throw together for all kinds of summer fun, or for any time you want it to feel like summer. Great for a birthday party for America.

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks in natural juice

1 (12-ounce) can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

1 (6-ounce) can frozen limeade concentrate, thawed

1 quart ginger ale, chilled

1 quart cranberry juice, chilled

2 cups (16 ounces) apple juice, chilled

1 (10-ounce) package frozen strawberries

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Combine undrained pineapple chunks and the orange juice and limeade concentrates in a punch bowl. Add 2 orange juice cans of water. Pour in ginger ale, cranberry juice, and apple juice.

Float frozen strawberries and lemon slices on top, and serve immediately.

Makes 4-1/2 quarts punch.