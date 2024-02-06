All sections
FeaturesJune 30, 2022

Celebrate our country's birthday with these recipes

Independence Day is certainly a reason to celebrate! It is such a fun holiday to be outdoors to play games, swim, crank homemade ice cream, spend time with friends and family and cook. For this Independence Day recipe column, I turned to Mr. Food and that online recipe site to find recipes that would be perfect for the holiday. I've included recipes for main dishes, side dishes, beverages and desserts that will add to your food buffet...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

Independence Day is certainly a reason to celebrate! It is such a fun holiday to be outdoors to play games, swim, crank homemade ice cream, spend time with friends and family and cook.

For this Independence Day recipe column, I turned to Mr. Food and that online recipe site to find recipes that would be perfect for the holiday. I've included recipes for main dishes, side dishes, beverages and desserts that will add to your food buffet.

As you celebrate the birthday of America, have a fun and safe holiday and, of course, happy cooking.

Firecracker Pork Burgers

If you like a little zip and a lot of bang in your burger, then our Firecracker Burgers are right up your alley. These pork burgers get their explosive taste from some simple and great seasonings, plus everyone's favorite — bacon. Now that's a burger that'll really light up their faces.

  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 1/3 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground sage
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, plus extra for sprinkling
  • 1 egg
  • 4 slices raw bacon, chopped
  • 4 rolls, toasted

Preheat grill to medium-high.

In a large bowl, combine pork, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, sage, salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and egg; mix well. Mix in the bacon, then form into 4 patties. Using your thumb, make an indentation in the center of each burger. (This prevents burger from bulging when grilled.) Sprinkle patties with pepper.

Grill 8 to 12 minutes, or until cooked all the way through, turning once during grilling. Serve on toasted rolls.

Notes: We like to top our burgers with coleslaw for that cool and crunchy contrast.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Pork/Firecracker-Burgers

All-American Fruit Salad

Looking for a fun and healthy way to show off your pride for the red, white, and blue? Make this All-American Fruit Salad. It features a trio of healthy berries tossed in a lightly sweetened yogurt mixture that's absolutely tasty.

  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 apple, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup fat-free Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice
  • 2 cups (8 ounces) strawberries, sliced
  • 1/2 cup (3 ounces) blueberries
  • 1/2 cup (3 ounces) raspberries

In a small bowl, combine lemon juice and water. Stir in apple; set aside.

In another small bowl, mix yogurt, honey and lime juice until combined.

Drain apples and place in a large bowl; add strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Add yogurt mixture and toss until evenly coated. Serve immediately or keep refrigerated.

Notes: This is a great last-minute potluck recipe, because there's no cooking required.

Source: www.everydaydiabeticrecipes.com/Fruit-Recipes/All-American-Fruit-Salad

Pushcart Onion Sauce

Pushcart Onion Sauce is an easy version of the traditional topping that's served up at New York City hot dog stands. Take your taste buds to the Big Apple with the very first bite. We love our Pushcart Onion Sauce recipe because it's that all-American hot dog cart flavor from the comfort of home. You'll love it too, especially when it upgrades any cookout menu in a matter of seconds.

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 onions, cut in half then into 1/4-inch slices
  • 1/3 cup ketchup
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Dash of hot pepper sauce
  • 1 cup water

In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat oil until hot; add onions and saute 8 to 10 minutes or until golden and tender.

Add ketchup, chili powder, cinnamon, salt and hot pepper sauce; mix well. Stir in water and bring mixture to a boil.

Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture is heated through.

Note: This Pushcart Onion Sauce is really great spooned over cooked hot dogs, but try it with other foods, too. You'll be amazed at how fast they disappear.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Relishes-Sauces-Seasonings/ Pushcart-Onion-Sauce

American Berry Trifle

Four simple ingredients are all you'll need for this show-stopping patriotic dessert. Perfect for Independence Day, the American Berry Trifle is so easy to make and it's big enough to feed a crowd.

  • 1 (16-ounce) pound cake, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 quart strawberries, sliced, with 1 cup reserved
  • 1 pint blueberries, with 1/2 cup reserved
  • 1 (16-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

In a trifle bowl or large glass serving bowl, layer half the pound cake, strawberries, blueberries and whipped topping. Repeat layers once more then garnish with reserved berries in a flag pattern.

Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Misc-Desserts/American-Berry-Trifle

All American Cookies

Here's a cookie that brings together that great American combination of apples and Cheddar cheese. You'll want to include All American Cookies on the menu for your next cookout.

  • 1 cup sugar, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
  • 1/3 cup applesauce
  • 3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup sugar, the cinnamon, and nutmeg; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the remaining 1/2 cup sugar, the vanilla, flour, salt, butter, and applesauce; mix well. Gradually add cheese and stir until evenly blended.

Roll batter into balls and place 2-inches apart on ungreased nonstick baking sheets. Flatten cookies with a fork and sprinkle generously with sugar mixture.

Bake 14 to 16 minutes, or until golden. Let cool 5 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Cookie-Recipes/All-American-Cookies-1968

Marinated Salad

This has got to be the simplest salad you could make. With all these yummy ingredients, it's going to become a year-round winner at your house.

  • 1 (16-ounce) can cut green beans, drained
  • 1 (15-1/2-ounce) can garbanzo beans (chick peas), drained
  • 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
  • 1 (5.75-ounce) can large pitted black olives, drained
  • 1 (4-ounce) can mushroom stems and pieces, drained
  • 1 (8-ounce) bottle Italian dressing

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients; mix well.

Cover and chill 1 hour; stir, then re-cover and chill at least an additional 1 hour, or until completely chilled.

Notes: This not only goes together quickly, but it'll hold in the fridge for quite a few days.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Misc-Salads/Marinated-Salad-6044

Tropical Summer Punch

Tropical Summer Punch is festive and easy to throw together for all kinds of summer fun, or for any time you want it to feel like summer. Great for a birthday party for America.

  • 1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks in natural juice
  • 1 (12-ounce) can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
  • 1 (6-ounce) can frozen limeade concentrate, thawed
  • 1 quart ginger ale, chilled
  • 1 quart cranberry juice, chilled
  • 2 cups (16 ounces) apple juice, chilled
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen strawberries
  • 1 lemon, thinly sliced

Combine undrained pineapple chunks and the orange juice and limeade concentrates in a punch bowl. Add 2 orange juice cans of water. Pour in ginger ale, cranberry juice, and apple juice.

Float frozen strawberries and lemon slices on top, and serve immediately.

Makes 4-1/2 quarts punch.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Cold-Beverages/Tropical-Summer-Punch-3756

All-American Brookie Bars

Is it a cookie...or a brownie? Well, it's sort of both. Our All-American Brookie Bars are part decadent brownie and part chocolate chip cookies, which makes them doubly delicious. These are great for a 4th of July potluck.

  • 1 (18.2-ounce) package brownie mix, batter prepared according to package directions for cake-like brownies
  • 1 (16.5-ounce) package refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough
  • 1/2 cup red, white, and blue holiday M & M's chocolate candies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Pour brownie batter into baking dish. Drop spoonfuls of cookie dough over brownie batter. Sprinkle top with candies.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool completely before cutting into bars.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Brownie-Recipes/All-American-Brookie-Bars

Summer Potatoes

For a different take on a beloved side dish, try these fresh Summer Potatoes. The mix of spices pairs perfectly with almost any meal.

  • 8 to 10 large baking potatoes
  • 1 head fresh garlic, chopped
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons pepper
  • 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves (or 1 tablespoon dried)

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Scrub potatoes and cut into 1-inch squares. Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with non-stick vegetable spray.

Place cut potatoes in dish. Add remaining ingredients, except rosemary leaves. Bake for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Mix rosemary leaves into potatoes and cook them for 15 to 20 minutes more.

Notes: This is great served with grilled meats and fish. You can also use fresh thyme, tarragon or oregano instead of rosemary for a different taste treat.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Potatoes-Rice/Summer-Potatoes

Sunshine Squares

Say goodbye to gloomy days with our recipe for Sunshine Squares. This dessert is fruity, creamy, and oh-so-yummy. It's sure to turn any frown upside-down. Be creative and try a different crust using lemon Oreo cookies or another sandwich cookie in place of the cereal.

  • 4 cups finely crushed toasted rice cereal
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 (4-serving) package lemon pie filling, prepared according to the package directions or 1 (22-ounce) can of lemon pie filling (see Note)
  • 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 (15 -ounce) cans fruit cocktail, drained
  • 1 tablespoon grated lemon rind
  • 1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine cereal, butter, and sugar. Press 3 cups of cereal mixture into a 9- x 13-inch baking dish, forming a crust. Bake 12 to 15 minutes, until light golden; let cool.

In a large bowl, combine pie filling, sweetened condensed milk, fruit cocktail, and lemon rind; mix well, then gently spread over crust. Cover evenly with whipped topping, then sprinkle with remaining cereal mixture. Cover and chill at least 6 hours, or until ready to serve.

Note: Make sure to use lemon pie filling and not lemon pudding for the filling. You can substitute 1 (22-ounce) can of lemon pie filling for the boxed pie filling.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Bar-Cookies/Sunshine-Squares

Blue-Ribbon Potato Salad

This potato salad recipe was so good that we had to give it a blue ribbon. That's because it's our tasty take on the classic potato salad recipe that you grew up with. This Blue-Ribbon Potato Salad is worthy of all the awards.

  • 4 pounds white or red potatoes
  • 5 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and chopped
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, diced
  • 3 celery ribs, chopped
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

Place potatoes in a large soup pot, cover with water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook 25 to 30 minutes, or until fork-tender. Drain and cool slightly.

Cut potatoes into chunks and place in a large bowl. Add egg, bell pepper, and celery; set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well. Pour sour cream mixture over potatoes and mix until thoroughly combined. Chill 2 to 3 hours before serving.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Potatoes-Rice/Blue-Ribbon-Potato-Salad-101

Hot Dogs with Chili Sauce

This hot dog chili recipe is one of our favorite summer recipes, especially when paired with your favorite kind of deli salad. Whether you take out this hot dog chili recipe for a potluck or just a family dinner at home, we know that everyone gathered 'round is going to love it.

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon prepared yellow mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 12 hot dogs
  • 12 hot dog rolls, split

In a large pot, combine ground beef and water over high heat, stirring until beef is crumbly. Add onion, ketchup, chili powder, mustard, salt, and pepper.

Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium-high. Cook 35 to 40 minutes, or until liquid has cooked down, stirring occasionally.

Cook hot dogs in a pot of boiling water for 6 to 8 minutes, or until heated through (see Notes). Place cooked hot dogs in rolls and top with chili sauce. Serve immediately.

Notes: Feel free to cook the hot dogs any way you like.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Beef/Hot-Dogs-with-Chili-Sauce-652

Texas Gold Steak Skewers

Just a few southwestern-style seasonings are the start of a marinade that'll turn ordinary top sirloin steak into exciting Texas Gold Steak Skewers. Best part? Rain or shine, on a grill pan or out on your grill these'll cook up just fine.

  • 1 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1/3 cup fresh cilantro, stems removed
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 pounds boneless top sirloin steak, cut into 1/2-inch strips
  • 36 (6-inch) skewers

In a food processor or blender, combine olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper; process until marinade is chunky.

Thread one piece of steak onto each skewer. Place in a 9- x 13-inch baking dish and pour marinade over steak; cover and refrigerate 1 hour.

Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat and cook steak on skewers 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until desired doneness.

Notes: These can also be cooked on the grill.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Beef/Texas-Gold-Steak-Skewers

Hillbilly Baked Beans

Nothing is more down-home than the wonderful flavors of backwoods country cooking, so it's only fitting that these Hillbilly Baked Beans are one of our most popular slow cooker potluck recipes. They can even be reheated on a grill for a smoky taste that can't be beat.

  • 1/2 pound ground chuck
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 1/2 cups barbecue sauce
  • 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, drained
  • 1 (15-1/2-ounce) can butter beans, drained
  • 1 (16-ounce) can pork and beans, not drained
  • 1/2 cup crumbled cooked bacon

In a 5-quart slow cooker, combine meat, onion, barbecue sauce, brown sugar, and water; mix well. Stir in remaining ingredients and cover.

Cook on HIGH 4 hours or on LOW 6 hours. Serve immediately.

Note: If you're having a backyard barbecue, you can serve or reheat these in a foil pan or cast iron skillet on your grill. And you can make these in the oven, too. Just put the mixture in a 3-quart casserole dish, cover, and cook in a 350 degree oven about 1-1/2 hours, or until hot and bubbly.

As we mention above, some people call this dish hobo beans. Whether you make hobo beans with kielbasa or onion soup, we bet they'll be a delicious addition to your table.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Slow-Cooker-Recipes/Hillbilly-Baked-Beans

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Community
