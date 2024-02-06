Celebrate our country's birthday with these recipes

Independence Day is certainly a reason to celebrate! It is such a fun holiday to be outdoors to play games, swim, crank homemade ice cream, spend time with friends and family and cook.
For this Independence Day recipe column, I turned to Mr. Food and that online recipe site to find recipes that would be perfect for the holiday. I've included recipes for main dishes, side dishes, beverages and desserts that will add to your food buffet.
As you celebrate the birthday of America, have a fun and safe holiday and, of course, happy cooking.
If you like a little zip and a lot of bang in your burger, then our Firecracker Burgers are right up your alley. These pork burgers get their explosive taste from some simple and great seasonings, plus everyone's favorite — bacon. Now that's a burger that'll really light up their faces.
Preheat grill to medium-high.
In a large bowl, combine pork, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, sage, salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and egg; mix well. Mix in the bacon, then form into 4 patties. Using your thumb, make an indentation in the center of each burger. (This prevents burger from bulging when grilled.) Sprinkle patties with pepper.
Grill 8 to 12 minutes, or until cooked all the way through, turning once during grilling. Serve on toasted rolls.
Notes: We like to top our burgers with coleslaw for that cool and crunchy contrast.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Pork/Firecracker-Burgers
Looking for a fun and healthy way to show off your pride for the red, white, and blue? Make this All-American Fruit Salad. It features a trio of healthy berries tossed in a lightly sweetened yogurt mixture that's absolutely tasty.
In a small bowl, combine lemon juice and water. Stir in apple; set aside.
In another small bowl, mix yogurt, honey and lime juice until combined.
Drain apples and place in a large bowl; add strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Add yogurt mixture and toss until evenly coated. Serve immediately or keep refrigerated.
Notes: This is a great last-minute potluck recipe, because there's no cooking required.
Source: www.everydaydiabeticrecipes.com/Fruit-Recipes/All-American-Fruit-Salad
Pushcart Onion Sauce is an easy version of the traditional topping that's served up at New York City hot dog stands. Take your taste buds to the Big Apple with the very first bite. We love our Pushcart Onion Sauce recipe because it's that all-American hot dog cart flavor from the comfort of home. You'll love it too, especially when it upgrades any cookout menu in a matter of seconds.
In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat oil until hot; add onions and saute 8 to 10 minutes or until golden and tender.
Add ketchup, chili powder, cinnamon, salt and hot pepper sauce; mix well. Stir in water and bring mixture to a boil.
Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture is heated through.
Note: This Pushcart Onion Sauce is really great spooned over cooked hot dogs, but try it with other foods, too. You'll be amazed at how fast they disappear.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Relishes-Sauces-Seasonings/ Pushcart-Onion-Sauce
Four simple ingredients are all you'll need for this show-stopping patriotic dessert. Perfect for Independence Day, the American Berry Trifle is so easy to make and it's big enough to feed a crowd.
In a trifle bowl or large glass serving bowl, layer half the pound cake, strawberries, blueberries and whipped topping. Repeat layers once more then garnish with reserved berries in a flag pattern.
Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Misc-Desserts/American-Berry-Trifle
Here's a cookie that brings together that great American combination of apples and Cheddar cheese. You'll want to include All American Cookies on the menu for your next cookout.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup sugar, the cinnamon, and nutmeg; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the remaining 1/2 cup sugar, the vanilla, flour, salt, butter, and applesauce; mix well. Gradually add cheese and stir until evenly blended.
Roll batter into balls and place 2-inches apart on ungreased nonstick baking sheets. Flatten cookies with a fork and sprinkle generously with sugar mixture.
Bake 14 to 16 minutes, or until golden. Let cool 5 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Cookie-Recipes/All-American-Cookies-1968
This has got to be the simplest salad you could make. With all these yummy ingredients, it's going to become a year-round winner at your house.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients; mix well.
Cover and chill 1 hour; stir, then re-cover and chill at least an additional 1 hour, or until completely chilled.
Notes: This not only goes together quickly, but it'll hold in the fridge for quite a few days.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Misc-Salads/Marinated-Salad-6044
Tropical Summer Punch is festive and easy to throw together for all kinds of summer fun, or for any time you want it to feel like summer. Great for a birthday party for America.
Combine undrained pineapple chunks and the orange juice and limeade concentrates in a punch bowl. Add 2 orange juice cans of water. Pour in ginger ale, cranberry juice, and apple juice.
Float frozen strawberries and lemon slices on top, and serve immediately.
Makes 4-1/2 quarts punch.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Cold-Beverages/Tropical-Summer-Punch-3756
Is it a cookie...or a brownie? Well, it's sort of both. Our All-American Brookie Bars are part decadent brownie and part chocolate chip cookies, which makes them doubly delicious. These are great for a 4th of July potluck.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Pour brownie batter into baking dish. Drop spoonfuls of cookie dough over brownie batter. Sprinkle top with candies.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool completely before cutting into bars.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Brownie-Recipes/All-American-Brookie-Bars
For a different take on a beloved side dish, try these fresh Summer Potatoes. The mix of spices pairs perfectly with almost any meal.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Scrub potatoes and cut into 1-inch squares. Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with non-stick vegetable spray.
Place cut potatoes in dish. Add remaining ingredients, except rosemary leaves. Bake for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Mix rosemary leaves into potatoes and cook them for 15 to 20 minutes more.
Notes: This is great served with grilled meats and fish. You can also use fresh thyme, tarragon or oregano instead of rosemary for a different taste treat.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Potatoes-Rice/Summer-Potatoes
Say goodbye to gloomy days with our recipe for Sunshine Squares. This dessert is fruity, creamy, and oh-so-yummy. It's sure to turn any frown upside-down. Be creative and try a different crust using lemon Oreo cookies or another sandwich cookie in place of the cereal.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine cereal, butter, and sugar. Press 3 cups of cereal mixture into a 9- x 13-inch baking dish, forming a crust. Bake 12 to 15 minutes, until light golden; let cool.
In a large bowl, combine pie filling, sweetened condensed milk, fruit cocktail, and lemon rind; mix well, then gently spread over crust. Cover evenly with whipped topping, then sprinkle with remaining cereal mixture. Cover and chill at least 6 hours, or until ready to serve.
Note: Make sure to use lemon pie filling and not lemon pudding for the filling. You can substitute 1 (22-ounce) can of lemon pie filling for the boxed pie filling.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Bar-Cookies/Sunshine-Squares
This potato salad recipe was so good that we had to give it a blue ribbon. That's because it's our tasty take on the classic potato salad recipe that you grew up with. This Blue-Ribbon Potato Salad is worthy of all the awards.
Place potatoes in a large soup pot, cover with water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook 25 to 30 minutes, or until fork-tender. Drain and cool slightly.
Cut potatoes into chunks and place in a large bowl. Add egg, bell pepper, and celery; set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well. Pour sour cream mixture over potatoes and mix until thoroughly combined. Chill 2 to 3 hours before serving.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Potatoes-Rice/Blue-Ribbon-Potato-Salad-101
This hot dog chili recipe is one of our favorite summer recipes, especially when paired with your favorite kind of deli salad. Whether you take out this hot dog chili recipe for a potluck or just a family dinner at home, we know that everyone gathered 'round is going to love it.
In a large pot, combine ground beef and water over high heat, stirring until beef is crumbly. Add onion, ketchup, chili powder, mustard, salt, and pepper.
Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium-high. Cook 35 to 40 minutes, or until liquid has cooked down, stirring occasionally.
Cook hot dogs in a pot of boiling water for 6 to 8 minutes, or until heated through (see Notes). Place cooked hot dogs in rolls and top with chili sauce. Serve immediately.
Notes: Feel free to cook the hot dogs any way you like.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Beef/Hot-Dogs-with-Chili-Sauce-652
Just a few southwestern-style seasonings are the start of a marinade that'll turn ordinary top sirloin steak into exciting Texas Gold Steak Skewers. Best part? Rain or shine, on a grill pan or out on your grill these'll cook up just fine.
In a food processor or blender, combine olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper; process until marinade is chunky.
Thread one piece of steak onto each skewer. Place in a 9- x 13-inch baking dish and pour marinade over steak; cover and refrigerate 1 hour.
Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat and cook steak on skewers 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until desired doneness.
Notes: These can also be cooked on the grill.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Beef/Texas-Gold-Steak-Skewers
Nothing is more down-home than the wonderful flavors of backwoods country cooking, so it's only fitting that these Hillbilly Baked Beans are one of our most popular slow cooker potluck recipes. They can even be reheated on a grill for a smoky taste that can't be beat.
In a 5-quart slow cooker, combine meat, onion, barbecue sauce, brown sugar, and water; mix well. Stir in remaining ingredients and cover.
Cook on HIGH 4 hours or on LOW 6 hours. Serve immediately.
Note: If you're having a backyard barbecue, you can serve or reheat these in a foil pan or cast iron skillet on your grill. And you can make these in the oven, too. Just put the mixture in a 3-quart casserole dish, cover, and cook in a 350 degree oven about 1-1/2 hours, or until hot and bubbly.
As we mention above, some people call this dish hobo beans. Whether you make hobo beans with kielbasa or onion soup, we bet they'll be a delicious addition to your table.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Slow-Cooker-Recipes/Hillbilly-Baked-Beans
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
