By Tyler Tankersley

Once, I was walking in the Jackson City Park with some friends when suddenly, the sound of a trumpet filled the air.

I didn't want to give myself away, but my heart skipped a beat as I expected that my friends (who I supposedly assumed would not be raptured with me) would be left staring at my pile of clothes after my body had disappeared as I was being called up to heaven.

Instead, I realized, with no small amount of disappointment, that it was simply the Jackson Municipal Band practicing at the park's bandshell.

As I studied scripture in seminary, I was surprised to learn the concept of a "rapture" does not have much of a biblical basis.

The idea of a rapture stems from a recent theological concept known as dispensationalism. The origins of dispensationalism stem from a Scottish preacher named John Nelson Darby in the 1830s.

Darby's teachings were later adopted, modified and popularized as footnotes in a reference Bible published by a man named Cyrus Scofield.

One of the texts that is cited most often as evidence for a rapture is 1 Thessalonians 4:13-5:11, in which Paul tells the Christians in Thessaloniki, "Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up in the clouds together with them to meet the Lord in the air" (4:17).

Most New Testament scholars, however, believe Paul is not trying to describe a rapture, but instead is trying to provide comfort to those who worry their deceased loved ones have missed out on Christ's Second Coming (the Parousia).