Caught between a rock and a child's nose

At the age of 32, I'm still learning every day. I know more than I did at 16, more than at 21 and a tiny bit more than at 25. I learn how to handle tough situations daily: how to put out fires; how to squash arguments between adults and children alike; and how to get my point across without sounding harsh.

But in all my years, patience is still the one thing that I haven't accomplished.

As a child, I was told you never ask God for patience because he will send you a situation that will test your patience, so you can grow. I've been very careful to never ask this, but still I'm tested daily -- especially by my children. Most recently, by my daughter.

Felicity is a child all her own, different from her brother in every way. She's loud, talkative, nosy, bossy and opinionated. In other words, pretty much me in 3-year-old form. She knows what she wants, and she goes for it. Cooper, on the other hand, is more reserved, interested in how things work. He's energetic, prefers alone time and takes direction. He is his daddy in 7-year-old form.

Because my daughter is her own person, she decided one day at school that to make her friends laugh, she should stick a rock up her nose.