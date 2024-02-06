Cats, dogs, Quillie the hedgehog source of comfort during crisis

NEW YORK -- Lala, a 3-month-old black Lab, romped into Ufuoma George's life a few weeks ago, just as she retreated into her New York apartment in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lala, she thought, would be company. But she's turned out to be so much more.

"Being alone at home kind of is hard," says George, "but with a pet you have someone to take care of, someone to play with you, someone to greet you in the morning, so it's kind of like really calming and comforting."

Whether it's a dog, a cat or, yes, a hedgehog named Quillie Nelson, pets are proving to be unexpected heroes in lockdown. They include the newly adopted and fostered like Lala; people have flooded shelters, looking for pets to fill their extra hours at home.

Laura Evans, her husband and their three kids brought 12-week-old Zoe to their Bethesda, Maryland, home after the pandemic hit. The squirmy Yorkshire terrier needs constant attention, and they're happy to oblige.

In this April 2, 2020 photo provided by Rachael Pavlik, pet hedgehog Quillie Nelson is held by her owner Rachael Pavlik in Sugar Land, Texas. Many pet owners are taking comfort in their animals as they shelter at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Rachael Pavlik via AP)

"We wanted to bring a little light and life to our house," Evans said. "She's a cuddly work, homework sidekick. Everyone wants to hang with her."

Nancy Karan said her pet Shadow gets her out of her New York apartment for quality time with her fellow dog walkers, at a safe distance. At night they sleep together, "because it's very comforting just to have his body on my bed."

In Houston, Quillie Nelson and other pets help maintain routines for Rachael Pavlik and two teens.