All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 24, 2022

Catfish eating a catfish

It is rare to capture a photo like this in any circumstance. It is descriptive, tells a story and is an image that I am sure many people would just as soon not see. But it is true to nature, and nature is what my feature is all about. The smaller fish is a channel catfish. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

It is rare to capture a photo like this in any circumstance. It is descriptive, tells a story and is an image that I am sure many people would just as soon not see. But it is true to nature, and nature is what my feature is all about.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The smaller fish is a channel catfish. It was about 6 inches long an was with a school of about a dozen other small channel catfish. The larger fish is a flathead catfish. I guess it to be about 16 inches long. The largest flathead recorded was caught from the Arkansas River in 1982. It was 69 inches long, making it North America's longest known catfish. The record blue catfish weighed much more, but was only 57 inches long.

I took this photograph at the Conservation Building aquarium on the fairgrounds during the SEMO District Fair. Flathead catfish prefer clear water and living prey of almost anything that they can get in their mouth.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 31
How family businesses drive economic growth and community re...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy