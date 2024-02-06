Casserole recipes for the busy school year

Back-to-school time means busy schedules, return to somewhat of a routine and planned meals for supper when families are on the go. When our children were in school, I would make one or sometimes two casseroles to have on hand for quick and easy leftovers when time was a premium. The kids could fly in the door and easily warm up food as they headed to their next activity. I sure do miss those days!
In thinking about young families who are still in this chapter of life, I went looking for a few casserole recipes that might help. The nice thing about casseroles is that you can adjust the ingredients to fit the preferences of your family. Make these your own and have fun feeding your family with new recipes.
On a busy weekend, sometimes you just need a quick and easy dinner recipe to make for your family. This Chicken Stroganoff Church Supper is a one-skillet meal that's simple to prepare and tastes delicious. With a creamy sauce atop a heaping pile of egg noodles, this dish is comfort food at its finest. Ready to
Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook until it's browned, stirring often. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside.
Heat the remaining butter in the skillet. Add the mushrooms and onion and cook until they're tender, stirring occasionally.
Add the soup and sour cream and heat to a boil. Return the chicken to the skillet and cook until the chicken is cooked through. Serve the chicken mixture over the noodles. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
Cook egg noodles according to package directions and drain well.
In a large skillet, cook and crumble ground beef. Drain grease.
In a large bowl stir together tomato soup, cream of mushroom soup, milk, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, minced garlic and dried onion flakes.
Finally, stir in cooked egg noodles and ground beef. Spread mixture into prepared baking dish.
Bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes. Then top with grated Parmesan cheese and serve with garlic bread and salad.
Need a bring-along main dish for any gathering? This down-home creamy chicken bake has a crunchy topping, to add excitement to every forkful.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Coat a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine crushed crackers and butter; mix well and set aside 1/4 cup of mixture. Spoon remaining mixture into prepared baking dish. Evenly distribute chicken over cracker layer. Sprinkle water chestnuts over chicken.
In a large bowl, combine mushroom and chicken soups, sour cream, water, garlic, basil, and pepper; mix well and pour over water chestnuts and chicken. Sprinkle with reserved cracker mixture.
Bake 60 to 70 minutes, or until golden and bubbly.
Super simple and delicious casserole.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Cook egg noodles according to package directions. In 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish, combine all ingredients and 1 cup of the shredded cheese.
Once mixed top casserole with remaining cheese. Cook in preheated oven for 20 minutes.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large pot, stir together the milk, bacon soup, cream cheese, garlic powder and onion powder. Bring to a boil.
Once bubbling, break spaghetti in half and stir into pot. Reduce heat to medium low and let spaghetti cook 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in 2 cups of the mozzarella and half of the bacon. Season to taste with salt and pepper and transfer to a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
Top with remaining mozzarella and bacon and bake until cheese has melted and is starting to turn golden brown, about 15 minutes.
Let sit five minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh chives, if using.
This zesty chicken tortilla chip casserole makes a lot, and my family loves it. You will definitely want to save this recipe. This is the perfect recipe for the busy family.
You will need a large skillet. Cook the green pepper and onion in the oil. Add the tomatoes, celery soup, chicken soup, green chilis, chili powder, garlic powder, pepper, salt and cumin to the skillet. Mix well with a spoon and simmer about 10 minutes. Add a layer of crushed tortilla chips to a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Next, add a layer of chicken and cover with half the soup mixture from your skillet. Sprinkle on 1 cup of the shredded cheese.
Add another layer of chips, chicken, and the rest of the soup mixtures. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove and add remaining cup of cheese. Return to oven for about five minutes or long enough to melt the cheese on top of the casserole dish. Makes 10 to 12 servings
Notes: You can add some cayenne or hot sauce to this casserole if you like hot food. Can serve with a dollop of sour cream on top, chopped tomatoes, olives, etc. This makes a great dish for company, and you can use your imagination and add other ingredients, too.
Chicken cordon bleu casserole is creamy indulgence with the salty hints of ham, plenty of cheesy goodness and a crispy topping to pull it all together.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
Cook pasta according to its package instruction just until pasta is al dente. Drain pasta.
In a medium mixing bowl, mix cream of chicken soup (straight from the can-undiluted) and sour cream. Add chicken, ham, Swiss cheese and cooked and drained noodles, then fold until everything is evenly coated. Pour into prepared baking dish.
In a small bowl, mix the panko and melted butter. Sprinkle evenly on the top of the casserole.
Bake in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the casserole is heated through.
If topping hasn't browned, place under broiler, watching carefully, and broil just until topping is golden brown.
This Hamburger Casserole is perfect for a busy night
Brown meat and onion with garlic until tender in skillet on top of the stove. Cook macaroni according to package directions, drain and set aside.
Drain hamburger mixture and stir in soup, milk, seasonings, and mushrooms. Layer half of hamburger, macaroni and cheese in a 2-quart casserole. Repeat with meat and macaroni. Save last half of cheese.
Bake in preheated 350-degree oven, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Return to oven until cheese melts. Makes 6-8 servings.
This easy casserole is one your family will love. Perfect for a busy night! Bonus you don't have to precook the pasta!
Topping:
In a large mixing bowl combine, combine ham, pasta, broccoli pieces and shredded cheese. In another bowl combine the chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, milk, melted butter, green onion, salt, pepper, mustard and garlic powder. Mix with a spoon and pour over ham, broccoli, pasta and cheese
Mix all ingredients and pour into at least a 2-quart baking dish. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven, uncovered for 35 minutes. Remove, stir and add topping below on top of partially cooked casserole.
Topping: Mix all ingredients together well and sprinkle over top of casserole while you have it out of the oven.
Put casserole back in oven and bake, uncovered for another 40 minutes. Remove and let cool for about 15 minutes before serving. Makes about 8 servings.
This casserole is wonderful for a busy night. Super easy to make and delicious!
Cook noodles according to directions on the box and drain. Combine cooked chicken and noodles and put in 2-quart baking dish. Combine onion, mushroom soup, chicken soup, sour cream, pepper, salt, and mushrooms. Add to chicken and noodles.
Mix shredded cheese and cracker crumbs together with butter and spread over casserole. Sprinkle almonds on top. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes.
This delicious dish is so easy!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9- x 13-inch pan. Brown ground beef in skillet and add 3/4 of the sauce to meat and let simmer for about 10 minutes.
Pour remaining sauce in the bottom of casserole dish. Next layer frozen ravioli, then a layer of meat sauce and top with 1/2 the cheese. Layer ravioli again, meat sauce and cheese. Sprinkle basil and oregano on top layer of cheese. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for 15 more minutes. Let sit 5 minutes before serving
Notes: The Italian style shredded cheese contains Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Romano, Fontina, and Asiago cheese. You can use whatever cheese you like. Use the Classico tomato and basil pasta sauce.
This baked spaghetti is the perfect comfort food.
Brown ground beef, green pepper, and onion in a large skillet on top of the stove, drain. Add the oregano, black pepper, salt, minced garlic and Italian Spaghetti sauce to hamburger and stir to mix.
Cook the spaghetti according to package directions, drain. Spray a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray. Add the hot spaghetti and toss with the 2 tablespoons of butter and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese. Spread spaghetti in bottom of dish and cover with entire container of cottage cheese.
Spread the hamburger mixture over the cottage cheese. Top with the other 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and the 2 cups of mozzarella cheese.
Bake in preheated 400-degree oven covered for 30 minutes. Remove covering and cook for 15 more minutes.
Notes: This makes about 10 to 12 servings and keeps great in the refrigerator for several days. It is great reheated in the stove or microwave. You could also freeze part of it or cut the recipe in half.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.