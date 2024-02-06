Casserole recipes for the busy school year

Back-to-school time means busy schedules, return to somewhat of a routine and planned meals for supper when families are on the go. When our children were in school, I would make one or sometimes two casseroles to have on hand for quick and easy leftovers when time was a premium. The kids could fly in the door and easily warm up food as they headed to their next activity. I sure do miss those days!

In thinking about young families who are still in this chapter of life, I went looking for a few casserole recipes that might help. The nice thing about casseroles is that you can adjust the ingredients to fit the preferences of your family. Make these your own and have fun feeding your family with new recipes.

Chicken Stroganoff Church Supper

On a busy weekend, sometimes you just need a quick and easy dinner recipe to make for your family. This Chicken Stroganoff Church Supper is a one-skillet meal that's simple to prepare and tastes delicious. With a creamy sauce atop a heaping pile of egg noodles, this dish is comfort food at its finest. Ready to

2 tablespoons butter

1-pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into strips

6 ounces sliced mushrooms (about 2 cups)

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup)

1 can (10 3/4 ounces) Campbell's Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup (Regular or 98% Fat Free)

1/2 cup sour cream or plain yogurt

4 cups medium egg noodles, cooked and drained

Fresh parsley, chopped

Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook until it's browned, stirring often. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside.

Heat the remaining butter in the skillet. Add the mushrooms and onion and cook until they're tender, stirring occasionally.

Add the soup and sour cream and heat to a boil. Return the chicken to the skillet and cook until the chicken is cooked through. Serve the chicken mixture over the noodles. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

Source: www.recipelion.com/Chicken-Recipes/Chicken-Stroganoff-Church-Supper

Delicious Amish Country Casserole

1 (12 oz) bag medium egg noodles

1 pound ground beef

1 (10.75 ounce) can tomato soup

1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup milk

Salt & pepper to taste

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons dried onion flakes

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Cook egg noodles according to package directions and drain well.

In a large skillet, cook and crumble ground beef. Drain grease.

In a large bowl stir together tomato soup, cream of mushroom soup, milk, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, minced garlic and dried onion flakes.

Finally, stir in cooked egg noodles and ground beef. Spread mixture into prepared baking dish.

Bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes. Then top with grated Parmesan cheese and serve with garlic bread and salad.

Source: www.facebook.com/SweetToothRecipes1/posts/pfbid028ZaUR9ZQPvUnYNLnqJ4267LBqvGm98ZLJeQg5mYRPieB9y7joTLQapCgKiWJC9TDl

Bring Along Casserole

Need a bring-along main dish for any gathering? This down-home creamy chicken bake has a crunchy topping, to add excitement to every forkful.

1 (16-ounce) package butter-flavor crackers, crushed

3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) butter, melted

2 cups chunked cooked boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts, drained and chopped

1 (10-3/4-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 (10-3/4-ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup water

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Coat a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine crushed crackers and butter; mix well and set aside 1/4 cup of mixture. Spoon remaining mixture into prepared baking dish. Evenly distribute chicken over cracker layer. Sprinkle water chestnuts over chicken.

In a large bowl, combine mushroom and chicken soups, sour cream, water, garlic, basil, and pepper; mix well and pour over water chestnuts and chicken. Sprinkle with reserved cracker mixture.

Bake 60 to 70 minutes, or until golden and bubbly.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Casseroles/Bring-Along-Casserole

Ranch Chicken Pasta Casserole

Super simple and delicious casserole.

12 ounces of Egg Noodles

1 1/2 pounds of chicken, cooked

16-ounce jar of Alfredo sauce

1 package of ranch seasoning

1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1/2 cup of bacon chopped

1 1/2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese separated

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Cook egg noodles according to package directions. In 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish, combine all ingredients and 1 cup of the shredded cheese.

Once mixed top casserole with remaining cheese. Cook in preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/ranch-chicken-pasta-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR2Lzl-Ou6RSDepFPd6lNwIYlzsKUMnVGGuTmv6STCQtR-WzrmbDFtN-K8I

Bacon Cream Cheese Baked Spaghetti

4 cups milk

1 (10.5 oz) can condensed cream of bacon soup

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1-pound dry spaghetti

3 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese, grated and divided

1 cup bacon, cooked and crumbled

Fresh chives, snipped, for garnish (optional)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large pot, stir together the milk, bacon soup, cream cheese, garlic powder and onion powder. Bring to a boil.

Once bubbling, break spaghetti in half and stir into pot. Reduce heat to medium low and let spaghetti cook 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in 2 cups of the mozzarella and half of the bacon. Season to taste with salt and pepper and transfer to a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

Top with remaining mozzarella and bacon and bake until cheese has melted and is starting to turn golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Let sit five minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh chives, if using.

Source: www.12tomatoes.com/bacon-cream-cheese-baked-spaghetti/?fbclid=IwAR15ZU3VyeRG9a1ONjmzn9sMow8VdRevHakFdJScUZ928ZFpkARSbJA8-30

Chicken tortilla casserole

This zesty chicken tortilla chip casserole makes a lot, and my family loves it. You will definitely want to save this recipe. This is the perfect recipe for the busy family.

4 to 5 cups chicken cooked and chopped (I bake a chicken and chop for this recipe)

1 cup green onion chopped (can use regular onion)

1 cup green pepper chopped

2 tablespoons oil

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of celery soup

1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of chicken soup

1 (4 ounce) can green chilis, drained

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cumin

3 to 4 cups crushed tortilla chips

2 cups shredded Mexican style cheese or cheese of your choice

You will need a large skillet. Cook the green pepper and onion in the oil. Add the tomatoes, celery soup, chicken soup, green chilis, chili powder, garlic powder, pepper, salt and cumin to the skillet. Mix well with a spoon and simmer about 10 minutes. Add a layer of crushed tortilla chips to a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Next, add a layer of chicken and cover with half the soup mixture from your skillet. Sprinkle on 1 cup of the shredded cheese.

Add another layer of chips, chicken, and the rest of the soup mixtures. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove and add remaining cup of cheese. Return to oven for about five minutes or long enough to melt the cheese on top of the casserole dish. Makes 10 to 12 servings

Notes: You can add some cayenne or hot sauce to this casserole if you like hot food. Can serve with a dollop of sour cream on top, chopped tomatoes, olives, etc. This makes a great dish for company, and you can use your imagination and add other ingredients, too.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/chicken-tortilla-chip-casserole/