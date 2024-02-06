Casper Ludwig and his famous German brew

"Ein Prosit Der Gemutlichkeit" is translated "I salute to our cozy friendship and good times we're having together." This verse was probably heard many times around Casper Ludwig's brewery and saloon establishments in Old Appleton during the mid 1800s.

Immigrating from Rodheim, Germany, Conrad and Margaretha Faulstrok Ludwig, and their 24-year-old son, Casper, and daughter, Marie, landed in New York in 1853. With friends, the Ludwigs made their way to north Cape Girardeau County.

Soon after arriving, Casper married his sweetheart, Margaretta Ross, also an immigrant with them. Tragically, Margaretta died one year later along with their son, John.

Having learned the trades of cooperage and brewing in the old country, Casper built a brewery and saloon in Old Appleton, near beautiful Apple Creek, across the stream from the mill. It soon was producing 800 barrels a year of his signature beer, Kulenbacher, which became quite popular throughout the state.

On Dec. 15, 1856, Casper married Catherine Schreiner. They became parents to nine children. One daughter, Julia, was born in 1869, never married and lived with her parents. Another daughter, Bertha, married a local physician, Dr. Wilhelm Schoen, son of Gustav Schoen. Son-in-law Gabriel Lottes established the Angel Saloon in Altenburg, Missouri. Son Herman moved to St. Louis and worked in a brewery there.

Label of Ludwig's Kulenbacher Beer shipped across the state in the mid 1800s. Legendsofamerica.com; public domain