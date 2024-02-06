Casper Ludwig and his famous German brew

"Ein Prosit Der Gemutlichkeit" is translated "I salute to our cozy friendship and good times we're having together." This verse was probably heard many times around Casper Ludwig's brewery and saloon establishments in Old Appleton during the mid 1800s.
Immigrating from Rodheim, Germany, Conrad and Margaretha Faulstrok Ludwig, and their 24-year-old son, Casper, and daughter, Marie, landed in New York in 1853. With friends, the Ludwigs made their way to north Cape Girardeau County.
Soon after arriving, Casper married his sweetheart, Margaretta Ross, also an immigrant with them. Tragically, Margaretta died one year later along with their son, John.
Having learned the trades of cooperage and brewing in the old country, Casper built a brewery and saloon in Old Appleton, near beautiful Apple Creek, across the stream from the mill. It soon was producing 800 barrels a year of his signature beer, Kulenbacher, which became quite popular throughout the state.
On Dec. 15, 1856, Casper married Catherine Schreiner. They became parents to nine children. One daughter, Julia, was born in 1869, never married and lived with her parents. Another daughter, Bertha, married a local physician, Dr. Wilhelm Schoen, son of Gustav Schoen. Son-in-law Gabriel Lottes established the Angel Saloon in Altenburg, Missouri. Son Herman moved to St. Louis and worked in a brewery there.
With the coming of the Civil War, Casper Ludwig joined the Missouri Militia from their little town of Appleton. (Before 1856 the burg was called Shakerag, which came from the fact that before window glass was accessible, cloths were hung over the window to keep insects out. The flapping cloths became known as shakerags, thus the town name.)
Cape Girardeau County records show Ludwig ran into the law on occasions during the Civil War. He was arrested and tried for selling beer on Sunday and selling brew to slaves, William Vicker and Alfred Morrison, without written permission from their owners. He was fined by the court.
Casper Ludwig operated a very successful brewery until it mysteriously went bankrupt in 1900. The brewery and saloon were auctioned on the Jackson courthouse steps in April 1901. Barely four months later in September 1901, Casper died at 72 of dropsy. The Ludwig couple is buried on the Lang farm.
The brewery sat idle for several years. On April 13, 1903, the Southeast Missourian issued the statement, "After a long number of years of idleness, the famous Ludwig Brewery at Old Appleton will be put in service again this summer to produce a genuine German brew for thirsty locals."
Following Catherine's death, Ignatz Meyer Sr. bought the brewery from the estate. However, in 1907 the Appleton Brewery went up in smoke. Rebuilt, it prospered...and prospered...and prospered.
During Prohibition, the brewery was raided many times by federal agents, who poured many a barrel of beer into Apple Creek.
In 1945 the government filed a lawsuit against the brewery for unpaid taxes. The proceedings were long and drawn out. Even though the brewery won its case, funds were depleted.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.