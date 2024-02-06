CASA holds Red Shoe Dinner

Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri hosted its annual Red Shoe Dinner of Hope event Sept. 28 at Top of the Marq.
According to a release from CASA, the event has been a tremendous success over the past 32 years during which the organization has been hosting it.
The silent auction was quite successful with donations from Havisham Bourbon, Brew and Spirits Suite 88, 3 Eagles Distributing, Chef DeWayne Schaaf, Coyote Ridge Custom Calls, Farmhouse Dezines, Aesthete Lifestyle Boutique, Artists Mike Mills and Tina Moore, Author/Photographer Carl Hileman, Annie Laurie, Kristen Litchfield, Alotta Fun 4U2, Matt & Jenn Pobst, Fred and Bonita VanGennip, Lori and Tom Fowler, Becky and John Harding and Sharon Hileman.
The sponsors included Top of Marq, Primo Vino, Cask and Saint Francis Healthcare System, Drury Southwest Foundation, August & Laura Ritter, Donny & Kaki Beasley, Wood & Huston Bank, All the Trimmings Lawn Care, Amanda Huber of Edge Realty, Area Properties Real Estate, Auto, Tire & Parts, Begley, Young, Unterreiner and White, LLC, Dane & Ashton Balsmann, Delouri Farms, MidAmerica Hotels, Mike & Kim Cochrane, Phil & Judy Cantoni, MRV Banks, richmond + blanton public relations & strategy and SEMO CPA Co.
One of the organization's most crucial needs is volunteers. During the pandemic, they saw a 38% decline in CASA volunteers, and this number has yet to increase. Currently they have 29 advocates and two staff serving 22% of the 500 abused and neglected children currently in the state's care in our five counties.
The funds raised at this event assist the organization with ongoing volunteer recruitment, training, background checks, monthly in-services, all necessary to continue our work with the children served.
