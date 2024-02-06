A process coordinator and psychological examiner for Jackson R-2 School District, Holland's work has two main areas of focus: early childhood development and working with older students who might show signs of emotional or developmental concerns.

She's the coordinator for the Early Childhood Special Education Center in East Elementary, with certified early childhood staff, speech/language pathologists and other specially trained people who can provide services designed to detect potential issues and work with students from an early age.

It's not all on the staff to accomplish this, though, Holland says. Several partner organizations help with referrals, who suggest meetings with a family after a child turns 2 1/2 years old.

Some others who are a little older, 3 or 4 years old, might be great candidates for the Parents as Teachers program, Holland says.

And the school holds screenings the first Friday of every month. Meetings can also be requested, Holland says.

The first step is getting permission from the family, she says. "Then we'll determine the areas a child needs help."

The state gives eligibility criteria, she says, including speech delays or difficulties.

"Some need more intensive help than others," Holland says.

After eligibility is determined, Holland says she or her staff will create an individual education plan, or IEP, to help guide a student's teacher in areas the student needs strengthening.

"Student deficits, that's what we help them on," she says.