A process coordinator and psychological examiner for Jackson R-2 School District, Holland's work has two main areas of focus: early childhood development and working with older students who might show signs of emotional or developmental concerns.
She's the coordinator for the Early Childhood Special Education Center in East Elementary, with certified early childhood staff, speech/language pathologists and other specially trained people who can provide services designed to detect potential issues and work with students from an early age.
It's not all on the staff to accomplish this, though, Holland says. Several partner organizations help with referrals, who suggest meetings with a family after a child turns 2 1/2 years old.
Some others who are a little older, 3 or 4 years old, might be great candidates for the Parents as Teachers program, Holland says.
And the school holds screenings the first Friday of every month. Meetings can also be requested, Holland says.
The first step is getting permission from the family, she says. "Then we'll determine the areas a child needs help."
The state gives eligibility criteria, she says, including speech delays or difficulties.
"Some need more intensive help than others," Holland says.
After eligibility is determined, Holland says she or her staff will create an individual education plan, or IEP, to help guide a student's teacher in areas the student needs strengthening.
"Student deficits, that's what we help them on," she says.
There are different placements, she says.
Students with special needs are in one category, she says, but some typically developing children are also placed -- not because they need help, but because they can give help by being good role models.
"We call them 'Little Indians' peer models," she says. "They learn tolerance, acceptance and the curriculum for kindergarten readiness. It's a win-win."
Other students need only speech therapy, she says, and might meet with the therapist once or twice a week for 30-minute sessions.
Even a minor delay or speech impediment can cause problems with their peers, Holland says, and that's where the therapists come in.
"I just like our district's focus on early childhood education," Holland says. "This way, there are so many positive outcomes instead of having to wait to implement programs."
The preschool serves more than 250 students, Holland says.
"I'm very pleased and honored to be involved," she says.
For her, she adds, the best part of the job is sitting in meetings with families.
It doesn't seem like the obvious "best part," she acknowledges -- people might think it's rewarding to see a child's progress, and that is very true, seeing their development and growth from when a student first comes in at age 3 to the re-evaluation at kindergarten, she says, but in those parent meetings, "seeing the relief on their faces, they're thinking, 'My child may learn differently, and there are people here to help.'"
"I have the best job in the whole wide world," Holland says. "I used to be a special education teacher, but now I get to work with families and small children. It's the best of both worlds."
