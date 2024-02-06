Carnival in time of COVID: Virus tests among parade favors

NEW ORLEANS -- Mardi Gras revelers, accustomed to catching beads, small toys or other trinkets tossed by parade float riders during Carnival season, were able to snag a new parade favor Thursday: rapid COVID-19 tests.

As Carnival season nears its raucous pre-Lenten climax on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) next week, the handing out of tests during the Krewe of Muses parade is emblematic of the city's effort to avoid a surge of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths while reviving cherished, and economically vital, Carnival events. Those events were largely silenced in 2021 after officials realized the 2020 celebration had been a "superspreader" event that made Louisiana an early Southern hot spot for the disease.

The city health department said Wednesday staff and volunteers would be parading at the head of Thursday night's Muses procession, some in the back of a pickup truck and some walking alongside, to hand out test kits.

Parade watchers who receive a kit will be encouraged to test themselves and use a special QR code on the package to anonymously report the results to help the health department study the effects of Carnival season on the city's health. The health department said rapid tests also would be available for several hours for people arriving at the airport Thursday, today and Saturday.

"If we want to participate in the activities we love at Carnival, we can't let our guard down," Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city's health director, said in a news release. "COVID is not over yet, and we need to use every tool at our disposal to prevent a repeat of the tragedies of Mardi Gras 2020."