Caring for your garden

By Rennie Phillips

Most of the time I keep a watchful eye on the tomatoes in our high tunnels. I was checking them last year when I discovered some of the big tomato worms had a feast on the plants. They had stripped all the leaves from the top branches on several of the tomato plants. Marge and I both went to hunting the big green caterpillar worms. Boy they are hard to find. But little by little we found a good number of the worms. The very next day I sprayed all the tomato plants in the high tunnels with BT which is a great pesticide for worms. Most places will have BT in Dipel Dust. You can spray it on as a liquid or you can dust it on. Really safe. Google "BT pesticide" or ask for it at your garden center.

Last year I added a date in my phone as to when the worms showed up which was mid June. So this year I sprayed all my tomato plants about the first of June with BT. After that I plan on spraying the tomato plants with BT every 10 days or so all summer. Once I knew about when they showed up last year I could figure they'd do the same this year.

Pretty much the same with squash bugs. I can figure on squash bugs showing up on my zucchini right after I pick my first zucchini. It's like they know when to show up and kill my zucchini plants. They do the same with my cucumber plants. They show up when my cucumbers really start cranking out the cucumbers.

There are probably chemicals to kill squash bugs but I hesitate using therm. So I plant a good number of zucchini so that if they kill a dozen or so plants I still will have a few left. Same with cucumbers. But I do start some more plants that I can transplant once the first bunch has kicked the bucket. I try to get the zucchini blooming before I set it out. That way I won't have to wait long before I can pick a zucchini.

Another problem that most tomato growers will experience is blossom end rot. Your tomatoes will develop a black spot on the opposite end from the stem. The tomato will look good but the black end just ruins the tomato. Blossom end rot is caused by a lack of calcium. When we get too much rain or we water too much it causes the calcium to leach from the soil. Treating the symptoms will work but not nearly as well as being in a preventive mode. When the tomatoes start forming on the vines water in some calcium. You can get some blossom set or blossom end rot preventative at most garden stores. I buy some Calcium nitrate, a commercial type of fertilizer, and add it to my watering system when the plants start setting tomatoes. Blossom set or blossom end rot preventative aren't that expensive so I'd add it every time you fertilize. I try to fertilize a little every week.