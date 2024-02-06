Caring for Christmas trees

By Paul Schnare

Christmas is in the air. I have been driving around town and seeing Christmas trees for sale on tree lots. They have lots of beautiful fresh Christmas trees, garlands, swags, roping and wreaths for sale. This really puts me in the Christmas spirit.

These sights also remind me of my growing up years around Christmas. Dad would put us all in the car (Mom and my brothers) and we would drive to a tree lot. We would look at several trees and try to figure out which one Dad would buy. After the purchase, the tree would get tied to the top of the car and we would make the trip home. What an exciting time for a youngster.

After we got the tree home, Dad would put it in a Christmas tree stand and place it in the corner of our living room. Then he would put water it the bowl part of the stand. He said that was to keep the tree fresh.

Next would come the decorating with lights and ornaments. What a beautiful sight it was after Dad was done. We could hardly wait until Christmas evening. That was when we got to open presents. Santa Claus would always come to our home while we were attending the Christmas Eve Church Service.

We enjoyed seeing the decorated Christmas tree for the next few days. Then on New Year's Eve it was time to take down the tree. I nor my brothers really wanted to help but we knew we would have to. Our job was to find all of the needles that were shed during the holidays. Ugh! What a job.