Cards from the wall

One of my favorite aspects of my job as director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson is what I call the “show and tell” of it. So often, we’ll get a phone call or visit from someone who found “some neat old thing”, and they want us to see it. We love this. We can’t always take it as a donation, but we can usually suggest a more appropriate facility for it.

This particular donation, though, came to us on a sunny Thursday afternoon, not long ago. The door opened and a familiar-looking person popped in. He introduced himself as the builder on the 1908 courthouse project across the street, and said, “We found these in the wall, figured you’d want them.”

And we did!

I pulled most of this information from the Missouri Blue Books at the Archive Center and from death certificates online at the Missouri Secretary of State’s Local Records program.

Henry Putz for county treasurer, 1928

Henry’s name is a familiar one for anyone who spends much time at all in the county’s record books, as I do. He was born in Pocahontas in 1871 and died in 1952. He was elected county treasurer in 1928.

Possibly Albert Spradling, undated

I think this card is for Albert Spradling, and it looks like he was running as a Democrat for prosecuting attorney, possibly, given the fragments we have to look at. Still, Albert Spradling I was born in 1878, married Alma Willer, and died in 1945. He’s buried at Memorial Park Cemetery. Spradling surprised many when he won the Democratic nomination for prosecuting attorney in August 1910. However, he lost in the general election to Republican J.H. Doris. Spradling had a distinguished law career, at any rate.

William L. Bohnenkamp for judge, 1930